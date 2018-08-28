Service Corporation International: A Company To Die For

With valuation in-line with peers, slight premium is warranted; we see M&A driving value, with higher-than-expected synergies driving EPS growth above consensus.

Costs in the quarter were not bad, with margins expanding year over year; gross margin flat y/y, EBIT margins up 173 bps; net margin up over 400 basis points.

Revenue in the quarter came in at $796 million vs. analyst consensus of $789 million – and up +2.96% y/y; revenue share between funeral services and cremations remained similar.

Shares have risen since our last update note, up over 12%; outlook remains relatively similar, with bull case dependent on synergistic M&A.

Service Corporation International (SCI) recently reported Q2 earnings, with shares running over 8% since the release. Results were good, although management kept bottom-line guidance the same for FY18.

One of the key areas we have emphasized was the potential in M&A, and how perhaps this would be the best value driver going forward (as opposed to buybacks and dividends). This past quarter, management revealed that M&A and new construction was in fact a strong value driver, having blown past their capital allocation guidance by a considerable amount.

Going forward, we favor M&A as the primary growth strategy. On a more macro level, we also feel that the pricing advantage of SCI is more than enough to offset any volume declines. We continue to remain bullish on Service Corporation International and maintain our buy rating.

Financial Overview

Revenue in the quarter came in at $796 million, topping analyst estimates by around 80 bps. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue grew by nearly 3%; comparable funeral sales grew by 1.5% y/y, whereas core and non-funeral home businesses were relatively flat. Increases in average revenue was offset by a slight decrease in volume.

Figure 1: Revenue ($ mlns)

Source: Morningstar

Preneed revenues grew by $3.5 million, up nearly 12% y/y. As mentioned in our previous Service Corp. piece, we believe that M&A will be the key driver of top-line growth going forward – in such a heavily fragmented market, the company is certainly at an advantage over peers. As they grow in size, revenue will grow – but margins could see some benefit as pricing power is strengthened.

The company currently sits on a cash pile of over $164 million. With debt totaling nearly $3.6 billion, the company’s net debt comes down roughly $3.4 billion. In the LTM, Service Corp. generated an operating income of $608 million, and an EBITDA of $855 million. Net leverage is in management’s target range of 3.5x-4x. Although this is quite high, the company is able to service debt without any issues. Interest coverage in the quarter was ~3.5x, in-line with the LTM.

Figure 2: Interest Coverage Ratio

Source: Morningstar

Elbow room remains for the company to continue M&A efforts. On the earnings conference call, management underlined this by noting that the company’s M&A pipeline is strong, several deals currently under LOI and active discussions with other parties taking place. Management reiterated that:

As we have noted in the past, acquisitions continues to be our highest and best use of capital as they have generally resulted in after-tax cash IRRs that meaningfully exceed our cost of capital. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

This reflects positively on management, highlighting their ability to select good acquisition targets, which drive value into the future. As a result, we believe that M&A will be the backbone of growth for Service Corporation and based on management’s comments the efforts in this space will continue.

Costs in the quarter were not bad, although operating profit fell slightly (~$3 mln) leading to a contraction in operating margins by ~100 basis points. Fixed costs in the quarter were unfavorable, growing by 3.7% vs. the 2% that was expected. Additionally, management increased wages in the quarter to nearly two-thirds of the company’s employee base focusing on customer service roles.

However, a key area where money is being spent is on marketing and lead development for sales, which should help drive top-line growth, and increase the company’s preneed market share even further. Growth in preneed contracts was 9%, with average revenue increasing by 2% (another area we believe there is potential in as Service Corporation grows).

Figure 3: Operating Expenses (% Sales)

Source: Morningstar

Looking at the company’s bottom-line results, a few areas are what drove most of the double-digit EPS growth; these include growth in operating income, lower effective tax rate, and reduced share count. Service Corporation’s EBIT margin in the quarter expanded by nearly 173 basis points y/y, with their net margin growing by ~411 basis points y/y.

Valuation Update

Figure 4: Comparable Company Analysis

Looking at the deathcare space, the company trades at a slight premium to peers. Shares are valued at nearly 23x FY18 earnings, with peers averaging 21x FY18 earnings. The company provides a dividend yielding 1.61%, with peers averaging a similar number. Despite the relatively similar valuation, the company does turn up a net margin much higher than the competition, with operating margins in the LTM surpassing the peer average by nearly 5 percentage points. As a result, a premium is well deserved in our eyes.

Management maintained their FY18 EPS outlook, although guided that they expected earnings to fall in the upper half. Analysts are expecting an EPS of $1.85 for FY18. Our estimate for FY19 is higher than consensus at $2.15, driven primarily by higher-than-expected M&A synergies.

Applying the company’s historical P/E of 22x, we arrive at a FY19 PT of $47 – reflecting upside of nearly 12% from Friday’s close. Although the upside is not incredible, we do see limited downside making the risk-reward tradeoff favorable in our eyes.

We maintain our buy rating and raise our PT to $47 (from $44).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.