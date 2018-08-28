Innovative Industrial - A Growth Play On Growers

Innovative industrial has been around for nearly two years, and in that time has grown its portfolio from one property to nine.

There has been plenty of news within the cannabis sector recently, from increasing pressure to legalize across the US to the full legalization in Canada. We have heard that Diageo (DEO) is potentially looking to get into the action (would be a decent fit within their spirits business, despite the regulatory hurdles) and Canadian cannabis operations could be in play.

One thing that isn't mentioned (all that often) is that, in the US, cannabis operations often cannot be banked. Banks cannot do business with organizations that are deemed to be in violation of federal law. This is primarily a result of the following:

Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") and the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") with no medical use, and therefore it is illegal to grow, possess and consume cannabis under federal law. The Controlled Substances Act of 1910 ("CSA") bans cannabis-related businesses; the possession, cultivation and production of cannabis-infused products; and the distribution of cannabis and products derived from it. Moreover, on two separate occasions the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the CSA trumps state law. That means that the federal government has the option of enforcing U.S. drug laws, creating a climate of legal uncertainty regarding the production and sale of medical-use cannabis.

All banks are subject to federal law, whether the bank is a national bank or state-chartered bank. At a minimum, all banks maintain federal deposit insurance which requires adherence to federal law. Violation of federal law could subject a bank to loss of its charter. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by cannabis-related conduct can form the basis for prosecution under the federal money laundering statutes, unlicensed money transmitter statutes and the Bank Secrecy Act. For example, under the Bank Secrecy Act, banks must report to the federal government any suspected illegal activity, which would include any transaction associated with a cannabis-related business. These reports must be filed even though the business is operating in compliance with applicable state and local laws. Therefore, financial institutions that conduct transactions with money generated by cannabis-related conduct could face criminal liability under the Bank Secrecy Act for, among other things, failing to identify or report financial transactions that involve the proceeds of cannabis-related violations of the CSA.

This prohibition has been keeping cannabis operations from growing (figuratively, not literally) their operations. This is a road block for some, opportunity for others.

Enter Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR).

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is the pioneering real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry. Founded in December, 2016, IIPR is the first publicly traded company on the NYSE to provide real estate capital to the medical-use cannabis industry. Innovative Industrial targets medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition, including sale-leaseback transactions, with tenants that are licensed growers under long-term, triple-net leases.

Importantly, the REIT was founded by someone with a successful history, Alan Gold. His bio states:

Alan D. Gold has served as executive chairman of our board of directors since our formation. Mr. Gold served as chairman, chief executive officer, and president of BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. (formerly NYSE: BMR), a REIT specializing in acquiring, leasing, developing and managing laboratory and office space for the life science industry, from its inception in 2004 through the sale of the company to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. in January 2016. In addition, Mr. Gold was a co-founder and served as president and a director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), a publicly traded urban office REIT, from its predecessor’s inception in 1994 until August 1998.

Many of the key people are from BioMed, and as such, have a history in the REIT business.

Portfolio

Currently, their portfolio consists of nine properties in the United States.

As the portfolio grows, so will the cash flow of the REIT. Due to the nature of the industry - still in its early life cycle - Innovative Industrial has very compelling lease terms.

This can best be shown by highlighting some of their recent transactions (all emphasis mine):

On July 12, 2018, IIPR acquired a property in Massachusetts for $12.75 million (excluding transaction costs) in a sale-leaseback transaction. Upon the closing, they entered into a triple-net lease for the entire property with Holistic Industries, Inc. to operate a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in compliance with applicable state and local law. The tenant is responsible for paying all structural repairs, maintenance expenses, insurance and taxes related to the property. The initial annual base rent for the property is approximately $1.9 million, or 15% of the purchase price for the property, subject to annual increases at a rate of 3.25% . IIPR also receives a property management fee under the lease equal to 1.5% of the then-current base rent throughout the term. The initial lease term is 20 years, with three options to extend the term of the lease for three additional five-year periods.

for the entire property with Holistic Industries, Inc. to operate a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in compliance with applicable state and local law. The tenant is responsible for paying all structural repairs, maintenance expenses, insurance and taxes related to the property. The initial annual base rent for the property is approximately $1.9 million, or 15% of the purchase price for the property, . of the then-current base rent throughout the term. The initial lease term is 20 years, with three options to extend the term of the lease for three additional five-year periods. On August 2, 2018, IIPR acquired a property in Michigan for approximately $5.5 million (excluding transaction costs). Upon the closing, they entered into a triple-net lease for the entire property with Green Peak Industries, LLC to operate a medical-use cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of development in compliance with applicable state and local law. The tenant is responsible for paying all structural repairs, maintenance expenses, insurance and taxes related to the property. The initial annual base rent for the property is approximately $2.0 million, or 15% of the sum of the initial purchase price of the property, the Additional Purchase Price and TI, subject to annual increases at a rate of 3.5%. The REIT also receives a property management fee under the lease equal to 1.5% of the then-current base rent throughout the term. The initial lease term is 15 years, with two options to extend the term of the lease for two additional five-year periods.

