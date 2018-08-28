Colgate-Palmolive: It's Time To Show Its Teeth

Image Source: Freerangestock Free Commercial Images

Introduction

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." - Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is 'quality merchandise' from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive quality dimension of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and to other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to find and analyze superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, we'll try to answer questions addressing the following aspects:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) Favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) Presence of multiple and complementary cash flow generators; 4) Resilience to technological disruption and to obsolescence; 5) Presence of abundant and recurrent sales with low cyclicality; 6) Presence of market leadership; 7) Presence of pricing power; 8) Presence of high and persistent Returns on Invested Capital; 9) Strong cash-generation ability; 10) Presence of superior gross profitability, as measured by Gross Profits to Total Assets; 11) Presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 12) Presence of solid risk management policies; 13) Strong financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty, or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. "High-quality companies" are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

1. Does the Company have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

In 1806, as Napoleon Bonaparte set Europe ablaze and Lewis and Clark returned home, a 23-year-old Baptist immigrant named William Colgate decided to launch a small manufacture of soap, starch, and candles in the burgeoning city of New York; those years surrounding the turn of the 19th century were indeed 'a fine time for an enterprising young man', as Napoleon famously remarked about himself, and so it proved to be also the case regarding young man William: nourished by the prosperous economy and by the constant influx of 'huddled masses yearning to breathe free' arriving at the New World, William's humble business gradually expanded into a national champion.

Supported by a string of innovative products (like the first toothpaste sold in a tube), Colgate has transformed the way masses - now breathing free of halitosis - think about oral care. Along the way, this iconic American company has built (seemingly) unbeatable competitive advantages that can be traced back to its distinct evolutionary pathway:

Local Expertise:

Colgate has expanded itself rather aggressively since the second decade of the 20th century. At first, the company settled developed markets in Europe and in Oceania where the cultural and operating environments were well understood and broadly similar to the ones found in North America. However, soon the company encountered its first culture shock when it decided to expand into the huge consumer markets of India and South America. Confronted with a 'fight or flight' situation, the shock forced Colgate to adjust its portfolio, strategies and marketing mix to suit the prevailing market conditions.

Colgate did so wonderfully. Today, Colgate's profound understanding of local habits and tastes across multiple product categories still gives it a substantial competitive edge. In effect, now more than ever, companies have to rapidly adapt their offerings as consumer behavior mutates across different geographies, channels, and platforms. But this adaptive response is nothing new for Colgate, as the company has been working closely with retail customers to share expertise and boost sales ever since it established that initial presence in foreign countries. Entering emergent markets early and cultivating product categories as consumers became more affluent proved to be a remarkable source of growth; in fact, emerging markets generated about 75% of the growth in the sector over the past few years.

Nowadays, Colgate is an umbrella brand with numerous and distinct localized offerings, as attested by the company's relentless development of products and sales channels catering to local flavor, texture, and cultural predilections - such as powder instead of paste in India, or halal* instead of regular toothpaste in Malaysia. Without a doubt, Colgate - together with Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) - really distinguishes itself by its deep level of adaptation to distinct local contexts. For instance, in small shops where space is a constraint (a common scenery in developing countries like Brazil or the Philippines), Colgate representatives work with shop owners to achieve the most effective assortment of products to increase the brand's visibility; specific packaging that serves as a self-display unit (such as toothbrush dispensers or hanging sachets) is yet another practical marketing method that provides merchandising flexibility and greater visibility for the company's products.

All in all, Colgate is still one of the best Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies at exploring the trade-off between adaptation costs/speed to market, and the increased revenue/returns on invested capital generated by a deep understanding of the local consumer. That much is testified by Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) state of affairs: while a formidable competitor in some developed countries (namely in North America), P&G trails Colgate quite considerably in the global market share for oral care products (namely in developing countries).

But the times are changing for Colgate and for its multinational peers. Now representing about 65% of overall sales, local independent brands are becoming a serious threat to the dominance exerted by the largest American and European companies. By appealing straight to the cultural identity of consumers (or to their inmost health and ethical concerns), these independent brands are taking market share at a fast pace, and they are also eroding the pricing power of incumbents. This evolving scenario should probably be closely monitored by prospective investors in the company. *Halal refers to what is allowable or lawful in the traditional Islamic Law context. It can be applied to consumer goods like toothpaste.

Respected Brand:

Still a respected brand, Colgate has nevertheless seen its brand value shrink by 1.65% between 2015 and 2017. Such small change doesn't look significant, but in fact, this period marked the very first time since the beginning of the century that Colgate actually lost brand value. According to another source, the firm has also shed some of its worth both globally and in the U.S.: as stated by Brand Finance, in 2017, Colgate occupied the 360th place among the 500 most valuable global brands, but the company has now dropped two further places in 2018. Like other large CPG companies, Colgate has failed to prevent the erosion of its brand despite being of the most widely recognized names within its markets.

Why? Culprits abound, but it seems that one of the main reasons is perceptual (and perceptions can make or break any brand): especially among younger consumers, smaller brands are associated with desirable attributes like trustworthiness, sustainability, and localness. To them, however, Big Brands represent the antithesis of such attributes. And millennials, in particular, are also much more open to sharing personal info and opinion, allowing born-digital, smaller brands to target them with greater marketing-spend efficiency. No wonder then that over the last six years large CPG companies have shed USD 20 billion in market share to small, independent companies, according to Gartner L2.

