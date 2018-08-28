By The Numbers: Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. However, a quantitative system such as this one can be an effective tool to identify promising ideas in high-growth stocks for further research.

The following article presents a quantitative investing system based on identifying consistent growth leaders with strong momentum. The system generates attractive backtested performance over the long term.

Since the dispersion in potential returns is so wide, selecting the right names is absolutely crucial when it comes to investing in high-growth business.

Investing in high-growth stocks can generate outstanding returns when done right. In essence, a stock is simply a share in the ownership of a business, and businesses with superior growth rates tend to generate higher returns for investors over the long term.

However, implementing a solid growth investing strategy is much easier said than done. A good idea without a strong implementation can do more harm than good, especially when it comes to growth investing, since high-growth companies tend to be particularly risky and volatile.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs are introducing a quantitative investing system focused on companies with consistently above-average growth over different time frames and rising earnings expectations. The system makes sense from a fundamental point of view, and backtested performance statistics are quite strong.

Growth Leaders By The Numbers

One of the main problems when investing in growth stocks is that it's not easy for companies to sustain vigorous growth rates in the long term. Growth tends to naturally slow down as a company gains size over time. Besides, success attracts the competition, and increasing competitive pressure can have a negative impact on growth levels for different companies in the industry.

Since growth companies generally trade at demanding valuation levels, this can be particularly problematic. If growth slows down more rapidly than expected, then you end up paying an excessively high price for a company that cannot sustain performance over time. Consistency and sustainability are key considerations when investing in growth stocks.

The following quantitative system focuses on multiple time frames in order to find the most consistent growth stocks in the market. In particular, a company must have revenue growth rates above the 50% of companies in the industry over three different time frames: The most recent quarter, a trailing twelve-month period, and the past five years.

Even a mediocre company can generate attractive growth numbers when the wind is on its back and industry conditions are favorable. However, it takes a particularly strong business to outperform the industry over multiple time periods.

If the company is outgrowing the competition consistently, then this is arguably indicating that it has superior fundamental qualities such as better technologies, a more innovative management team, or superior brand power.

Among the companies that meet the consistent growth criteria, the system invests in the 50 stocks with the strongest price momentum over the middle term. This is calculated through a ranking system that measures price performance in different time frames.

The variables in the ranking system include:

Return over 1 month.

Return over 3 months.

Return over 3 months 3 months ago.

Return over 3 months 6 months ago.

Return over 3 months 9 months ago.

Academic research has proven that stocks with superior momentum tend to produce market-beating returns over the long term. Besides, money has an opportunity cost. When you buy a stock with weak momentum, you are also missing an opportunity to allocate that capital to a stock with superior performance. This means that we don’t just want to buy stocks that are doing well, we also want to buy stocks that are outperforming other alternatives.

Wrapping up the process, only companies that are among the best 50% in their industry in terms of revenue growth over 3 different periods are considered for inclusion. Among those names, the system buys the 50 stocks with the highest momentum rankings. The portfolio is equal-weighted, so all stocks have a 2% weight in such a portfolio.

Every four weeks, the system is run again, stocks in the portfolio are replaced when there is another stock that also meets the consistent growth requirement and has superior momentum metrics.

In a nutshell, investors are always pondering two big questions, what to buy and when to buy it. This system is basically looking to buy companies with consistently above-average growth rates, and it’s looking to buy those stocks when they are delivering superior momentum over multiple time periods.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest eliminates over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization level below $250 million from the investable universe to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level. Then, it builds an equally-weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks recommended by the quantitative system, and it evaluates performance since 1999. The portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks, and it has an assumed trading cost of 0.2% per transaction. The benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Backtested performance numbers are quite strong since January of 1999, following the portfolio recommendations from the system produced an average annual return of 14.4%, more than double the 6.39% produced by the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. System Alpha was 8.68% during the backtesting period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

In plain English, a $100,00 investment in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF in January of 1999 would have a current market value of nearly $332,300, and investors following the portfolio recommendations from the quantitative system would have made as much as $1.4 million based on the backtesting data.

The table below shows the return numbers for the system versus the benchmark over different periods. It’s important to note that the system does not outperform in every year, no quantitative system can do that.

In fact, the system is underperforming the benchmark over the past three years, even if both the system and the benchmark have produced solid gains in such period. Over longer time frames, though, the system is considerably ahead of the benchmark.

Return System Benchmark Annualized 14.50% 6.31% One Month -1.65% 2.16% Three Month -0.39% 6.12% One Year 26.39% 20.04% Three Year 50.86% 63.04% Five Year 121.29% 90.52% Total 1327.21% 232.30%

In most rebalancing dates, the portfolio rotation level is in the range of 30% to 60%. Trading expenses are already incorporated in the backtesting numbers, with an assumed trading expense of 0.2% for every buy and sell. Since many brokers are currently offering aggressively low trading costs, the assumption for trading costs in the backtest is arguably too high. However, it makes sense to err on the side of caution when making these kinds of assumptions.