Triple net, 15% of outlay annual rents as well as a 3%+ escalator and 1.5% property management fees - cash flow should grow rapidly for this REIT. The escalators and property management fees alone allow this REIT to grow organically faster than many REITs will grow through acquisition.

Tenants

It is somewhat difficult to get information on the tenants of the company as IIPR does not file a supplemental (seriously, this needs to change) and the tenants are not recognized companies (outside the industry). By going through all the announced transactions, I have come up with the following tenants synopsis:

As is evident, there is tenant concentration risk (after all, there are only nine properties). One tenant stumble can have potentially significant financial implications.

Dividend

The following table is a profile of the REIT's dividend coverage:

As one might expect with a newer REIT, the dividend will not always be covered as the REIT is setting dividends based on projected FFO, which will be increasing as their new properties come on-line and contribute to FFO.

Peer Group

While IIPR might have the look of a cannabis company, it is really an industrial REIT and should be viewed as such. The following table compares Innovative Industrial to other industrial REITs:

The dividend yields of the group:

The yield on the sector are the driving force of the sector. The driving force behind the industrial sector is growth, plain and simple. As eCommerce continues to grow, warehouse, industrial and logistics will continue to experience higher growth than the REIT average. This is evident in the multiples assigned to the sector:

The sector trades above the REIT average eFFO multiple of 18x. If industrial trades above the REIT average due to growth, an industrial REIT with 3.5% escalators and a rapid payback period should trade at a higher multiple than the sector, which IIPR does.

This is evident in the way the equity trades:

IIPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Versus peers:

IIPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now look at IIPR versus cannabis stocks, including the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF):

The REIT is trading more in line with the cannabis sector than the industrial REIT sector. While I understand the correlation between REIT and tenant/sector, this does not lend itself to the stability most REIT investors desire.

Common Stock Bottom Line: While I like the concept of IIPR and the sector it is targeting, the equity appears to be more of a momentum stock trading more like its cannabis peers than its industrial REIT peers. Innovative Industrial still has problems being banked, and will, therefore, rely on the market to fund its growth and operations. This is a risk investors have to become comfortable with. The REIT's tenants are not time tested and will themselves have to find ways to raise capital to continue growing (although more funds are raising capital to invest in the space). As well, cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, and the DOJ could choose to enforce federal law, which the current Attorney General has advocated (I personally do not think there will be a concerted effort to do so). Ultimately, this REIT trades like a cannabis stock more than an industrial REIT, and investors should take that into consideration. The volatility will be higher and at some point, it will trade more in-line with its sector. The shares have (and continue to) stage quite a rally, making its current price somewhat lofty. Unless you are a momentum investor closely monitoring price action, entering this name now does not appear to be a judicious investment. For traditional income investors, I do not think the common shares of Innovative Industrial are appropriate. For momentum and growth stock investors, I would wait until the REIT gives up some of the recent gains.

IIPR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Preferred Stock

Innovative Industrial also has a preferred stock outstanding, The Innovative Industrial Series A preferred (IIPR.PA). The details and pricing of the preferred are shown in the following tables:

Details:

Pricing:

On a yield to call basis, the 4.95% is approximately five year treasuries plus 220 basis points, which, for the size of the REIT and the risk in the sector does not seem like adequate compensation. The stripped yield, at 7.85%, certainly looks juicy versus nearly any equity REIT peer.

For a historical perspective on the preferred price, the following chart shows the price since its issuance:

The stripped yield is now below eight percent as a result of the rally in the shares:

Volume is a consideration with this preferred as there are days it does not trade and average trading volume is somewhat low.

The preferred stock has benefited from the enthusiasm shown the equity (not to mention a super fat 9% rate):

Of course, we must compare the IIPR preferred to other alternatives within the REIT space. In order to even come close to the stripped yield of the IIPRpA, an investor must look at smaller equity REITs such as Jernigan (JCAP) and Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), troubled issuers such as Seritage growth (SRG) or mortgage REITs such as New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

While a yield near eight percent is certainly compelling, many investors will choke on the price, which is greater than $3 over par, by far the highest of the peer group.

Preferred bottom line: I like the yield on the preferred stock, how could I not? The issue is primarily the dollar price of the shares (North of $28) and the yield to call (as the issue should be easily refinanced, should the REIT continue on its current trajectory). As the earlier table titled "Dividend Profile" shows, the preferred stock dividend is, at this juncture, easily covered by FFO and AFFO, which should help reassure investors. The tenant issues mentioned in "Common Stock Bottom Line" obviously affect the preferred shares as well, and the loss of a tenant could have a significant impact on the aforementioned coverage ratios. I would consider buying these shares when the yield-to-call is more appropriate for the risk embedded in the preferred - a stripped price below $27.50 (YTC of 6.20% or better or +350/5yr or greater).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.