Another reason is novelty (or the lack of it): accustomed to increasingly shorter product cycles, today's consumers are eager to experience new tastes, smells, textures, and concepts on a continuous basis; regrettably, there's nothing truly new about such an age-old name like Colgate - or Crest, Sensodyne and Pepsodent for that matter. Local consumers are also more likely to trust smaller brands on subjects pertaining to health and wellness. One telling example is Patanjali from India, a brand that has recorded stunning growth over the past few years by attracting 85 million new shoppers (and counting). Patanjali's leading toothpaste was developed in accordance with Ayurveda principles in order to provide relief from a toothache, bleeding gums and tooth sensitivity. Such health issues are of the utmost importance to many consumers in Asia but - quite unusually - Colgate has been very poor at mounting a proper challenge against Patanjali.

But financial markets and consumers do not see eye to eye on their assessment of the firm's brand. Standing now at 4.95, Colgate's Tobin Q-ratio (an estimate of how financial markets also gauge the value of a company's intangible assets, including its brand equity) towers well above the competition's ratios. At first blush, such a high ratio may also lead us to conclude that Colgate is grossly overvalued relative to its closest peers. Considering their respective intangible assets, is the difference between Colgate and P&G really justified?

Economies of Scale:

Colgate is also able to realize a lower average cost per unit produced than its smaller competitors thanks to its vast size and tentacular reach. Within the CPG arena, having a multinational dimension that local competitors cannot replicate is still one of the surest ways to assemble a defensible business. Not an edge in itself, scale only becomes meaningful as a foundation on which other advantages are built and nurtured. But that's precisely the case regarding Colgate, as the firm's economies of scale are further enhanced by a well-oiled supply network* and by the highly efficient operations created by a program (Colgate's 'Funding the Growth' program) that identifies and tracks global savings initiatives.

The savings and the lower production costs will probably deliver greater pricing flexibility for the company: depending on the context at hand, Colgate can either price its offerings at the same level as peers while making a higher profit (during good times), or it can simply undercut their opponents on price and just weather the storm (during bad times). That's one of the reasons why Tom Russo says businesses like Colgate must possess the 'capacity to suffer' by sacrificing on short-term profitability.

As attested by its turbulent but fruitful history, there's no doubt that Colgate has been a resilient business with an above-average pain threshold. Scale has also endowed Colgate with substantial bargaining power, allowing the company to squeeze its suppliers - such as packaging manufacturers - on prices, and demand prime shelf space from retailers. *Colgate currently occupies the fourth spot on Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25. Unilever, a direct competitor, occupies the first place.

Deep-rooted Industry Relationships:

Colgate also benefits from entrenched relationships with offline retailers thanks to its range of leading brands. Colgate's rich portfolio ensures fast and consistent sales, a fact that still gives it a certain advantage over new entrants and smaller competitors unable to produce the volumes required to fill the shelves of mass merchants and big-box retailers. However, even offline retailers are now relinquishing more shelf space to unproven newcomers.

How come? Because retailers have realized that niche brands allowed them to improve their margins and differentiate their value proposition. Niche brands tend to exhibit premium prices and they seldom promote; as a result, these challenger brands are now capturing the lion's share of the growth while the largest CPG brands remain flat or in decline. But the most serious challenge currently faced by Colgate is the ongoing shift in the 'how' and 'where' consumers shop nowadays. E-commerce's share of global retail sales stands only at about 10%-12%, but it is booming worryingly fast for traditional CPG companies.

The thing is that companies like Colgate do not dominate Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) online channel as they dominate Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) limited shelf space: in the latter, consumers see what Colgate and Walmart want them to see, whereas on the online domain this control is largely surrendered to the consumer. No longer constrained by shelf space and by a restricted amount of offerings, consumers can search and filter as much as they want, they can set their unique preferences, and they can also be swayed by perceived scarcity ("Only 7 Left In Stock"), by social proof (on a conscious level) and by confirmation bias (on a subconscious level) through carefully designed pages and product reviews. Cognitively and behaviorally, these are powerful tools that are not under the full control of CPG companies. Quite obviously, the online channel is creating a seismic shift in consumer behavior that must be addressed by new and better go-to-market strategies on the part of CPG companies. But, on the whole, these firms have been relatively poor at adapting to the new paradigm.

2. Is the company present in attractive markets offering a clear growth runway? Yes: 1 Point

The global oral care and oral hygiene market is currently valued at about USD 44 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5-4.5% through to 2022 to reach a size of approximately USD 54 billion. This substantial addressable market is not expanding at a blistering speed, but the growth is reliable. There are multiple secular factors underlying this expansion: the most important is probably the powerful demographic and disposable income tailwinds generated by the largest emerging economies like India or Brazil; mounting awareness about oral hygiene and the mounting incidence of dental and periodontal disorders in these markets, as well as increasingly older populations in developed markets, are also important contributors for this (reasonably) predictable growth.

The company will also profit from the 'humanization' and premiumization trends that now characterize the pet food market. In developed markets (particularly in North America and Western Europe), pet owners are treating their cats and their dogs just like another member of the family, and are willing to shop the best possible pet food with that notion in mind. On the other hand, the growing middle classes and the urbanization of populations in Asia are also creating more and more conscious pet owners throughout the continent. The global pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% through to 2022. As long as its basic competitiveness is maintained, Colgate's domineering position and long tenure operating in these markets should enable the company to capitalize on these promising trends.

