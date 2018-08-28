Given all the variables, Netflix's share should still go much higher over the next several years.

Netflix is much different from other internet giants in that it has achieved a very low penetration rate thus far.

Yet, Netflix has remained the best performing stock over the last decade, despite having a frothy valuation throughout most of its existence.

It's often said that Netflix is overvalued, and may even be in a bubble.

Source: Technews.tw

Netflix: The Big Picture

Netflix (NFLX) has been on wild roller coaster ride over the past year, with shares trading from just $165 all the way up to $420. Currently, the stock is trading at around $368, which is roughly 84 times next year’s estimated earnings, and an astonishing 295 times 2017 EPS. With such astronomical multiples, it’s no wonder Netflix is often described as being overvalued, or even as being in a bubble by some.

Netflix 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

However, a lofty valuation is nothing new for Netflix, as the company has often traded at a relatively high multiple throughout its existence. This has not deterred Netflix from being by far the best performing stock over the last decade, appreciating by more than 10,000% from its 2008 lows.

Netflix 10-Year Chart

Source: Nasdaq.com

Moreover, little has changed growth wise for the company, and if we look at the big picture, Netflix can probably continue to grow its user base at a substantial pace for many more years. In addition to perpetually expanding its massive user base, the company is also likely to continue to implement gradual price increases, which will increase the company’s revenue per user and compound the overall revenue growth effect.

Finally, Netflix is already showing clear signs of improved profitability, and should continue to become ever more profitable with scale. This trifecta phenomenon of a continuously expanding user base, higher revenues per user, and substantially improved profitability should ultimately drive Netflix’s shares much higher in the coming years.

Revenue Per User Should Rise Going Forward

Netflix’s most recent earnings report suggests that the company’s current annual revenue per user (RPU) is about $122 (quarterly revenue $3.9 billion x 4/127.5 million, average number of users throughout the quarter), or just about $10 per month per user. Netflix recently increased the pricing of its subscription plans with little to no impact to the company’s growth. The company currently has three pricing tiers, $8, $11, and $14 per month, with $11 being the most popular. However, as the company’s worldwide content library continues to expand, coupled with perpetual inflation, it is likely that Netflix will continue to incrementally increase its subscription costs.

In fact, since releasing its unlimited streaming service in 2008, the company has gone through 3 very gradual price increase cycles which have essentially doubled RPU from $60 ($4.99 per month) to over $120. Therefore, it is completely plausible to consider that RPU will increase by 2025. Let’s presume that the average monthly subscription cost rises to just $16.69 over the next 7 years, this will provide Netflix with $200 in annual RPU.

How Many Users Will Netflix Have in 2025?

Source: Statista.com

Netflix reported having roughly 130 million users in its last quarter. This is fewer than 1.7% of the world’s estimated 7.7 billion total population, and is only about 3% of the world’s estimated 4.2 billion worldwide internet users. Netflix’s user base has been growing by roughly 25% YoY in recent quarters and years. The company has incredible momentum, especially in the international market, and growth has even shown signs of acceleration as opposed to slowing down. So, there is no indication that growth should slow down substantially. The company will very likely have around 147.5 million subscribers by the end of this year, and after that, growth could slow down marginally to around 20% from 2019-2025.

Netflix's Subscriber Growth by Quarter

Going from 147.5 million subscribers at the end of 2018 at an average growth rate of about 20% implies that Netflix will likely have 177 million subscribers in 2019, 212 million subs in 2020, 255 million subs in 2021, 305 million subs in 2022, 367 million subs in 2023, 440 million subs in 2024, and 528 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

How Much Income Will Netflix Earn?

Let’s presume that Netflix will have around 500 million subscribers in 2025 with an RPU of $200. This would provide the company with about $100 billion in annual revenues. This is a substantial increase from the $11.7 billion the company delivered in 2017, but in 2019, the company is already expected to deliver nearly $20 billion. The compounded effect derived from many more users coupled with a higher RPU should enable the company to grow revenues at an extremely fast pace going forward.

