Gazprom: Worth A Try On A Dip

For some time I have wanted to look at Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). Everyone knows Gazprom is dirt cheap, but that does not mean it is a good investment. It's been cheap for some years already:

Being a commodity and cyclical company with a huge political risk, I explain in this article my humble view on the company. In addition Gazprom heats my house in the winter, so I have a personal interest in knowing more.

The business:

Gazprom is a massive commodity conglomerate. It holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves with 17% and 70% of Russia's. They produce, transport,store, process and sell gas, primarily for heating and electric power but also for vehicle fuel.

Revenue structure is 68% gas, 24% oil and 8% power. Gazprom owns 96% of Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY), which makes Gazprom among Russia’s top four oil producers. Gazprom Neft (GN) is a vertically integrated oil company, primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of petroleum products. GN achieved a record financial performance in 2017, delivering the highest profits in the company’s history with 3.5 billion USD. GN's market cap has risen over 40% (!) over the last 12 months. In USD the increase in market value is 6.75 billion (market cap is 23.5 billion now). In comparison the current market cap of Gazprom is about 50 billion.

In 2017 42% of the gas production was exported to Europe. Germany, Turkey, Italy, UK, France and Austria are the biggest markets (in descending order).

The Company owns the world’s largest gas transmission system with a total length of 172.1 thousand kilometers (equator is about 40 000 km). More than 30 countries rely on Gazprom for gas. The "fact" is that Europe will freeze without Gazprom. 37% of EU's gas consumption comes from Russia. The other provider is Norway with about same share (2017). Norway can't substitute Russia and this will not change in the immediate future. I believe European politicians know how important it is for the continent to have a reliable pipeline facility connected to Russia (but it will of course never be said in public). Export to EU are at historic high levels. Europe wants to diversify their suppliers, but I can't see much happening there in the coming years as there are not many options. The US is of course keen on exporting LNG, but can't compete on price.

Gazprom also owns major power-generating assets accounting for some 16 per cent of the total installed capacity of the national energy system. In addition, Gazprom ranks number one in the world in terms of thermal energy generation.

In general this is a capital intensive business and over the last ten years Gazprom has spent 26.5% of turnover on CAPEX. That is a lot. Currently it is investing in the future by expanding the pipeline network:

The expansion of Nord Stream (expected finish in 2019) allows for more gas to end up in Europe. The Power of Siberia (expected finished in 2019-2021), will transport gas to China to fulfill a 30 year agreement. Some of the future pipelines will substitute current transport via Poland and Ukraine, but the new pipelines will most likely increase revenue and profits from 2020. There are a lot of question marks about the costs and the routes chosen for the pipelines. But it illustrates the political risk of the company: It is used as a political tool. As a result Gazprom will always have a low valuation.

I suspect another reason for Gazprom's depressed valuation might be the current huge CAPEX. Nord Stream 2 and Power of Siberia have an expected capacity of 93 bcm/year, about 20% of the production of 472 bcm for 2017 (billion cubic meter).

Exchange rate:

Gazprom is headquartered in Moscow. Hence, the share price is in RUB and depreciation of the RUB is detrimental to the value of the ADR. However, Gazprom makes most of their profitable export business in USD and not RUB. Gazprom's export benefits with a weak RUB because it pays the workforce in RUB but gets EUR and USD in return.

The RUB has depreciated a lot since the early nineties:

It's a steady decline against the USD, but mostly driven by the collapse in 1998 and the sanctions which were put upon Russia in 2014. And with such a weak currency, there is no wonder capital is fleeing the country in the most creative ways. A volatile currency makes it hard to plan ahead.

It was a weak currency even before the sanctions in 2014. Russia is liable to big external shocks (because of Russia’s reliance on commodities) which can influence the return for foreign investors (and risk is of course detrimental for value). Of course, it can also be positive shocks, but in the long term I think it's much more likely with negative shocks. Russia is and will be a very unstable country in the future where it is not easy to do business. And I suspect another administration than Vladimir Putin's will be even worse.

Ownership:

Gazprom was privatized in 1993.The main shareholder is the Russian State with 38%.

The first ADR saw daylight in 1996, but the current sponsored ADR deposited in The Bank Of New York Mellon started in 2006 to make the company more attractive for international investors. As of today about 25 per cent of Gazprom’s shares are floating in the form of ADRs.

Source: Gazprom's website.

I suspect a lot is owned via shell companies around the world. Does Putin himself own any of this? Who knows. All I know is that there is a big question mark around the ownership, and this certainly does not help the share price.