3. Is the company diversified, with multiple and complementary cash flow generators? Neutral: 0 Points

Portfolio management is a balancing act: a varied portfolio can dilute the risks associated with excessive concentration and it can also provide optionality, as well as new runways for growth; however, as demonstrated by the afflictions recently felt by Procter & Gamble, too wide a portfolio can also diminish a company's overall returns and overstretch its resources. As a consequence, P&G has been forced to cull approximately 100 names from its brand mix.

In Colgate's case, management has been focused on the firm's core competencies in oral care, and perhaps too much so: by remaining conservative toward acquisitions and meaningful category expansions, Colgate has been able to maintain its operational efficiency and high returns on invested capital; however, significant volume growth continues to elude the company. Colgate is still overly reliant on the status of the worldwide oral care market, as 48% of the company's net sales are generated by the Oral Care segment. Providing a necessary counterpoint to this dependency, the firm also operates in the Personal Care (19% of net sales), Home Care (18% of net sales) and Pet Nutrition (15% of net sales) segments.

Still, both major competitors P&G and Unilever boast broader and more balanced product portfolios; the firm also competes on a tighter front with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in the oral care market, as well as with Nestlé and Mars Inc. in the pet nutrition market. Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), which derives 85% of its sales from the mature U.S. economy, is also a worthy competitor largely confined to the domestic market.

Historically, these CPG companies have been on a permanent quest to get wider and wider portfolios - the conventional wisdom being that the best returns would accrue to firms with a broad range of categories and brands superimposed across as many channels and geographies as possible. However, this conjecture has turned out to be somewhat misleading over the last few years. Instead, the best returns and larger market share gains have been accrued by niche B2C companies with focused portfolios supported by narrow but loyal audiences served through well-chosen channels, as well as by truly differentiated products with a genuine feel to them (be it craft beer, or activated charcoal toothpaste, or pet food made with real meat, and so on). Last year, while the revenues of traditional CPG companies remained essentially flat, small companies grew their sales by about 2.3% on an aggregate count. Between 2012 and 2017, this growth was translated into USD 15 billion in sales grabbed from their bigger counterparts.

Regarding Colgate's portfolio of offerings, the operating words are 'genuine feel', or the lack of it. From the consumer's standpoint, the absence of authenticity in the company's products is aggravated by the fact that Colgate is an umbrella brand and a mass manufacturer - being so, it fails to convey a message of real differentiation, exclusivity, and mastery within a certain domain or category of products. Moreover, Colgate uses a base formula for its toothpaste and soaps - or a base bundle - which it then superficially customizes with local ingredients (like neem in India, green tea in China, or mint in the West), and local folklore. But just adding flavors and fragrances - as well as specific colors and local names to the product's packaging - to a base formula is not nearly enough to deliver a sense of genuineness to increasingly informed, empowered consumers.

Colgate's Pet Food segment is also a case in point, as this strategically important line of products has been notoriously out of sync with the needs and wants of pet owners: with its varied portfolio of profitable and premium brands, privileged relationships with vets, and growing online sales, Colgate should not be donating market share in the global pet food arena; but it is, unfortunately, thanks to the perception attached to Hill's Pet Nutrition therapeutic offerings. Hill's main brands, Science Diet and Prescription Diet, vindicate their premium prices on claims that their combination of macro and micronutrients are the best foods for healthy pets; however, their image as lab-engineered, highly processed products has become a serious burden in a context where quality equates to being organic or minimally processed.

As a result, pet nutrition has, in fact, declined as a proportion of total revenue over the past five years - with an obvious and negative impact on the equilibrium of Colgate's portfolio. A few years ago, Hill's has tried to challenge this unfortunate disconnect with Ideal Balance, a range of preparations whose list of ingredients excluded undesirable fillers like wheat, soy, and corn. But the jury is still out on Colgate's altered trajectory: pet food is also a loyalty-driven market, and once a client is lost it becomes very hard to get it back.

Colgate does not appear to have plans to divest Hill's, nor should it have - divesting Hill's would weaken the organization for the long haul by making it even more dependent on the Oral Care segment. Besides, pet food is a growing, non-cyclical market in which Colgate still finds itself in a good position to leverage its remarkable network of professional contacts: just as it cultivates relationships with dentists in order for them to recommend the firm's oral hygiene products, Colgate also cultivates such connections with veterinarians - a valuable intangible asset that should not be squandered. On the whole, Colgate's portfolio is conservative and tilted toward Oral Care, but it still retains immense potential; its gigantic geographic foothold is also a plus, as it benefits the operational and brand risk profiles of the company.

4. Is the company resilient and easily adaptable to technological disruption? Neutral: 0 Points

Throughout the preceding decades, CPG companies like Colgate have benefited from a resilient and very profitable business model thanks to its intrinsic resistance to product obsolescence and to powerful barriers to entry - specifically, the barriers arising from the hardship of building up vast manufacturing scale beyond the regional scope, on the one hand, and global brand awareness, on the other hand.

Among further factors, such barriers have been two effective deterrents to new participants wishing to establish a solid foothold in some of the most sought-after consumer markets; Colgate and its peers also profited from a 'lack of change' rather than from 'change' in an industry characterized by incremental innovation, long product cycles, and non-cyclical, massive addressable markets.