Capital gain taxes vary substantially among investors, but the point remains that the tax cost of implementing the strategy can be substantial in some cases. An alternative method to reduce the tax burden could be only selling stocks when their momentum ranking falls below the best 10% or 20% of the investable universe.

The chart below divides the investable universe in 5 buckets based on their momentum ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500. There is a clear and direct relationship between momentum rankings and historical performance. This is to be expected when the quantitative system is robust and consistent.

Also, companies with a momentum ranking above 80, meaning the best 20% of the stocks in the investable universe, substantially outperform the market. This is indicating that rebalancing the portfolio when the momentum ranking falls below 80 is an effective strategy to reduce portfolio rotation and related expenses based on the performance data.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Alternatively, a less frequent rebalancing scheme also outperforms the market. Rebalancing the portfolio every 52 weeks, for example, would produce an annual return of 9.45% for the system after trading expenses versus 6.39% for the benchmark.

Implementing a quantitative system in real life can be an art as much as science, and factors such as trading expenses and taxes need to be considered when making decisions about the rebalancing method and the rebalancing period.

The system is more concentrated in a fewer number of stocks than the benchmark, and both growth stocks and stocks with high momentum tend to produce above-average volatility. This explains why the portfolio recommended by the system is more volatile than the benchmark.

However, risk-adjusted return metrics for the system are clearly superior, as shown by the Sharpe Ratio and the Sortino ratio.

Risk Metrics System Benchmark Sharpe Ratio 0.63 0.35 Sortino Ratio 0.86 0.47 Max Drawdown -59.77% -55.42% Standard Deviation 21.68% 14.69%

The table below shows the 50 stocks currently selected by the quantitative system. Data in the table also includes market capitalization in millions, forward price to earnings ratio, and long-term growth expectations among the analysts following the stock when such data is available.

Name Mkt Cap Fwd PE Growth E Apple (AAPL) $1,046,845 18.44 11.89 Microsoft (MSFT) $832,187 25.31 14.01 Adobe Systems (ADBE) $128,254 38.75 18.94 Eli Lilly (LLY) $113,596 19.33 11.13 Biogen (BIIB) $68,960 13.53 7.81 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) $45,074 46.81 55 Zoetis (ZTS) $43,213 29.05 16.01 Align Technology (ALGN) $29,523 73.72 30.7 O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) $26,780 20.77 16.36 NetApp (NTAP) $21,902 19.09 15.18 Match Group (MTCH) $13,966 35.76 15.74 Fortinet (FTNT) $13,586 48.25 20.67 GrubHub (GRUB) $12,506 72.87 29.55 SS&C Technologies (SSNC) $11,969 22.87 16.3 Burlington Stores (BURL) $11,323 27.73 29.37 Paycom Software (PAYC) $8,709 57.64 23.62 Credit Acceptance (CACC) $8,689 16.37 19.82 Energen (EGN) $7,536 22.4 48.22 Allison Transmission (ALSN) $6,445 8.68 7 Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) $6,153 18.77 9.68 Methanex (MEOH) $5,937 10.11 16.5 Etsy (ETSY) $5,862 67.49 15 United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) $5,398 8.89 8 Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) $5,302 39.4 30 Inogen (INGN) $5,246 117.12 24.73 Stamps.com (STMP) $4,271 21.59 18 Paylocity Holding (PCTY) $3,971 55.22 26.12 Myriad Genetics (MYGN) $3,433 28.29 13.67 Generac Holdings (GNRC) $3,370 13.25 6.5 USANA Health Sciences (USNA) $3,197 26.99 15 Orbotech (ORBK) $3,126 18.14 18.75 Mallinckrodt (MNK) $2,948 5.28 7.38 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) $2,619 24.77 37 CyberArk Software (CYBR) $2,617 50.56 20.57 Repligen (RGEN) $2,319 74.96 18 Callaway Golf (ELY) $2,180 22.93 25 REGENXBIO (RGNX) $2,135 30.02 N/A Comfort Systems USA (FIX) $2,116 20.83 20 Genomic Health (GHDX) $2,068 106.7 405.63 Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) $1,892 82.86 78 NMI Holdings (NMIH) $1,466 14.18 68.57 PGT Innovations (PGTI) $1,255 22.3 20.45 Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) $1,213 20.81 N/A KMG Chemicals (KMG) $1,197 19.85 22.5 Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) $1,116 68.71 N/A TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) $854 17.61 12 Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) $790 9.71 12 Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) $766 22.47 22 BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) $375 22.71 N/A iRadimed (IRMD) $311 63.01 17.5

It’s important to keep in mind that backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, and future performance for the quantitative system will depend on the market environment to a good degree.

In years in which value stocks are outperforming growth and momentum stocks, or in times when most investors are seeking refuge in low volatility stocks, chances are that this quantitative system will materially underperform the broad market.

That being acknowledged, making investing decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying on emotions and subjectivities when picking stocks. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, it makes sense to expect attractive returns when investing in companies with consistently superior growth rates and vigorous momentum.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, IRMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.