VMWare: Not Pleasing All Of The People All Of The Time Provides An Attractive Entry Point For These Shares

VMware - Disentangling the skeins of growth

VMware (VMW) was one of several software companies that reported their results last Thursday. Consistent with that cohort, VMW results were a beat and forward guidance was raised… but not all investors and analysts were content with the results reported and the guidance provided. I have been involved with VMware shares for some time now - when I started writing on this company, the shares were $57, now they are $151. The performance is not quite as extraordinary as it might seem; over that span, the IGV has essentially doubled. IT tech has been a strong investment area and much of the investment success of VMware has been a function of the broad rally in the valuation of IT shares. I can't claim I have been involved all the way through the VMware move - I have bought and sold it a few times along the way, sometimes successfully, and other times less so.

I think the earnings report was misunderstood in part. This company is seeing strong demand and is managing expenses carefully. This is a good dip to buy and I recommend that investors looking for a GARP IT name take advantage of the share price pullback.

Needless to say, VMware is a different company than it was back then - although the strategy that the CEO laid out back then is essentially the strategy that got this company from a laggard to profitable double-digit growth. Given the pullback in the shares, its relative valuation has become much more attractive, and I think it is time to take a look at the shares without trying to comment about how to value tracking stock or the potential for reverse mergers.

My most recent foray into trading the shares came in the wake of their spike when Dell (NYSE:DVMT) finally announced its plan to have VMW pay a special dividend of about $27/share and to leave the company with its independence within the Dell family, but with rather significant rights for the non-Dell shareholders. It is now down about 8% or so from the point reached after that announcement, and part of that loss was taken on Friday, August 24th, in the wake of the Q2 earnings release.

Contrary to many other IT names, VMW shares, primarily due to the tale of Dell's involvement and the reverse merger potential, have not appreciated all that much in this calendar year, particularly compared to the IGV. The IGV index has shown strong performance both over the last 2 years and YTD. It is up almost 28% so far this year, while VMW shares are up just 19%, and that despite very strong operational performance by the company. VMW shares now sell for an EV/S based on the company's current capitalization before the payment of the dividend of about 5.5X EV/S. That is not a significant outlier, although certainly, a seeming bargain compared to hyper-growth names with mega-valuations. On the other hand, the company is forecasting a free cash flow generation, that provides a free cash flow yield of greater than 6.5% this year and perhaps 8% over the next 12 months. VMware has been and remains a cashflow story, and with likely double-digit growth for this company, I think a free cash flow yield of 8% presents investors with a fairly rare opportunity in the current market.

Q2 for VMware - What was the disappointment?

One thing that any analyst ought to acknowledge is that in the recent melt-up of software share prices, investors have looked for perfection from their investments, at least as perfection has come to be defined, and if some metrics fall short, regardless of anything else, shares can be punished. And that is basically the story of why VMW shares did poorly in trading last Friday. Simply put, while the quarter was another beat looked at holistically, some analysts, including those at Citi, Nomura, and Stifel, pilloried the company because its booking numbers were a couple of hundred basis points below what had been anticipated by the consensus.

The consensus, in this case, had not been based on company guidance but was influenced by a couple of outliers who have had holds/sells on the shares for some time now, despite having higher estimates than their cohorts. This has made it easier for these particular analysts to maintain their ratings despite the specifically strong operational performance of VMW this last quarter.

Just to recapitulate the important headline numbers, VMW reported revenues of $2.17 billion, up 13% from the year-earlier level. That compared to prior guidance of $2.145 billion. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.54/share. That compared to the prior forecast of $1.49/share. Operating margins of 33.8% were marginally above the company's prior forecast of 33.5%.

The company has marginally raised its full-year revenue guidance to $8.82 billion from $8.78 billion. The company is now forecasting non-GAAP EPS of $6.14 compared to its prior forecast of $6.14 provided on its prior conference call. Free cash flow is forecast to be around $3.3 billion, identical to the company's prior forecast for full-year free cash flow, again, from the company's prior conference call.