In conjunction with their intimate knowledge of these attractive markets, such gradual innovation was (and still is) used to drive the horizontal expansion into new product categories, opening up new avenues for profitable growth. That much is evidenced by the historical progression of Colgate: a large chunk of the company's original business was based on the production of candles and starch but Colgate produces neither of those products currently; it produces pet food and anti-dandruff shampoo, though.

Sheltered from unrestrained competition and buttressed on a capital-light business model, these companies then took advantage of its substantial profits to reinvest in pervasive marketing initiatives, as well as in acquisitions of other promising, growing brands (one example being Colgate's acquisition of Tom's of Maine back in 2006). And finally, after improving their portfolios with such new categories and brands, CPG companies applied their superior operational methods and wide distribution networks to boost sales on a truly global scale.

Such moves enabled them to consolidate the industry and to further strengthen their competitive advantages - including their valuable brand equity - within a virtuous, self-reinforcing feedback loop. Few other companies have been able to exploit their specific ecosystems so thoroughly. However, the competitive landscape is now changing for Colgate, and for the firm's peers, due to new progresses within this ecosystem.

As discussed previously, e-commerce and shifting consumer behavior are slowly corroding the old brand appeal enjoyed by the largest CPG conglomerates. Moreover, these giants are struggling to adapt to this novel era of targeted, predictive, online advertising led by formidable enterprises like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and, of course, Amazon.

Smaller, regional and local brands are taking advantage of the inexpensive advertising outlets created by the tech leviathans to undermine both the traditional business of advertising agencies like WPP (NYSE:WPP) or Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) and the barrier to entry formed by Colgate's brand-building initiatives. Besides benefiting from the low costs of online advertising, smaller advertisers also profit from the personal data collected by the likes of Facebook that makes social ads so effective at boosting their sales.

Contract manufacturing and outsourcing, as well as a deep pool of venture capital, have also lowered the barriers to gain scale in a timely and affordable manner: often paid with easy capital, turnkey manufacturers now handle every step of the manufacturing process, including prototyping, material procurement, fabrication and assembly, testing, packaging and fulfillment. This lowers the cost and the volume constraints that have limited the growth of nascent brands in the past.

Nowadays, even with a relatively low amount of capital, virtually anyone with a concept can bring a product to life without much of the risk associated with big production runs. But the consumer space is not dealing with prosaic amounts of capital; in reality, more than 4,000 nascent consumer brands have received nearly USD 10 billion of venture funding over the past 10 years.

Additionally, the e-tailers' immense reach - not only of the usual suspects but also of companies like Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) in Japan and Flipkart (FPKT) in India - as well as the emergent clout of direct-to-consumer upstarts, have also weakened the distribution muscle of most CPG companies, including Colgate's.

Even more worryingly, there are now ready-made, bundled systems specifically designed to smash through the barriers erected by Big Brands; the most impressive example is probably Amazon Launchpad, a program that has partnered with Kickstarter, Y Combinator, and other incubators and crowdfunding platforms for the purposes of identifying, nurturing and launching on the worldwide stage the products of auspicious start-ups. With privileged access to Amazon's infrastructure, retail expertise, and global fulfillment network, it has never been easier for upcoming companies to build brand awareness, scale-up, and circumvent physical retailers on their way to our doorsteps.

All these developments are pushing Colgate toward uncharted waters: in a first and surprising type of horizontal expansion, the company has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered toothbrush to help consumers refine their brushing habits and technique through a "learning algorithm [that] develops brushing recommendations based on your individual brushing patterns and shares them with you via the app to improve your brushing performance." Some find it weird, some find it wonderful, but Colgate's incursion within this realm will only increase its susceptibility to technological disruption (albeit in a very limited way).

Are smart toothbrushes a smart move? Maybe, maybe not. However, this move is illustrative of the substantial competitive advantages still enjoyed by the Big Brands - most notably of their capacity to release, at a grand scale, innovative offerings across categories and geographies in order to keep pace with distinct consumer trends.

Either way, there's no doubt that capitalism's creative destruction is unleashing its force on the industry. And there's no going back. Together with many others, best-selling toothpaste brands such as Patanjali and Hello Products didn't even exist 15 or even 10 years ago, but within a few years, they have transformed the competitive landscape in a fundamental way to become real threats to Colgate.

Conversely, much older names - like China's YNBY - have also learned how to persuade local shoppers to buy oral care products by leveraging their history as traditional Chinese medicine makers. The strong reputation of YNBY as a hemostatic and anti-inflammatory specialist has led consumers to develop a high level of trust in the firm's offerings, a fact that severely dented Colgate's standing in a key market.

Meanwhile, the founder of Hello Products took his disruptive idea from mere concept to commercialization in less than a year, and Hello soon became the fastest growing toothpaste brand in the U.S.; in fact, across numerous consumer markets, upstarts like Hello have been outpacing their category growth rates by more than 5 or 10 times over the past few years with severe consequences on the market share and profit pools of incumbents. You know this is a serious matter for Colgate as soon as you hear its CEO address shareholders about the pressing need to stop the bleeding in India (the company's crown jewel), a strategic arena where the toothpaste behemoth recorded its largest market share hemorrhage in over a decade. This bleeding was provoked by Patanjali, a company once dismissed as a fad by analysts and competitors alike.

