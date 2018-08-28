Anadarko Petroleum: Buy The Dip

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) has increased its capital expenditure guidance for this year by 5.7%, which may have disappointed some investors. However, Anadarko is also gearing up to increase its oil and gas production by ~11% in the second half of this year from the first half, as per my estimate. The company has been facing a cash flow deficit but I believe that it will likely swing to free cash flows in H2-2018. On top of this, Anadarko will repurchase shares and reduce debt in the coming quarters. These factors will likely push Anadarko stock higher. The recent pullback, therefore, could be a buying opportunity.

The past couple of weeks have been tough for Anadarko Petroleum. The company released its quarterly results at the end of last month and since then, its shares have tumbled by 13%. The results have disappointed investors as the company missed analysts’ earnings estimate and increased capital expenditure guidance.

Anadarko Petroleum produced 636,000 boe per day from its continuing operations in the second quarter, showing a gain of 9.1% from the same quarter last year. The total production was near the top end of the company’s guidance range of 615,000 to 640,000 boe per day. Its total oil production rose 15.2% to 363,000 barrels per day on the back of a 47% increase in output from onshore US assets to 169,000 bpd. The oil production exceeded the top end of the company’s guidance by 1,000 bpd.

I believe that operationally, Anadarko delivered a decent performance. Its oil production from the Delaware Basin in West Texas, which is a part of the Permian Basin, surged by 88% to highest-ever level of 62,000 bpd as the company brought a record number of 51 wells to sale while output from the DJ Basin in Colorado climbed by 30% to 99,000 bpd as the company moved forward with its horizontal drilling campaign.

Anadarko also benefited from an improvement in average sales price for oil from $47.19 a barrel in the year-ago quarter to $68.43 a barrel in the second quarter of 2018. Thanks to the improvement in prices and production, Anadarko swung from a quarterly loss (as adjusted) of $423 million to a profit of $278 million, or $0.54 per share. But its costs likely came in slightly higher than what most analysts expected and it ended up missing the consensus estimate by $0.02 per share.

Anadarko has also increased its capital expenditure guidance for the current year by $250 million to the range of $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion due to increase in exploration and production work. The company has also said that it is experiencing some service cost inflation. The increase in investments, however, will not result in higher production in the current year. The company has kept its full-year oil and gas production guidance unchanged at 658,000 to 685,000 boe per day, including oil production of 377,000 to 397,000 bpd. This means that the increase in costs may have a negative impact on the company’s future earnings.

The increase in the capital budget without a commensurate increase in production guidance may have disappointed investors but this isn’t surprising. A number of oil and gas producers have also increased their capital budgets due to increase in service costs and other factors, which aren’t immediately accretive to production. Some of the major shale oil drillers such as Continental Resources (PXD) and Apache Corp. (APA) have announced double-digit increases in capital budgets while sticking with their previously announced production targets. Their growth was substantially higher than Anadarko’s 5.7% increase.

Besides, Anadarko has said that a large chunk of the increase in the budget is associated with an uptake in non-operated activity in the Delaware Basin and the DJ Basin “which present very high-return opportunities for Anadarko.” Additionally, during the conference call, the management also confirmed that the higher capital expenditure will help push oil and gas volumes higher in 2019. As a result, this modest increase in expenditure may have a positive impact on the company’s earnings in the long run.

Moreover, Anadarko’s production is forecasted to grow significantly in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. The company sold 636,000 boe per day in the first six months of this year, including oil sales of 365,000 bpd but the mid-point of the company’s annual guidance is higher at 671,500 boe per day including oil production of 387,000 bpd. This implies that the company expects to grow its total production by 11% in the second half of the year from the first half to more than 700,000 boe per day and its oil production by 12% to more than 400,000 bpd.

Therefore, I believe investors should expect a surge in production in the second half. The growth will be driven in large part by ongoing development at the DJ Basin and the Delaware Basin – through most of the growth will likely come from Delaware where the company is deploying infrastructure projects to support an increase in oil and gas volumes. The company’s long-term target is to grow its oil production by 10% to 14% per year, on an average, through 2020, driven by an increase in output from the Delaware Basin and DJ Basin.

Anadarko also has substantial oil takeaway capacity since it is one of the anchor shippers on Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) Midland to Houston pipeline, which is currently operational, and Plains All American's (PAA) Cactus II pipeline, which will start-up in H2-2019. This gives the company access to the lucrative Gulf Coast and export markets. It is already shipping half of its Delaware Basin oil production to the Gulf Coast and once Cactus II comes online, all of its Delaware Basin oil volumes will be sold at the Gulf Coast markets.

The increase in production from the second half of this year will fuel significant earnings and cash flow growth. Anadarko has already reported improvements in cash flows this year. In the second quarter, for instance, the company generated $1.23 billion of cash flows from operations while its exploration and production CapEx was $1.26 billion (total CapEx, including expenditure associated with WES Midstream and other charges was $1.79 billion).

Using these numbers, we can see that the company faced a cash flow deficit of $32 million ($1.23 billion - $1.26 billion). In other words, the cash outflow as E&P CapEx exceeded cash flow from operations by $32 million. However, this shortfall was an improvement from a deficit of $98 million seen in Q2-2017.

Moving forward, however, the company’s production will grow, which will push its operating cash flows higher. At the same time, its spending levels in the second half of the year will remain largely flat as compared to what we’ve seen in the first half. The increase in operating cash flows combined with flat CapEx will likely push Anadarko to free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of CapEx) in H2-2018.

Also, Anadarko is running a massive $4 billion buyback program, which I’ve discussed in my previous article. It has already completed $3 billion worth of share repurchases and expects to buy back $1 billion worth of stock by mid-2019. The company repurchased $3 billion worth of stock at an accelerated pace in just over nine months and I expect it to finish the remainder by the end of this year. The company’s ability to generate free cash flows from the second half of the year will also help since the excess cash can be used to repurchase stock.

At the same time, Anadarko also plans to improve its financial health by cutting down its debt. It has already retired roughly $1 billion of debt and expects to repay an additional $500 million of debt in the coming quarters. The debt reduction will also be partly funded by free cash flows. Through the buyback program and debt reduction, Anadarko will create value for the shareholders.

As indicated earlier, Anadarko stock has tumbled 13% this month, which makes it one of the worst-performing oil stocks of August. The company’s shares are now trading at just 6x EV/EBITDA (fwd.) multiple, as per data from YCharts, which makes it cheaper than a number of large-cap oil producers such as Devon Energy (DVN), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Continental Resources (CLR). I think the weakness in Anadarko stock could be a buying opportunity. The company’s shares will likely recover on the back of production growth, cash flow growth, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Note from author: To calculate Free Cash Flows, I have used the GAAP cash flow from operations and CapEx associated with the company's core oil and gas production business. APC, on the other hand, uses discretionary cash flows, which is a non-GAAP measure, and its total CapEx, including expenditure associated with its subsidiary Western Gas Partners (WES), to calculate free cash flows. WES is a listed MLP that funds its own operations. APC's CapEx guidance, however, does not include WES expenditure.

