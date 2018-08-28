Sugar And Coffee Continue Last Week's Plunge

World sugar and coffee futures are members of the soft commodities sector of the agricultural markets and both trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Both sugar and coffee have long histories as highly volatile futures markets. When it comes to sugar, the price range since 1971 has been from 2.29 cents to 66 cents per pound. In the coffee futures arena, the band has ranged from 41.5 cents to $3.375 per pound since 1973.

As agricultural commodities, the prices of sugar and coffee depend on the weather in the leading growing regions of the world. At the same time, crop diseases can threaten annual crops from time to time. Both coffee and sugar prices are a year-to-year affair as both have limited shelf life when it comes to storing the commodities. In October 2016, the price of nearby ICE sugar futures hit their move recent high at 23.90 cents per pound. The following month, coffee hit its peak at $1.76. Since then, it has been all downhill for these two soft commodities. In August, coffee hit its lowest price in a dozen years, and sugar fell to a decade low. Both soft commodities have one significant factor in common, the world’s leading producer and exporter are Brazil.

World sugar futures drop below 10 cents

The price action in the sweetest commodity continues to sour as the price has done nothing but make lower highs and lower lows since October 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the consistent downtrend in the ICE sugar futures market sent the price to a low of 9.91 cents last week. The slow stochastic, an indicator of price momentum, has declined into oversold territory along with the relative strength index. Weekly historical volatility at the 17.44 percent level is unusually low for sugar futures as the decline in price has been slow and steady. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE futures market has climbed to an all-time peak at 1,058,041 contracts as of the end of the week of August 20. Falling price and rising open interest is typically a validation of a bearish price trend. At around the ten cents per pound level, the technical position of the sugar market remains bearish.

Coffee moves under $1 per pound

When comes to the coffee futures market, the only percolation has been on the downside since November 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, nearby ICE coffee futures fell to a new low of 95.45 cents per pound last week. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics have declined into oversold conditions. The weekly historical price variance metric at 18.13 percent is low for the volatile coffee futures market. Open interest has been rising steadily during the bearish price action in the coffee futures market as it rose to a record high of 340,320 contracts during the week of July 30. However, the metric has dropped to 308,031 contracts as of the end of last week as September futures are rolling to December and a price below the $1 level has likely caused some trend-following speculative shorts to take profits and closed positions.

Long-term patterns of higher lows give way

Both sugar and coffee futures markets moved to the lowest levels in more than one decade last week as some long-term levels of technical support failed to hold prices.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of ICE sugar futures shows, at 9.91 per pound last week, sugar traded to its lowest level since April 2008 when the price found a bottom at 9.44 cents. Sugar broke below technical support at the August 2015 low at 10.13 cents which marked a higher bottom on the multiyear chart dating all the way back to 1985.

While sugar fell 0.22 cents below its 2015 bottom, it closed on August 27 at the 10.50 cents level. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are in oversold territory on the quarterly chart. History shows that price recoveries tend to occur at the current level of the two technical indicators.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the quarterly pictorial for the coffee futures market looks similar to the sweet commodity. Nearby coffee futures fell to a low of 95.45 cents per pound last week which was the lowest price since the third quarter of 2006. The lowest level in a dozen years has also pushed technical metrics in the coffee futures market into oversold territory on the long-term chart and is now at levels where recoveries have occurred over the course of history.

Sugar and coffee are both soft commodities, and Brazil is the leading free-market producer of sugar and the world’s number one producer of Arabica coffee beans.

Brazil is a major culprit

The January 2018 highs for the prices of sugar and coffee were 15.37 cents and $1.3135 per pound respectively. At their most recent lows, they each suffered respective losses of 35.5% and 27.3%. During the same period, the Brazilian real has suffered significant losses.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart displays, the value of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar declined from its 2018 high at 0.32005 in January to its most recent low at 0.2418 last week, a drop of 24.4%. While Brazil produces and exports the lion’s share of the world’s sugar and Arabica coffee beans, the global pricing benchmark for both soft commodities is the U.S. dollar. The strong U.S. dollar and weakening real has offset a significant portion of the dollar losses in both products for Brazilian coffee and sugar producers in 2018. In real-terms, the sugar price declined by 11.1%, and the coffee price has moved 2.9% lower. While supplies have been ample in 2018, it has been the weakness in the Brazilian real that exacerbated the price moves to the downside in the sugar and coffee futures markets in dollar term.

Getting bearish at the lows could be a tragic mistake

There are four reasons why getting too bearish at the current lows in the sugar and coffee futures market could turn out to be a very costly mistake for traders and investors.

First, while supplies are abundant, each year is a new adventure when it comes to the production of the soft commodities and the potential for crop diseases or poor weather conditions could easily trump the pressure from the currency markets that has driven prices to their lowest levels in more than a decade.

Second, demographics when it comes to population and wealth expansion around the world mean that the demand for both sugar and coffee, two food staples, continues to grow on a daily basis. Each quarter the world adds between 19 and 20 million people which tells us that the addressable market for both commodities is an ever-increasing support factor for the prices of the two commodities. Additionally, wealth growth in China has changed dietary habits which likely increases demand for both of the agricultural products.

Third, the Brazilian currency has dropped to a crisis level which could spark a relief package from one of the supranational institutions like the IMR or World Bank. Earlier this year, the IMF gave Argentina a $50 billion relief package to support their sagging economy.

Moreover, the trade issues between the United States and China will cause the world’s most populous nation to turn to Brazil for more significant quantities of agricultural commodities pumping additional revenue into the South American country. An increase in transactional activity between Brazil and China could cause expansion of Chinese investment capital to flow into the commodity-rich South American nation.

Finally, on a technical basis, both sugar and coffee futures markets are at their lowest levels in years, and both are in oversold territory on long-term charts. A price recovery is long overdue as the trends have been bearish since late 2016 in both soft commodities. Additionally, both sugar and coffee futures market have a long history of wild price variance at times. It is not unusual for prices to double, half or more in short time spans.

It is almost impossible to pick a bottom in any market, and while both sugar and coffee futures have declined to their lowest levels in many years, continued weakness in the Brazilian currency could send them to even lower levels. However, risk-reward and the nominal price levels of both agricultural products together with the many other factors that determine the path of least resistance of prices favor price recoveries.

I continue to be a scale-down buyer of both sugar and coffee futures as well as the CANE and BJO ETF and ETN products. At the current levels, I continue to believe that sugar and coffee are at or close to the bottom end of their pricing cycles.

