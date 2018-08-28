WTI Daily Rewind: Balance Development Continues Following Last Week's Stopping Point, 69.31s.

In this article, we examine the daily WTI price action, the significant order flow and market structure driving price.

27August 2018:

Today’s auction saw price discovery higher during early Globex from Friday’s settlement, 68.72s, achieving a Stopping Point, 68.79s, where buyers trapped amidst selling interest evident in the order flow. Rotation lower then ensued, achieving the Globex Stopping Point Low, 68.34s, into the London auction. Buying interest emerged there near prior key demand (68.30s-68.20s), as the structural buy excess formed in Friday’s auction, 68.25s-68.34s, held as support.

The order flow sequence then shifted Buyside as price discovery higher developed from support, achieving the Globex Stopping Point High, 68.88s, as a probe of the prior Globex High developed into the NY Open. Two-sided trade developed early in the NY auction as another probe higher developed to 68.93s, where buyers trapped amidst selling interest, resulting in rotation lower to 68.55s, as further balance development unfolded. A final stop clearing probe developed to 68.97s where once again Buyers trapped amidst selling interest. The market rotated lower to 68.53s where sellers trapped (in attempting to drive price lower out of Balance) as buying interest emerged ahead of the London close, driving price higher toward the key daily supply area, 68.90s-68.97s, closing at 68.87s. Large two-sided trade developed following Monday’s NY close, 68.86s-68.93s, evident in the order flow.

Looking ahead, the market is now developing a meaningful trade cluster, 68.25s-69.31s, as a high-volume node develops, 68.87s, (approximately, 17.8k contracts as of this writing). This quantity of volume within the context of a maturing D-Shaped or Gaussian distribution provides structural evidence that consensus is developing here between the Buyside and Sellside. As consensus matures, the potential for directional activity is greatest. As evident in the near-term historical record of market generated data, near-term key supply overhead resides, 69.90s-70.42s while near-term key demand below resides, 68.15s-67.40s.

Buyside or Sellside order flow of meaningful quantity at either edge of the current Balance as it matures will provide the market generated data indication and warning of the most likely directional path in coming days. As noted in the last week’s WTI Weekly Rewind, the self-similar buying interest at prior key demand implies potential for price discovery higher to key supply areas overhead barring a new Sellside structural development/order flow event. Market structure and order flow guide the way.