Netflix's Annual Revenue Growth

Netflix is already showing that it can become increasingly more profitable with scale, and this dynamic is likely to become much more prominent in the future. The past 6-month period showed an operating income margin of 12%, over just 7% one year ago. Last quarter, operating income came in at about 12%, much better than the 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

Netflix's Operational Statement

Source: Netflix 10-K

Moreover, if we look at the annual report, we see a similar phenomenon of substantially improved profitability as the company reaches scale. In 2015, Netflix’s net income margin was just 1.8%, then it moved up to 2.1% in 2016; in 2017, it moved up to 4.7%; this year the net income margin is projected to be about 7.8%; and next year it is expected to rise all the way to 10%.

In dollar terms, Netflix earned $112 million in 2015, $186 million in 2016, $559 million in 2017, and is projected to earn $1.175 billion this year and about $1.9 billion in 2019. Please keep in mind that these are only average consensus estimates, and Netflix could potentially earn more income. Also, these are phenomenal earnings growth rates, as Netflix is expected to expand EPS by 110% this year alone.

This clear trend of increased profitability indicates that Netflix appears to be transitioning into an extremely profitable enterprise. In addition, as scale continues to increase drastically, Netflix’s net income margin should continue to improve, conceivably rising to roughly 15% by 2021, then to about 20% by 2023, and may go to around 25% by 2025. A 25% net income margin on $100 billion in revenues implies Netflix could earn $25 billion in 2025, which translates to roughly $57.50 in EPS by the company’s current share count (435 million). If you think this is high, consider that some analysts are predicting for almost $18 EPS in as early as 2021. This is a 14.4X increase in 4 years from 2017’s results. So, there is little reason to believe that Netflix will have trouble increasing EPS by just 3.2X in the next 4 years.

Also, by this time, Netflix’s 500 million subscribers would still only represent about 10% of its applicable 5 billion (world population with internet access) applicable market share. Therefore, the company’s growth rate could still be relatively robust, suggesting Netflix could command a P/E ratio of 30 or higher. So, if we use a simple 30 P/E ratio on an approximate $57.50 in EPS, the estimated price for Netflix’s shares in 2025 is $1,725, which represents about a 380% increase from current levels.

Will this be a smooth ride upward? No, of course not, it’s going to be rough, and it’s likely to resemble a tumultuous roller coaster at times, but ultimately Netflix’s shares are likely to go much higher from current levels.

Netflix: The New Content King

Netflix recently dethroned HBO (TWX) for the number of total Emmy nominations in 2018. For the first time in 18 years, HBO trails someone in Emmy nominations, with 108 to Netflix’s 112. This essentially places Netflix atop of the content creating hierarchy, officially making the company one of the top content creators in the world.

Source: Komando.com

At the end of the day, it all boils down to two things, platform and content. Consumers want these two crucial elements more than anything. They want the best, groundbreaking content to captivate them, and provide an escape from their everyday lives, and they want a highly efficient, familiar, and user friendly platform to access their content on.

Netflix provides consumers with the best of both worlds, and not Amazon (AMZN), HBO, Disney (DIS), or anyone else is going to stop this phenomenon from continuing. Netflix is very far ahead, and is extremely well entrenched as the dominant streaming leader in the world. Therefore, its market share is not likely to be substantially affected by “competition” in the next several years.

The Bottom Line

Netflix may seem expensive, and the stock is likely to remain volatile, but this doesn’t change the fact that Netflix still has enormous growth and profitability potential. Netflix’s user growth is likely to remain robust for several years, probably 5-10, as Netflix has currently only penetrated about 3% of its applicable market share. This is far different from companies like Facebook (FB), or even Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), whose core platforms have reached relatively high rates of penetration around the globe.

Netflix’s worldwide penetration rate is still very low, and the company could achieve close to 500 million subscribers in 2025. Another element that differentiates Netflix’s business model from Facebook and other internet giants is that Netflix has a subscription service, and the company can substantially increase its RPU over time.

A combination of continued user growth with additional RPU hikes could enable Netflix to deliver roughly $100 billion in revenues in 2025. Moreover, as the company increases in scale, it should continue to become significantly more profitable, possibly achieving a net income margin of roughly 25% in 2025. This implies the company could deliver massive EPS of roughly $57.50 by this time, suggesting that even at a modest 30 times EPS Netflix’s stock could be worth about $1,725 by this time.

Therefore, regardless of the short-term volatility and stock market gyrations, ultimately Netflix’s shares should be worth a lot more in several years, and all major selloffs should be regarded as long-term buying opportunities.

