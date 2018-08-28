Meat Prices Move Into The Offseason

The animal protein sector of the commodities market can be one of the most volatile when it comes to the futures market. There is always a high degree of seasonality in the prices of the animal proteins that trade on the futures markets. Live cattle futures and options contracts are for weights of animals between 600-800 pounds and have a mechanism for physical delivery. Feeder cattle futures and options are cash-settled with no delivery mechanism. Meat and meat products come from slaughtered or processed feeder cattle that range in age from 18 to 24 months. Live cattle become feeder cattle when they mature. Lean hogs, like feeder cattle, are also a cash-settled instrument.

Each year, the peak season of demand for animal proteins runs from the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Prices tend to move higher as consumers slap more beef and pork on their grills during the summer season. With peak season coming to an end next Monday, many of those barbecues will be cleaned, covered and stored away for the 2019 summer season. While carnivores in the U.S. and around the world will continue to enjoy animal proteins and increase their cholesterol levels throughout the fall, winter, and spring seasons, the price of meats tends to decline after the end of the peak season each year.

Peak season ends next week

The 2018 grilling season will fade into memory after Monday, September 3. The prices of both cattle and hog futures are moving into the season of lower demand at prices that will encourage demand but are not all that exciting for producers.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of October live cattle futures highlights, the price has been trading around the $1.10 per pound level since early July. Most recently, they dropped to lows of $1.0620 and rallied back to the $1.09 level on Monday, August 27. Both price momentum and relative strength on the daily chart are in neutral territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, has been steadily declining since May and was under the 300,000 contract level as of the end of last week. Cattle futures have been trading in a range.

Source: CQG

Lean hog futures had been under pressure on the October futures contract throughout the peak season of demand hitting the most recent low at 47.825 cents per pound on August 9. Hogs exploded to highs of 59.50 cents on August 20 on the back of short covering by speculative shorts. On August 27, the October futures contract was trading at just over the 54 cents per pound level. Like in cattle, price momentum and relative strength display neutral conditions, and open interest has been declining as we move forward into the offseason in the meat markets.

A low level during the peak season compared to prior years

The prices of cattle and hog futures have spent the peak grilling season of 2018 at the lowest levels in years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of live cattle futures shows, the range in the animal protein has been from $1.027 to $1.1110 from June 1 through August 27. In 2017, the range from June through August was $1.04205 to $1.34225, and in 2016, the band was $1.0710 to $1.2375. In 2015, we saw a range of 1.41975 to $1.56472, and in 2014 the price of these beef futures was between $1.3740 and $1.6025. The last time the range was lower than 2018 during the peak season on both the bottom and top of the range was in 2010 when it was between $0.8925 and $1.0020 per pound from June through August.

Hog prices were also at the weakest level in years during the 2018 grilling season.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the cash-settled lean hog futures illustrates, the price of nearby pork traded from lows of 50.175 cents to highs of 84.075 cents from June through August 2018. In 2017 the range during this period was from 59.825 to 92.825 cents. In 2016, the pork futures traded from 58.375 to 88.825 cents. The last time lean hog futures traded below this year’s high and low levels was back in 2009 when the June-August range was from 43.05 to 65.55 cents per pound.

October 2016 stands as the technical support

As the long-term charts for the live cattle and lean hog futures market shows, in 2016, both meats fell to lows that currently stand as critical support as we head into the offseason for demand. Live cattle fell to a low of 94.30 cents per pound in October 2016 during the first month of the period of lower demand. The price was the lowest level for beef since August 2010. During the same month, lean hog futures fell to lows of 40.70 cents, the weakest price 2002, in fourteen years.

The current prices for live cattle and lean hog futures at around $1.08 and just over 54 cents respectively are not far off the 2016 lows. At the end of August 2016, live cattle were at $1.1195, and lean hogs were at 62.825 cents per pound which was further away from the multiyear low levels in the meat markets that followed during October.

Technical support levels could still act as a magnet for prices over the coming weeks after an uncharacteristically weak grilling season when it comes to prices. However, it is likely that trade issues have weighed on export demand for the meats and a deal on August 27 could take some pressure off the sector as it heads into the season of low demand.

Trade issues weighed on meat prices- Good news from Mexico

U.S. meat prices suffered under the weight of trade issues between the Trump Administration and trading partners around the world. Perhaps the most significant problem weighing on the sector has been that Mexico and China are huge importers of U.S. pork. Trade issues have decreased export demand, but on Monday, August 27 President Trump and the outgoing and incoming Presidents of Mexico seem to have reached a new trade deal acceptable to both countries. Cattle futures were around 2.3 cents or 2.2% higher on the session, and lean hogs moved 2.5 cents or over 4.9% to the upside on the session. The deal with Mexico fueled bullish reversals and rallies in both meat futures market. An agreement with China over the coming weeks or months could cause additional buying in beef and pork. The news from Mexico was highly bullish for the meat sector at a time when the peak season is coming to an end.

Today’s glut is tomorrow’s deficit

2018 has been a challenging year for meat prices. It began in late spring when dry conditions in Argentina caused the prices of soybeans to move to their highest level of this year. The higher price of the oilseed led to the highest price for soybean meal since 2016 at over $400 per ton early in the season. Soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed, so the move to the upside likely caused some animal protein producers to take animals to processing plants early and at lighter weights to avoid paying increased feed costs. Therefore, supplies of beef, pork, and other animal proteins rose at a time when trade issues took center stage. A combination of increased supply and the threat of declining export demand created a perfect bearish cocktail for the prices of cattle and hog futures throughout the 2018 peak season of demand. The markets continue to suffer from glut conditions, and it is likely that output will decline in response to the lowest price levels in years since the Memorial Day weekend. A decline in production and new trade deals that move the export market in the U.S. back into high gear could have the opposite impact on prices in 2019 and beyond. Therefore, today’s glut could create tomorrow’s deficit in the animal protein sector. The 2018/2019 offseason in the meats could be uncharacteristically volatile based on trade issues with China over the coming weeks and months.

Meat prices are moving into the offseason and are now far off their 2016 lows in the cattle and hog futures markets. Any price weakness could set the stage for significant rallies in the coming months. When it comes to buying the dip in meats, there are ETF and ETN products that reflect the action in the futures markets. MOO is the most liquid and diversified ETF in the sector with over $840 million in net assets and average daily trading volume of over 50,000 shares. However, exposure to meat prices is only a small part of the overall ETF product. The DBA ETF has more exposure and liquidity, while the illiquid COWB only has $5.48 million in net assets and trades just 1,775 shares on an average session.

Seasonality in the commodities market tends to move prices, and as meats move from peak to offseason, they tend to move to the downside. However, this fall could present a set of different influences for the meat markets as trade may trump seasonal factors during the month that cattle and hog prices hit lows in 2016.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.