Founded in 2006 with a social, environmental and national ethos at its core, Patanjali stole a page from Colgate's and Unilever's old playbook (by understanding and meeting the consumer desire for homegrown, healthier products sourced locally from farmers) and then rewrote the playbook's code to crack the doors of the market wide open (by adopting a streamlined business model while breaking marketing conventions). The result? Blistering growth that has ultimately led the Indian company to challenge Colgate's own home turf; with further plans to settle Africa and Asia-Pacific, Patanjali has already been approved by the FDA and is now readily available throughout North America.

Of course, it won't be easy for opponents like Hello Products, Patanjali, and China's YNBY to defy the quasi-hegemonic, worldwide market leadership of Colgate and its peers; but the company may be faced with a commercial form of 'Lingchi' - the Chinese term for a slow death caused by a 'thousand small cuts' - if many smaller rivals continue to pop up relentlessly across Colgate's key markets (regardless of their staying power). The need of a strong 'hemostatic' solution to stop the bleeding from these market share cuts seems to reinforce the argument that CPG conglomerates have lost some of their resilience and adaptability to the technological disruption within their ecosystem. Established companies and prospective investors have to realize that yesterday's marketing conventions and mass channels are, most definitely, on the path to obsolescence.

5. Is the company reliant on a large number of recurrent sales? Yes: 1 Point

Benefiting from a narrative that promises better health and more beauty, toothpaste is a special kind of consumer product that occupies a privileged position right at the confluence of therapeutic and cosmetic traits; such 'Goldilocks' situation keeps toothpaste (as well as other oral care products) well within our hearts and minds - in truth, the vast majority of consumers cannot imagine themselves and others in a world without toothpaste and mouthwash. As a consequence, oral care products lend themselves to the formation of strong brands, to premium pricing, and to easy, recurrent sales. The epitome of a non-cyclical market, the oral care arena is also almost impervious to the pressure exerted by discounters or white-label products. And reigning over this highly rewarding market is Colgate, as the only brand in the world that is bought on a repeated basis by more than half of the planet's population. According to Kantar, nearly 62% of the world's population buys the brand at least once per year; despite being consumed more often, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) occupies a distant second spot among the brands with the highest penetration in the world (it has 41.3% penetration, globally). So, yes, Colgate's sources of cash flow are not at all lumpy, irregular or highly unpredictable.

6. Is the company dominant within its markets? Yes: 1 Point

Colgate is by far the dominant player in the global oral care market. The company occupies leading positions in the toothpaste, manual toothbrushes, and mouthwash categories, with especially impressive figures in some of the most promising and largest economies - for instance, the firm holds approximately 85% market share in the toothpaste category in Asia (where it remains the leading player in China and in India), and it also holds domineering positions in Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa. With global share at little over 43%, Colgate's worldwide leadership in toothpaste appears to have widened in 2017. Colgate is also a market leader in liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, liquid body cleansing, liquid fabric conditioners, and hand dishwashing. Moreover, through Hill's, Colgate is a global leader in pet nutrition, where it occupies the 3rd position in the worldwide market after Nestlé (through Purina) and Mars (through Mars Petcare).

7. Does the company exhibit a high degree of pricing power? No: -1 Point

"The ability to raise prices - the ability to differentiate yourself in a real way, and a real way means you can charge a different price - that makes a great business." (Warren Buffett on pricing power)

Charging a higher price than competitors is a double-edged sword: on the bright side, it obviously leads to better profitability; yet, because capital always chases the best returns available, it also creates a fertile soil over which such competitors can grow and flourish to ultimately disrupt an incumbents' profit pool. Well, it seems that the time has now arrived for the pricing power of Big Brands to be disrupted.

Up until recently, the sheltered and dominant position enjoyed by the largest CPG conglomerates has allowed them to charge premium prices conducive to gross margins 25% above the margins of non-branded players. Moreover, their scale and synergy-based models have kept general and administrative expenses at only 4%-6% of revenue. But, after years of losing market share to small branded challengers, consumer-facing companies like P&G and Colgate (among many others) have finally capitulated on the pricing front.

In fact, the final three months of 2017 signaled the first time since 2011 that the average prices for products sold by Colgate fell on a widespread basis. Besides being hit by the changing competitive landscape, CPG manufacturers are also being impacted by the war between colossus like Walmart and Amazon, which together trade USD 600 billion worth of goods per year (and counting). The current deflationary impact - especially in North America - is further compounded by Amazon's algorithms that analyze prices across competitors in real time, automatically adjusting its own so it can offer the most attractive value proposition to customers.

With Amazon dominating a growing share of the U.S. retail commerce, these are all welcomed news for the thrifty Millennial consumers in the U.S., who are about 10% poorer than Gen Xers were at the same age bracket - and these consumers, which represent one fourth of the world's population, will certainly keep their ingrained shopping habits in the years ahead.

However, Colgate's woes also extend to the Latin American countries, a key market that has seen a sharp slowdown in the demand for the company's products. Accounting for about a quarter of total revenue, this region is the company's fastest-growing and largest market - any more protracted slip-ups in this arena will surely consubstantiate the thesis that Colgate is losing its allure even among the most loyal and enthusiastic customers.

This is worrying because pricing power cannot be estimated solely through margins and their respective trends; pricing power must also take into consideration returns on capital and market share gains (or losses). However, Colgate has only been able to maintain relatively strong gross margins mostly on account of its cost savings initiatives (of course, increased raw and packaging material costs have been a headwind to margins, but volatile input expenses are a given in the consumer staples sector).