But the numbers above are not the real story. In conjunction with the company's announcement of the $11 billion special dividend, it had decreased its forecast for non-GAAP EPS to $5.99 and its free cash flow forecast to $3.27 billion to account for the loss of interest income from depleting cash balances to pay the special dividend. So, in reality, this was a beat and raise quarter despite some headline confusion regarding that point.

The issue that seemingly upset some investors had to do with bookings, a calculated metric. The company reports both product and overall bookings; of the two, I think it is fair to say that the product bookings are far more indicative of the sales activity and the future revenue growth. Overall, bookings grew by 13%, while license bookings grew by 19%. This compared to overall bookings growth of 19% in fiscal Q1 and license bookings growth of 21% in the same time period. Many companies in the IT space no longer focus on bookings simply because they can provide misleading indications of business health when unadjusted for duration. In an older company such as this is, renewals account for a very substantial component of bookings. The length of a renewal term is not necessarily significant in evaluating the performance of a company; a better metric to look at would be dollar-based net renewal rates which the company does not report.

Overall, the company signed 13 major transactions of in excess of $10 million in its Q2, up from 5 such deals in Q1. I would guess that it was the success that the company had in closing very large deals that lead to the increase in guidance. It is probably the particular structure of these deals that brought down the absolute percentage growth in bookings and that lead to the divergence in growth between license bookings and overall bookings.

In this case, VMware had a particularly strong quarter in terms of revenues coming from its VMware Cloud Provider Program. It is a solution aimed at the service provider market in which companies offer hosted services to 3rd parties. Revenues from VCPP are all attributed to license bookings. It was the particularly strong performance of VCPP which, by its nature, has no service and support revenues, that drove the divergence between the growth in license and the growth in overall bookings. The CFO commentary on this point pretty much speaks for itself, "I will point out that all of our (growth) rates are really strong. Our S&S (service and support growth)are strong. Our renewal rates are strong. And as you can tell by the improvement in the guidance, we feel good about both total and license revenue (growth) for the rest of the year."

One thing to observe - VMware is not a hyper-growth story and it can't be simply because the revenues it derives from what is called "Compute," really the company's legacy desktop business is growing in the mid-single digit range - and that is better than results achieved in the recent past. It would be unrealistic, and certainly unlikely, to expect that VMW would be able to exceed low- to mid-double digit growth as its revenue streams are totally structured. I think management has been reasonably prudent with regards to guidance and do not expect growth to slow down below the levels of Q2 - and to substantiate that, readers need to look no further than the performance of VMware's growth initiatives.

Competitive positioning of a complex company

VMware doesn't have the simplest set of product families to describe in an article of this length. It would easily be possible to greatly expand the foregoing commentary. For some years now, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has been an evangelist of the hybrid cloud and the company's investments have been focused on creating and selling solutions that play to that belief. That is really the story behind VMW's recrudescence and it is still playing out. I am inclined to believe, as well, that analysts seeking to pick winners and losers in terms of competitors providing hybrid cloud infrastructure are really doing their clients a disservice. There is not going to be a single winner and multiple losers. The space is too large and has too many different product requirements for any one vendor to be able to satisfy all users and all use cases.

Clearly, one of the striking areas of success for VMware has been the building relationship this company has enjoyed in providing infrastructure for AWS users. Much of what is going on is typically described in terms that are not familiar either to this writer or to many users. I really can't quite describe why having a "seamless, scalable capacity single node support" is important or how it differentiates VMW from competitors. But rather the concentrate of the specifics of different releases, my take away from the earnings release related to the CFO talking about "ending Q2, we really saw that momentum of customer uptake really pick up. We are seeing larger deals as part of that." It has been my experience that the CEO has not tried to over-promote the outlook for his company… and given my experience in that regard, I am inclined to believe that those commentators who have suggested that this quarter was some kind of a negative inflection point with regards to a beat and raise future for VMware simply have it dead wrong. The company is providing hybrid infrastructure for the IBM (IBM) Cloud at some level of scale and it's obvious that its opportunities with AWS are several times greater and are just now being realized. At this point, users are looking at a world in which workloads move back and forth from the cloud - and this is what VMW solutions are optimized to facilitate.

