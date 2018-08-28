Your Cancer Highlight: Novartis Gets Another CAR-T Approval, But Manufacturing Is A Drag

Manufacturing concerns and ability to handle demand may hold Novartis back from getting to full speed for a little while longer, but it's unclear how long that will last.

New approvals for CAR-T cell juggernauts should rekindle an important conversation about how these therapies will expand their sales.

Chimeric antigen receptor-expressing T cells have ridden an enormous wave of hype, hope, and promise into the treatment landscape of oncology, crashing into some of the most intractable forms of cancer that we currently face. Companies like Kite and Juno were able to parlay this success into historic buyouts by Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG), respectively, setting up a potential battle of blockbusters among three big biotech contenders: Novartis (NVS), GILD, and CELG.

Of course, with any big wave comes some reality, that things won't always roll out smoothly, and that treatments won't necessarily become smash successes overnight. Now we're entering into a period of maturation after the initial euphoria, and we have some sales data to tell us something about how things are coming along.

We also have some big news for NVS and GILD that prompts today's highlight, but we'll get to that.

Brief (very brief) introduction to CAR-T cell therapy

So what are CAR-T cells? I'll keep that explanation short, since I imagine you clicking on an article like this means you've had some exposure and interest in the therapy.

In brief, CAR-T cells (at this time) follow a multistep process to help a patient fight off cancer:

Extract the patient's T cells using a process called apheresis, whereby the blood is removed in order to separate a portion of interest, before being returned back to the body. In this case, it is specifically leukapheresis. The extracted T cells are incubated with a mixture containing viruses, which alter the genes of the T cells to encode and express a chimeric antigen receptor. The "chimeric" part means the protein is a gene created by fusing several other genes. The "antigen" part means there is a built-in recognition of a protein that will induce an immune response. The "receptor" part means that the protein recognizes and responds to some kind of signal, in this case the antigen of interest. The CAR-T cells are re-introduced into the body, often after giving the patient some chemotherapy to reduce the number of T cells already present and give the CAR-T cells a better chance to thrive. The CAR-T cells bind and recognize the antigen of interest, promoting a strong signal to grow and attack any cells making that antigen.

For the first generation of approved CAR-T cell therapies, the target of choice was CD19, which is one of the markers of B cells in the body, and which happens to be highly associated with certain forms of leukemia and lymphoma arising from B cells. One of the major advantages of CD19 as a target was that the only toxicity that should arise would be depletion of B cells, which can be managed with supportive care.

The rapid growth of T cells also encourages the production of mediators of inflammation called cytokines, and thus the so-called "cytokine release syndrome" is a very common side effect of CAR-T cell therapy.

So far, in spite of the risk of life-threatening toxicity and the staggering price tag, CAR-T cells have received approvals thanks to their remarkable efficacy in patients who are on their last legs for devastating cancers like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NYSE:ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The News

NVS announced that they have received approval from the European Commission for their CD19 CAR-T cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (branded Kymriah) in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL and ALL. This approval was limited to pediatric and young adult patients in the ALL approval, and the DLBCL indication is for older adults.

At the same time, GILD announced that they have also received approval in Europe for treatment of relapsed/refractory DLBCL, also with the anti=CD19 CAR-T cells they gained from the Kite Pharma acquisition last year.

Ongoing challenges for Novartis

One of the quiet issues facing the rollout of CAR-T cell therapy on the whole is manufacturing. As you can imagine from my list of steps presented above, manufacture of a patient's CAR-T cell therapy is highly complex, and anyone who has worked in cell culture can tell you that getting viruses to infect correctly and produce viable cells is anything but assured.

In short, compared with traditional drug manufacture, CAR-T makers are needing to come to grips with a generally new concept: manufacturing failure. In the pivotal study for NVS's tisagenleculeucel, published in the New England Journal, 7 out of the 92 enrolled patients had to be excluded due to "product-related issues, suggesting that as many as 7.6% of patients who start the therapy won't be able to receive it.

And there is evidence that this isn't inherent to the CAR-T cell methodology, per se. In ZUMA-1, only 1 out of 111 patients had a manufacturing failure with GILD's CAR-T cell therapy, and this ended up being due to an equipment failure.

For its part, NVS has been working on damage control on this front for some time now. When Tim Race from Deutsche Bank asked the executive team at NVS about this problem in the Q2 earnings call, Novartis Oncology CEO Liz Barrett responded:

So what happens is some of them are out of spec because they’re not at the same level. We’re working very closely with the FDA and so it’s hard and we actually have a perspective of what we think it is, but at the same time we’re not sure so we don’t want to speculate right now. I think the most important thing is that we are continuing with pediatric and young adult ALL and being able - not seeing same level of variability there, it’s really around DLBCL and again our ability to bring the therapy to the patients at the end of the day, because through mechanisms that we have of being able to provide those therapies back to patients in a majority of the cases. I think that’s the most important thing.

Looking Forward

NVS saw sales of tisagenlecleucel of $16 million in quarter 2 2018, compared with sales of $68 million in Q2 2018 for GILD. This would suggest that both companies are getting off to a somewhat slow start, but that the Kite acquisition has given GILD a leg-up in the race.

Interestingly, this edge comes for GILD in spite of NVS being the first to receive approval for a CAR-T cell therapy in America. Needless to say, the coming years are going to be critical in terms of seeing which of these companies comes out ahead, especially as their portfolios of approved labels begin to smooth out. NVS has approval for their CD19 CAR-T cells in DLBCL and ALL, both in America and Europe. GILD only has the DLBCL approval for now in the US, and for both DLBCL and ALL in Europe.

For sure, we don't have evidence enough to say who will ultimately win this race, as we've seen some key first-mover advantages be overtaken in the realm of immune checkpoint inhibitors, as sales of pembrolizumab eclipsed nivolumab for the first time this past quarter. I wouldn't count NVS out in this race with GILD.

If you're not already, I think you should definitely be keeping an eye on the entire CAR-T cell therapy industry, since this treatment paradigm could come to define the treatment approach for a number of diseases in the near future, and these modest beginnings are just the very first signs of that. Long-term, the ceiling is still very high for these treatments.