Though still strong, both returns on invested capital and market share developments are trending in the wrong direction; and the company did indeed increase its prices in some markets - like in Latin America - but just by a minute amount. For Colgate, organic growth must now be driven by higher volumes on 'not-so-high' prices. And that's not entirely negative as long as the company regains some of its declining pricing power.

8. Has the company maintained high average Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Yes: 1

Achieving a sustained ROIC well above the cost of capital is the most crucial long-term driver of value in a business. Indirectly, ROIC can also provide a good indication on the competitive standing of any given company - after all, no firm is able to generate above-normal returns relative to its own industry when rivals are eating away profits. As shown by the graph, Colgate's outstanding level of return dwarfs the 10% ROIC that has been the long-term historical average for public companies; being so, there's not a doubt that capital allocation at Colgate has been highly accretive to long-term value creation. Unfortunately, the firm's ROIC has suffered a sharp 34.3% drop over the last 5 years in yet another reflection of the generalized malady affecting Big Brands. The most rational explanation for this precipitous drop is that competitive forces are driving returns toward Colgate's cost of capital. Among Colgate's peer group, only Church & Dwight has managed to increase its returns thanks to ex-CEO Jim Craigie's exceptional leadership; contrarily, Procter & Gamble has even managed to generate lower returns from an already depressed base.

9. Is the company a very cash-generative business? Yes: 1 Point

"We prefer businesses that drown in cash", Warren Buffett also said. Naturally, companies that generate plentiful cash - and that possess the capacity to compound it for many years into the future - are more valuable than the average. The following parameters will be used to analyze Colgate's cash-generative capabilities:

Free Cash Flow to Sales:

Colgate's current FCF/Sales ratio is 16.2%, a figure that translates a very healthy conversion of sales into free cash flow; on average, this number has been around the 15.5% mark during the last 5 years of activity. From a Quality Investing standpoint, the minimum threshold is 5%.

Cash Conversion Rate:

As measured by Free Cash Flow/Net Income, Colgate's CCR averaged 138% between 2012 and 2017. This reflects a healthy conversion rate, since ratios above 100% usually mean excellent liquidity. Here, Colgate tops its peer group. While a high CCR is usually a plus, holding too much cash might also imply that the firm is not finding compelling reinvestment opportunities.

Cash Conversion Cycle:

Colgate takes 41 days to convert resource inputs into cash flow, whereas Church & Dwight takes 21 days to achieve the same outcome. Both Unilever and Procter & Gamble have negative cash conversion cycles (of -28 and -29 days, respectively), a fact that shows their superior bargaining power as these companies do not pay suppliers until after they collect payment for selling their finished goods.

Positive Free Cash Flow Generation:

Colgate has always been Free Cash Flow-positive, but cash flow generation actually decreased by -1.3% between 2013 and 2017 (from USD 2534 to 2501 million). Year-on-year, Colgate-Palmolive net income fell by 17%, from 2.44 to 2.02 billion despite exhibiting flattish revenues. Among others, a contributing factor has been a slight escalation in SG&A costs as a percentage of sales (from 34% to 35%).

CapEx/Operating Cash Flow (5-year average):

As attested by this ratio, Colgate does not have to reinvest a large chunk of the cash generated by its revenues just to keep on operating: making Colgate a rather capital-light business, on average CapEx consumed only 21% of Colgate's OCF over the last 5 years. However, it would have been better if this ratio showed a simultaneous increase both in the numerator and in the denominator because no manufacturer is able to grow without committing additional capital in order to do so. It is, therefore, discouraging to see that the firm's CapEx declined by a staggering 27% since 2014 (in turn, OCF decreased by 7% over the same period). As the old adage says, and rightly so, ''no company can cut its way to growth'. All companies have cut their CapEx requirements over the last half decade within Colgate's peer group, but only Church & Dwight was able to cut CapEx while increasing OCF in a consistent manner. With a (5-year average) CapEx/OCF ratio of merely 10%, Church & Dwight is also an exceedingly capital-light business.

Profitability Matrix:

A profitability matrix displays the returns on capital relative to the amount of free cash flow extracted from sales; companies at the upper right-hand corner (please see graph) generate more cash from sales and may also have the capacity to earn a higher return on it if current conditions persist. As shown, Colgate generates higher amounts of cash and higher economic profits per dollar of capital employed than its competitors, which means that the firm has more excess profits to reinvest productively (again, if current conditions persist).

10. Is the company highly productive and efficient relative to its assets? Yes: 1 Point

When evaluating the quality of a business, an important aspect to consider is the firm's profitability in relation to its assets (as calculated by dividing gross profits by total assets). There's no hard-and-fast rule to evaluate a given company along this dimension, but the calculation should be made both with and without goodwill just to make sure the firm is not overpaying for unproductive acquisitions over time. Moreover, in very broad terms, it is desirable to exceed a year-over-year ratio of 1:3 between gross profits and total assets, respectively. In Colgate's case, goodwill was responsible for about 17.5% of the company's total assets throughout the last half-decade, a value that is not excessive at all.

Colgate is by far the most profitable company within its peer group along the gross profitability dimension (the graphic shows gross profitability including goodwill). However, gross profits (a "cleaner measure of economic profitability") have been diminishing over time - in reality, from the point of view of profitability and asset productivity, it would have been better to see a simultaneous increase in both gross profits and total assets.