In fact, I would point out the success that VMW had with its VCPP offering last quarter as being something of an inflection point - but actually, a positive inflection point as the company's ecosystem strategy starts to bear fruit. Another trend/inflection point for this company has been the rather striking success of the company's relatively recent Workspace One offering. As many readers will recollect, VMware was born as a company offering desktop virtualization solutions. That was a great growth story at the time, but like many growth stories, saturation and alternative solutions and competition lead to its stagnation and decline. But there is still a decent market for what is called end-user computing, and Workspace One has been a product to capture. Many people have issues trying to articulate what Workspace One actually does. I have linked here to a relatively recent report from an industry consultant that describes the specific functionality of the solution. I think for readers contemplating investing in VMware in the wake of this recent pullback might want to take a look at what Workspace One can do. This in turn, provides insight as to why the company has started to achieve double-digit growth again, and why it is likely to be able to keep up that cadence for the foreseeable future.

Double-digit growth for VMware is still not quite the accepted norm, and if readers want to understand my positive case for this name, it is really that disconnect between what I believe to be the company's longer-term top-line growth, and what many analysts still imagine is the company's potential. The company has under-forecast its growth (which a couple of years ago was still in decline) in Compute - and that is one of the key reasons why this company's growth has accelerated and is likely to continue at double-digit levels for some time to come.

The largest single growth driver for VMW is NSX. I don't propose to write an article about network virtualization and all of the competitors in the space. But NSX is at the heart of the VMW growth story. I have linked here to what the authors call a cheat sheet for readers interested in learning more about NSX - although I am not going to tell you that reading the article will help you make a better investment decision on these shares. NSX grew by 40%+ last quarter, an acceleration from the growth of 30%+ reported in the prior quarter. These days, NSX has achieved a revenue run rate of over $1.4 billion and of the company's revenue growth of about $900 million forecast this year, NSX will most likely be responsible for significantly more than 50%. Nutanix (NTNX) is a potential competitor with a solution called FLOW, which is in early release at this point. The main competitors these days include Cisco (CSCO) ACI and Citrix (CTXS) Xen. There are loads of revenue runway in network virtualization, and it simply isn't necessary to proclaim that Cisco or Citrix will overtake VMW. The competition with Nutanix might be more interesting.

Like just about all infrastructure vendors, VMW has active initiatives that focus on user demand for what are called containers and Kubernetes. For those interested in how one might use Kubernetes as a container-orchestration system, I have linked to a basic definition. I can assure readers that my own understanding of this concept is more than a bit hazy and I do not feel deprived that I am unable to articulate more than the very basics about the technology. That said, the trend toward using containers and Kubernetes is one of the growth drivers in the overall infrastructure space these days and VMW is providing a clear path for users interested in building software based on this paradigm.

Many investors are very interested in the competition between VMW and Nutanix in the HCI space. I am not going to try to call winners and losers - besides VMW and Nutanix, there is HPE (HPE), Cisco, and NetApp (NTAP) in the running. Whether VMW/Dell is really #1 in market share, as this company claims, or the definitions are at fault, as claimed by Nutanix, isn't going to help anyone invest or pass on these shares. At this point, IDC is reporting that HCI systems are growing at a rate of 76% and have reached a run-rate revenue approaching $5 billion.

VMW's growth in terms of HCI software, in the latest period tracked by IDC, was 110% compared to 86% growth recorded for Nutanix. Regardless of how it is counted, and who actually can claim the pole position in this race, it is apparent that a major proportion of VMW's growth has come and will continue to be derived from its position in the HCI market. I have linked here to the IDC survey for those readers who like to look at source documents.

The law of large numbers might suggest that these scorching growth rates are unsustainable, and I suspect that will be the case over the next 4 or 6 or 8 quarters. But with VMW estimated to have revenue growth based on the First Call consensus of no more than $720 million next year, it is self-evident that even with a growth slowdown in HCI, that just maintaining the company's market share will produce growth for VMW greater than the growth forecast for the company as a whole.

VMW's double-digit growth is a product of the success of NSX, the enormous percentage growth in HCI, which includes VMW software and mid-single digit growth in Compute. While my crystal ball is stuck firmly in a dark closet, the math of the situation suggests that VMW's growth rate is more likely to accelerate over the next couple of years rather than decline - and that is the basic investment case for these shares and the refutation of negative analysts.