In addition I suspect a lot of resources (money, assets, etc.) is being overcharged or overspent. Corruption is widespread in Russia, to the point I believe it's hard for Westerners to understand. I have lived eight years in the former Soviet Bloc, and I'm still surprised to see the level of corruption, kickbacks and lack of long term thinking. The business culture is completely different from the West. Business relationships are less about win-win, but more about taking advantage of the other party.

Can the Russian State expropriate Gazprom? Of course, anything can happen in Russia, but I think this is not very likely in the near future.

Gas is also a natural resource, and taxation will always be an issue. If the Government needs money at some point in the future, taxation of natural resources is an easy way to fund public spending.

In short, shareholder focus is not as important as in the USA. For a long term investor this makes Gazprom hard to invest in.

Dividend and capital allocation:

One of the main attractions of Gazprom is its current dividend yield of 5.7%.

On this link you can find the historical dividend payments in RUB. The dividend was lowered twice since 1994: for 2008 and 2012. As far as I can see there is no formal policy other than earnings must allow it, but management has indicated they want to keep dividend at least on the same level as the year before. The link only refers to the formal routine in terms of law and procedures (which is typical all over Eastern Europe).

The paid dividend from the ADR differs a bit (to be expected because of currency conversions etc.):

Because valuation (see below) is so depressed, a dividend yield of 5.7% does not indicate a dividend cut. Bear in mind that the majority shareholder is the Russian State. The dividend is thus dependent on the finances of the state.

Payout ratio is, and has been, low. For 2017 it was 27%.

Withholding taxes is 15%.

The balance sheet is reasonably solid. Long term debt to EBITDA was at 1.4 at the end of 2017. Liabilities to assets stood at 0.35. The credit rating agencies rank them from stable outlook to positive outlook.

Why isn't Gazprom buying back shares? In the winter of 2017 the board had several discussions about starting a buy back program with a positive conclusion. But due to the heavy investments in infrastructure until 2019, the CFO said it was unlikely with any buy backs in the next two years. This is the downside of investing in a cyclical business with high CAPEX.

Competitive advantage:

As mentioned Gazprom operates in a highly cyclical business. But that does not mean it has no competitive advantage. On the contrary, I believe Gazprom has some unique advantages:

1. Their biggest advantage is their size. They control almost one fifth of the known global reserves (!), and dominates their market thanks to their support from the Russian Government (Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has risen as a potential competitor lately, but is still small). Europe is also dependent on Gazprom for gas for the foreseeable future.

2. To my knowledge Norway and Russia has a huge cost advantage in transporting supplies to Europe. The alternative is to ship LNG and that costs a lot more. Gazprom can also lower prices substantially for a long period of time to squeeze competitors.

3. Gazprom's scale (high barriers to entry) gives them an advantage over competitors. This has led to a steady revenue increase of 7% per year over the last ten years:

(We see cash flow varies a lot due to its capital intensive nature.)

The negative is of course the highly cyclical business. This is what happened in 2008/09:

In the US natural gas fell from $14 to $4 from July 2008 to February 2009.

Valuation:

Book value is my favorite measure of value for cyclical companies whose balance sheets are mainly comprised of fixed tangible assets. Hence, I focus mainly on the P/B:

Morningstar is providing a longer history of the book value:

Gazprom is trading at the lower end over the last ten years. Worth noting is that Gazprom almost always has had a value below 0.5, but once in a while there is a small rally.

Based on the chart above, I believe a conservative valuation of 0.4 to book value is reasonable.

A lot of blame has been put on the sanctions (for the low price). But by looking at the chart we see that Gazprom was already in a downtrend a long time before the sanctions:

I'm not so sure the share price will rise so much if sanctions are lifted. And besides, if and when sanctions are lifted is anybody's guess.

The historical P/E also indicates it was low before the sanctions:

Conclusion:

In general I never invest in commodity producers except in rare cases. They are far too cyclical and capital intensive, and any good management will always be less important than the price of the commodity. Such companies rarely beat the indices over the long run. And they also tend to get crushed in a bear market. Drawdowns can be brutal and hard to stomach. Gazprom is definitely not a forever stock.

Gazprom is also used as a political tool. I think it's a recipe for long term under performance. Of course, it's dirt cheap and you get paid a very high, reasonably safe and well covered dividend for waiting. But how long do you risk waiting? That is of course impossible to tell. The stock has been cheap for a very long time and Gazprom will always be valued on the cheap side because of the factors mentioned in this article.

However, because I allocate some 5-10% of my portfolio on more speculative investments (because I want to learn), I buy Gazprom if it drops below 4.1 USD (I want to have a big margin of safety because I'm afraid of investing in a stock that goes now where). I give it 0-2 years time frame to work out. If my buy limit is hit, I sell on any rally where valuation reach a P/B of 0.3-0.35.

