Recent IPO Replimune: Oncolytic Viral Technology

Woburn, Massachusetts based Replimune (REPL) launched its NASDAQ IPO recently, offering 7.4M shares at $15/share, raising $105M. Its management team developed the first oncolytic virus therapy, T-Vec which was FDA approved in 2015.

Oncolytic viral therapies' advantages:

Off-the-shelf.

Possible synergy with other cancer therapies like checkpoint inhibitors.

Turn 'cold' tumors hot.

Compared to other oncolytic virus therapies, Replimune's RP1 oncolytic virus therapy does not require refrigeration at -70C, thus making it more practical to use.

Platform:

Proprietary, engineered strain of herpes simplex virus, HSV1, by the deletion of ICP34.5 and 47 proteins, providing the virus with antitumor and non-pathogenic properties.

Why use HSV as an oncolytic virus?

HSV-1 can infect many different tumor types and can destroy tumor cells through highly lytic viral replication.

HSV produces strong innate and adaptive immune responses through inflammation.

Safety: It produces serious illness in humans rarely, and even if an infection occurs, it can be treated.

HSV-1 has a large genome and allows the insertion of multiple genes expressing therapeutic proteins.

The deletion of the genes encoding the HSV-1 ICP34.5 protein provides both tumor-selective virus replication and a well-characterized non-pathogenic phenotype.

Pipeline:

(Replimune: R&D Pipeline)

RP1:

First product candidate from oncolytic virus platform. It is armed with two therapeutic genes to increase the anti-tumor activity.

In preclinical studies, local injection of RP1 not only destroyed tumors in the injected site but also had an effect on the uninjected tumor sites (showing a systemic or abscopal effect).

It is planned to be tested in 30 patients with various solid tumors as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in a phase I/II trial.

The first part of the trial is ongoing in various tumors like melanoma, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, CSCC, and esophageal cancer. Data from the first part of the trial is expected in H1 2019. From the safety point of view, RP1 has been well-tolerated. The most common side effects seen with RP1 in clinical trials so far are: local erythematous and inflammatory reactions, systemic fevers and chills (similar to other oncolytic viruses). One patient had an elevated lipase level (resolved spontaneously) which did not meet the definition of a serious adverse event.

The second part of the trial will test RP1+nivolumab in 4 tumor types (30 patients in each treatment arm): metastatic melanoma, metastatic bladder cancer, microsatellite instability high cancer, and non-melanoma skin cancer.

Clinical hold on U.S. IND:

IND for the U.S. trial for RP1 was placed on a clinical hold by FDA pending an additional preclinical toxicology and biodistribution study of longer duration. The company intends to submit an amendment to the IND to the FDA in early August 2018.

RP1+cemiplimab:

RP1 is planned to be tested in combination with Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) anti-PD1 antibody, cemiplimab in a phase 2 trial in 240 patients with cutaneous squamous cell cancer (to start in H1, 2019).

Previous data from T-Vec: Higher response rate with T-Vec+Keytruda (62%, complete response rate of 33%) in advanced melanoma compared to Keytruda alone. T-Vec+ipilimumab= ORR of 38% vs. 18% for ipilimumab alone.

RP2:

It blocks the activity of CTLA-4 locally in the lymph nodes and tumor cells. It is expected to have advantages like reduced autoimmune toxicity (while retaining the clinical efficacy) over the currently available anti-CTLA4 antibodies like ipilimumab. Ipilimumab has shown excellent efficacy in combination with anti-PD1 antibodies like nivolumab in tumors like melanoma, but its use has been limited due to these side effects.

Preclinical data:

There was higher anti-CTLA-4 expression with RP2 injection compared to RP1 in a preclinical mouse model. In another mouse model, durable anti-tumor response was seen with RP2 and anti-PD1 combination injection compared to no response with anti-PD1 alone.

An IND followed by a phase 1 trial is expected to start in H1 2019. The trial will test RP2 in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in triple negative breast cancer and two other indications.

RP3:

It blocks the activity of CTLA-4 and also activates the immune co-stimulatory pathways like CD40, OX40 and 4-1BB.

An IND followed by a phase 1 trial is expected to start in H1 2020.

Target markets:

Bladder cancer: 81,190 cases and 17,240 deaths annually in the U.S. Response rate has been low with currently approved immunotherapies like Keytruda (21%), Atezolizumab (14.8%), Avelumab (13.3%) and Durvalumab (17%).

Melanoma: 87,000 cases and 9,300 deaths annually in the U.S. Response rate with Keytruda alone are (33%-34%) and 32%-34% for Opdivo. Response rate was 53% with Opdivo+NKTR-214 combination (Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)) in a phase I/II trial.

Non-melanoma skin cancer:

Squamous cell cancer of the skin: >700,000 cases annually in the U.S., with approximately 4,000-9,000 deaths attributable to the disease each year. Response rate with anti-PD1 cemiplimab was 46% in a phase 2 trial.