VMW's costs and profitability

Margins at VMware have trended upward and that will most probably continue to be the case for as long as the company can achieve and exceed its growth targets. GAAP gross margins rose about 50 basis points year on year last quarter, although at 86% upside potential from this point is probably limited. GAAP based expense ratios were elevated a bit last quarter. The sales and marketing expense ratio increased marginally-really because of the success the company enjoyed in selling large deals and the concomitant commission accelerator payments. General and administrative costs were a bit elevated, most likely a function of the corporate governance issues faced by the company as part of the Dell restructuring. The company's investment income doubled last quarter year over year, and it was close to 8% of pre-tax income. The company is forecasting that this line will fall to close to nil after it pays the special dividend which suggests that overall, the company is expecting a strong trend in operating profitability.

Overall, last quarter, non-GAAP margins were 29.8% compared to 28.9% in the year-earlier period. I think the trend of non-GAAP margins will be for consistent, but gradual increases. The current First Call consensus forecast which calls for EPS to rise by about 17% next year probably understates the likely impact of margin trends and the return of the company's capital allocation program which will again affect outstanding shares and increase reported EPS.

VMware uses some stock-based comp - but not a lot. To an extent, there is a correlation between stock-based comp and the growth in opex when looking at IT vendors, given that it is necessary to use SBC in order to hire decent individuals as salespeople and software engineers. In all, the SBC expense ratio fell a bit last quarter and it is less than 10% of revenues and about 20% of reported CFFO. As mentioned earlier, the company increased its CFFO forecast for this year noticeably, and given both the trends in profitability and revenue growth, I would expect to see the company continue to over attain in terms of that metric.

The company indicated that it will return to its share repurchase program after suspending it during the course of Dell's restructuring efforts. The company has about $900 of remaining share repurchase authorization. I imagine it will restart the program at modest levels until it restores depleted cash balances in the wake of its coming dividend payment.

What could go wrong?

In two words-sales execution, always a risk in evaluating IT companies with a complex product line that needs to appeal to very sophisticated buyers within the IT space. Large deal closure is generally a good proxy regarding the strength of the sales effort for this company, and large deal closure was quite strong last quarter. While sales execution is always a concern there is no reason to believe it is at risk.

From a demand perspective, the biggest concern I have is the growth of Compute revenues which have overattained for several quarters now. Is mid-single growth the new normal? Management hasn't declared it so at this point, although I think it is a probability it will do so in the future. But the sustainability of double-digit revenue growth for VMware is, and will be, governed by the company's ability to achieve mid-single growth in its Compute product category.

Summing Up

VMW shares have pulled back modestly in the wake of what was viewed as a mixed earnings report. Part of the pullback relates to confusion about the guidance raise, which was real enough against the company's prior projection, but that projection had itself been changed when the company announced the payment of a special dividend.

Some analysts were concerned about the growth of the company's booking proxy where growth showed a decline of very modest proportions and where there was a divergence between license growth at 19% and overall growth at 13%.

VMW's increased forecast was quite noticeable, given that only two quarters remain in this fiscal year and is consistent with many prior raises projected by this company. The CFO is not a "wild and crazy" kind of guy in that regard. I am not too sure just how much the bookings proxy means given issues of definition and the very strong performance of large deal closure.

At this point, VMW's forward EV/S ratio comes to about 5.5X based on my estimate for revenue progression. That isn't a huge bargain, perhaps, although VMW is a GARP name that happens to be achieving double-digit growth.

The company will probably achieve $4 billion in free cash flow over the next 12 months. At that level of attainment, the company's free cash flow yield would be just shy of 8%. Simply put, that is a great metric for a company with a double-digit growth outlook.

VMW is not a hypergrowth company and it should not be measured on the same scale as hyper growth newly minted software vendors. This is a GARP story that features double-digit top-line growth, an exceptional management team, and a winning strategy that is based on a solid leadership position in providing infrastructure to facilitate the hybrid cloud. This is a fair entry point and I recommend that investors take advantage of the current share price pullback. It probably will not last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VMW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.