11. Has the company been able to consistently increase sales over the last 5 years? No: -1 Point

Colgate has clearly failed to impress on the sales front. Performance, especially regarding top-line growth, is still slipping in most categories. Recently, net sales fell short of estimates as low pricing and lackluster volumes continued to impact their organic sales growth. Management intends to increase prices selectively, but such a measure can backfire in this business context characterized by brutal competition and a harsh retail environment. A closer look at the company's financial statements also reveals a worsening situation: for instance, Days Inventory has expanded by about 10% between 2008 and 2017, a situation that obviously indicates slowing sales during the last decade. Receivables Turnover, Asset Turnover, and Fixed Assets Turnover also moved in the wrong direction over the last ten years: being so, the company has become less and less efficient at deploying its assets to generate revenue, and it also became less proficient at collecting money from customers.

12. Are systemic and company-specific risk factors being well-managed by the company? Neutral: 0 Points

A multinational company like Colgate faces many systemic risks, including wild currency fluctuations, severe geopolitical instability, and rising costs for raw materials. But long-term investors probably shouldn't worry too much with these kinds of unavoidable risks: as a century-old company, Colgate has already faced such delicate contexts countless times during its past. However, investors should probably stay attentive to company-specific risks, particularly regarding acquisitions, failure to attract and retain brainpower, and failure on the e-commerce front.

Acquisitions:

Colgate has been achieving superior margins and returns on capital thanks to the company's very conservative stewardship of capital (historically, the company has avoided overpriced acquisitions such as Unilever's deal for Dollar Shave Club or PG's deal for Gillette). The resulting absence of excess goodwill, intangibles, and unproductive hard assets in the balance sheet has boosted the company's profitability and has also mitigated integration risks. However, Colgate is still too dependent on 'conventional' forms of toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and liquid soap. Such a focused approach has been a source of strength for the firm but it is now hampering its competitive standing. Further small acquisitions - like the acquisitions of PCA Skin and EltaMD in 2017 - would make sense to accelerate growth, but the company has been hindered by the inflated valuations of potential targets. In this overheated market, overpaying for acquisitions remains a risk; however, there are no motives (other than sluggish sales) to believe that management will embark on a large-scale, value-destroying acquisition spree.

Talent Attraction and Retention:

To stay competitive, Colgate must retain highly skilled personnel and entice a new generation of talent. In fact, talent attraction and retention are probably the most crucial (and overlooked) long-term determinants of success for a global company like Colgate. The current challenge for consumer companies, in particular, is to grow profitably while nurturing the kind of corporate culture that people want to work for - but, as demonstrated by underperforming Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and by its masses of disgruntled workers, that's easier said than done. According to Glassdoor reviews,* Colgate is not the most well-rated company within its peer group. With ratings of 3.9 and 4.0 (out of 5) respectively, that honor goes to Unilever and Procter & Gamble. The difference to Colgate (which has a rating of 3.8) is minimal, however. But both PG and Unilever are among the best places to work in the United States and in the United Kingdom, respectively, whereas Colgate is totally absent from the 100 best places to work for, according to Glassdoor. Moreover, only 72% of Colgate's employees would recommend the company to a friend; in turn, this figure changes to 83% and 84% for Unilever and Procter & Gamble. * There are reasons to take such reviews with a grain of salt: job search engines and review websites like Glassdoor arguably draw a disproportionate amount of negative outpourings both from resentful employees and from former employees. But the reviews on such websites still matter for a couple of good reasons: first, they provide a sense of the magnitude and direction of people's morale; and second, prospective candidates are turning to such sites in increasing numbers to choose their new jobs.

E-commerce strategy:

Apparently, Colgate has agreed to buy a minority stake in subscription start-up Hubble. It seems that Hubble will develop subscription operations for Colgate, including subscriptions for oral care and pet care products. Indeed, investing in Hubble and testing direct-to-consumer sales will allow the company to learn more of what it will need to accomplish in order to triumph on the e-commerce front. However, if history is any guide, this might not be the optimal course of action: in a similar (albeit way more expensive) move to bolster its online presence, Unilever has bought Dollar Shave Club only to see sales flatline since the costly acquisition. Above all, what Colgate surely needs is to establish a solid presence on the e-tailers' landing pages. How? Well, that's the billion dollar question… Either way, the company has been investing in new techniques in order to prosper in the online arena. Such techniques include a combination of organic and paid search optimization (so that it becomes well-represented on the landing pages of Amazon and the like), as well as linking search to digital media to educate consumers before they shop. Colgate has also been designing packaging specifically for products sold online to create a more appealing presentation. These initiatives have already helped Colgate achieve market leadership online in 2017 in China, in the United States and in the United Kingdom, which are three of the largest and most developed e-commerce markets. Fortunately for Colgate, its Tom's of Maine brand has been a relatively strong performer within the e-commerce sphere. But such recent measures are largely untested; only time will really tell whether they will be successful long-term marketing methods or not.