Basal cell cancer of the skin: Annual incidence in the U.S. is 485 cases per 100K (males) and 253 cases per 100K (females).

43% response rate was seen with hedgehog pathway inhibitors.

Merkel cell cancer: Incidence = 1,500 cases annually in the U.S. Response rate of 33% was seen with anti-PD1 avelumab.

Other rare non-melanoma skin cancers include dermatofibroma protuberans, angiosarcoma of the skin, non-HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma, sebaceous cell carcinoma, and eccrine carcinoma.

Microsatellite instability high or mismatch repair deficient tumors:

These tumors are characterized by defects in DNA replication, particularly in the microsatellite regions. These tumors are commonly reported in colon cancer (2% to 30% of primary colorectal cancers and 20%-77% of metastatic lesions). Other tumors with MSI-H and dMMR defects may include endometrial, ovarian, gastric, pancreas, ovary, prostate, central nervous system, and non-small cell lung cancers. Response rate has been 32% to 39.6% with anti-PD1 antibodies.

Triple-negative breast cancers, TNBC:

The annual U.S. incidence is approx. 37,000 cases and 6,000 deaths. The tumors are poorly responsive to immunotherapies with 18.5% to 23% response rate reported with anti-PD1 agents.

Management:

The management is one of the key strengths for the company and consists of executives that led the development and approval of T-Vec, the first oncolytic virus immunotherapy. CEO and President, Robert Coffin, PhD, Executive Chairman, Philip Astley-Sparke and COO Colin Love, PhD, were the founders and senior management team of BioVex (acquired by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)), where they invented and developed T-Vec, the only oncolytic immunotherapy to receive FDA approval. Chief Medical Officer, Howard Kaufman, MD was the Principal Investigator for the T-Vec pivotal trial and is a well-known academic in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Executive Chairman, Philip Astley-Sparke also served as the Chairman at uniQure (QURE) and VP/General Manager at Amgen. Colin Love served as a VP at Amgen after Biovex acquisition. Chief Business Officer, Pamela Esposito served as the Chief Business Officer at Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX).

Financial statements:

Cash reserves are expected as $152.3M after the IPO. Net operating cash use was $16M for the year ending Q1, 2018. The company does not seem to be in any urgent need to raise capital for at least the next 12 months. The management expects cash reserves to last till the second half of 2021. Total liabilities were $5.2M at the end of Q1, 2018. Outstanding shares = 30.8M after the IPO.

Target addressable market estimate:

Metastatic bladder cancer: 17, 240 deaths/year in the U.S. which could be a target for RP1+anti-PD1 antibodies. RP1 could be priced in the range of $100K-$120K per year per patient. At $100K/year, the annual U.S. revenue opportunity could be $1.7 billion.

Metastatic melanoma: 9,300 annual U.S. deaths. At a similar price as above, this could be $930M annual U.S. revenue opportunity.

Non-melanoma skin cancers: approx. 5,000 annual U.S. deaths or $500M annual U.S. revenue opportunity.

MSI and dMMR defects: The annual death rate for colorectal cancer is about 50,000 cases (U.S.). At a conservative 20% prevalence of MSI and dMMR defects and similar price as above, the annual U.S. revenue opportunity could be $1B.

Total target addressable markets could thus exceed $4B. This is a competitive space, but the management experience and institutional confidence are encouraging.

Amgen paid around $1 billion for Biovex for T-Vec ($575M in cash and the rest in milestone payments). The current market cap for Replimune, Inc. is $478M. The liquidation value (current assets minus total liabilities) is approx. $157.4M after the IPO, thus attributing only approx. $320M value to the R&D pipeline. Apart from RP1, oncolytic virus pipeline, Replimune is also developing other molecules RP2 and RP3 which also could address the large $20+B size immuno-oncology market.

The stock has not moved much since the IPO likely due to FDA clinical hold on the U.S. IND for RP1. I expect this clinical hold to be lifted later this year. Data from the first part for the phase I/II U.K. trial for RP1 in early 2019 is expected to attract investor interest as we move closer to the catalyst date.

The common stock received sell-side analyst initiations recently. All are Buy ratings (Leerink: PT $25; JPMorgan: PT $26; BMO Capital: PT $31). The median price target of $26 is around 48% above the current stock price.

Institutional investors:

Atlas Ventures, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Biotechnology Value Fund Partners, Cormorant Capital, Redmile Group.

Risks:

There is no guarantee that FDA will lift the clinical hold on RP1 IND. Majority of R&D is based in the U.K. and therefore, there is exchange rate risk. Cancer immunotherapy is a competitive area with a history of failures and thus, Replimune's product candidates may not gain significant market share in the targeted indications. Unexpected side effects may be seen in clinical trials. The company may need to raise significant capital until the product candidates reach the market.

Note:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.