13. Is the company financially strong? Neutral: 0 Points

Moody's assigns a relatively positive 'Aa3' long-term rating to the company, with a stable outlook. At the present, Colgate has an adequate - but somewhat weak - Piotroski F-Score of '6' (out of 9) that is being penalized by year-over-year Gross Margin contraction and by lower Current Ratios and Return on Assets; the firm's current Altman Z-Score of 7.3 also places Colgate well inside the 'safe zone'. However, at 1.03, Colgate's Debt-to-Capital Ratio seems worryingly high at first blush; it is possible, though, for a company to make its interest payments comfortably even though it exhibits an inflated Debt-to-Capital Ratio. The firm's Cash-to-Debt Ratio also stands at a paltry 0.12 (latest quarter figures show that Cash & Short-term Investments make up 6.6% of the company's Total Assets), but Colgate's Operating Income can cover 22 times the firm's Interest Expense. Standing at 1.06 and 0.60, respectively, Colgate's Current and Quick Ratios are not that brilliant either. All in all, the firm exhibits solid free cash flow generation, but it does not possess a fortress balance sheet.

Valuation and Conclusion

Relative Valuation:

Colgate is now trading slightly below its five-year average price multiples, but well beyond the industry's average values; currently, the company is also trading at a premium to the S&P 500. This is not surprising since historically Colgate has been one of the highest-rated players within its sector. With an Earnings Yield of 3.7% and a Cash Return of 4.1%, the company doesn't look particularly cheap, but the Dividend Yield is now slightly juicier than in the recent past.

Absolute Valuation:

Colgate's year-over-year cash flows have not been unbalanced or lumpy: the sample's standard deviation reaches a value of 335 dispersed around an average of 2429 (expressed as millions of US dollars), which means that the firm's free cash flow stability* has been quite high: the company's free cash flow stability is 0.86; as a reference, that bastion of stability called Johnson & Johnson reached a value around 0.88 over the last decade and 3M (NYSE:MMM), yet another Dividend Aristocrat, reached a value of 0.80 during the same period.

Colgate has indeed been a reliable free cash flow-producing machine, a fact that provides greater confidence in modeling Colgate's future cash flows. The main inputs to the valuation model were the following: revenue growth at a CAGR of 2% - 4% over the next five years; operating margins between 22% and 25% during the same period; discount rate set between 8.5% and 9.5%; cost of capital between 7.5% and 9.0%; and returns on capital between 18% and 21%. The valuation model imparts a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 68 and 75 per share, implying that Colgate is fairly valued or very slightly undervalued.

The valuation should be revised under a more favorable light if Colgate improves its global market share (difficult, but not impossible) and portfolio diversity, and if it returns to a stronger revenue growth profile without compromising its financial strength and profitability parameters (namely, its returns on capital employed, margins and gross profitability). If you believe that Colgate will weather the storm over the next five years, this might be a good opportunity to invest in the company. *As calculated by 1-(Standard Deviation/Mean Standard Deviation).

The final Quality Score for Colgate is 5 out of 13. This doesn't seem much of a score, but Colgate continues to be one of the most admirable and highest-quality companies within its industry. Colgate also possesses the necessary elements to triumph in the decades ahead. However, the company needs to find a new route to enduring dominance by using a revamped business model and by becoming more proficient at using the potent tools offered by the digital economy.

Fast, agile, thrifty, ingenious, indigenous, unpredictable: those are the attributes shared between guerrillas and upcoming brands. Supported by Amazon and by other e-tailers, these new 'guerrilla' brands are now the most potent threat to Colgate and its peers. Being so, Colgate must (re)learn how to use these same attributes in its favor. As history tells us, you cannot truly win a guerrilla war through conventional methods: Colgate should not carpet bomb its rivals by using a large-scale business model that is no longer fit for purpose; instead, Colgate should employ small units of 'special operatives' supported by reliable intelligence to meet its enemy in the diverse, difficult terrains where it operates.

How? Colgate can (for instance) acquire niche players at sensible prices to use individual product brands rather than the overall corporate brand, and it can also reemphasize desirable qualities - like environmental and social responsibility - to counteract the erosion of its most valuable asset: its brand. Of course, this is easier to say than to do. But Colgate has already done so in the past when it acquired Tom's of Maine to great success.

Incremental evolution has its place, but it can no longer be the main path to the market. Of course, Colgate will have a higher chance of achievement if it follows a considerate and repeatable M&A strategy (that may include buying niche players outright or taking a venture capital approach). Unfortunately, some CPG brands try to scale smaller brands too fast by quickly integrating them within their core business. Surely, some purposes like distribution and sourcing most likely will generate scale advantages and should, therefore, be integrated in a timely manner; however, other functions (like marketing and R&D) should remain separated from headquarters to safeguard the culture and creative capabilities of the acquired brand.

Nowadays, the macroeconomic context is tough and it will only become tougher and more complex for the Big Brands. At the same time, driven by a boom in demand across rapid-growth markets and by the opportunities generated by evolutions such as mobile and social media, this is also an age of considerable prospects for Colgate. In fact, given their massive global scale and strong cash flow generation, Big Brands like Colgate still have the capability to outmuscle smaller brands not just in conventional areas where scale still counts, but also in new areas where scale is not a crucial variable -for instance, in new skills, in digital marketing, in emerging technologies or in data analytics (and even in artificial intelligence). Above all, Colgate must execute faultlessly going forward because, like Napoleon once remarked, today is also 'a fine time for an enterprising young man' with some capital and a disruptive idea for a new, upcoming brand. After all that has been analyzed, what is your opinion about the future of this high-quality but challenged Dividend Aristocrat?

