Huntington Ingalls: Strong Quarter On Good Shipbuilding Visibility

I have highlighted an options strategy that will allow shareholders to lock in their earnings gains and still have some upside exposure to the share price.

The company is continuing the trend of share repurchases and dividends by returning $472 million in capital to shareholders through the first 6 months.

The company is maintaining their 3% growth projections, even though they achieved near 9% revenue growth over the same period last year.

Synopsis

The earnings reaction to Huntington Ingalls (HII) second quarter conference call was positive. Since the August 2nd press release, the stock is up roughly 9.8% and the sentiment on the company is trending up. The company experienced high single digit revenue growth ~ 9%, which is much higher than defense industry averages and the historical low growth prospects of shipbuilding (2-3%).

Share Repurchases Accelerate

The company continued on the theme of returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends and the share count reduced by another 600,000. The company has deployed $408 million in cash towards repurchase for 2018, which is near double the $207 million spent in the same period last year. It appears the share repurchases will be front-loaded for 2018, as management didn't elaborate on any plans to accelerate the program. and in 2017, the company repurchased ~70% of all shares in the first two quarters.

The company's profitability is benefiting from the Trump Tax overhaul. They paid $23 million in taxes for Q2 2018, compared to $71 million for Q2 2017. If you extrapolate this quarterly tax savings over the course of a year, it comes in around ~$190 - $200 million; or, an additional $4.30 to $4.50 per share of earnings. The company operates on extremely tight margins and with the share count being below 45 million, the tax savings are highly accretive to the bottom line.

Building Two Aircraft Carriers to Reduce Costs

The President is expected to sign the 29 National Defense Authorization Conference Agreement to authorize the purchase of the CVN 80 and 81 under a single contract. The company is creating manufacturing efficiencies by building two aircraft carriers simultaneously. The carriers CVN 80 and 81 will have cost savings because of plans to share labor forces between the construction of both. Management's decision factored that during certain phases of labor intensive production, the work crews won't have to retool and can construct the same ship components one after another. This simultaneous ship construction should provide significant cost savings and the Navy supports this cost saving proposal.

Mike Petters Sure, you saw it when you were here, we have made pretty significant capital investment to reduce the cost of 79 and we targeted a pretty significant man hour reduction just in the labor side of that contract between 78 and 79 we see opportunity to continue to advance those reductions when you go to 80 and 81. Especially if you happen to have it in a two ship contract where you're able to just have the teams move from doing the work on 80 and going right over and doing the work on 81. Shift gears if you're able to do that inside of the shipyard you ought to be able to do that in the supply chain as well and approaching the market and approaching our suppliers and talking to them about buying two ships that's worth the material as oppose to one should create some efficiencies for us there. And then, as we go through and I think Ron when you were here we talked with you all like we've talked with everybody about the digital transformation that's going on in Newport News and how you bring the technologies that are out there to bear on this pretty complex manufacturing enterprise, we believe there's opportunities there as well. And the real push for the two carrier contract is to create that stable floor so that we can then go and prosecute all of those efficiencies and opportunities. So as I keep saying we're very encouraged about where we are today. If we had - if you were able to do us time lapse and say a year ago today we were preparing a one ship proposal for the Navy for CVN 80. Today we have a proposal into the Navy for CVN 80 and 81 and we are seeing and encouraged by a lot of broad support both inside the Navy and across river and the Congress for proceeding down that path. We think that sets the foundation for affordably producing and delivering aircraft carriers in the future and we're really excited about what that means for us.

Additional Earnings Highlights

A NSC 7 "Kimball" cutter was delivered to the Coast Guard and the company is has plans to deliver a DDG 117 destroyer "Paul Ignatius" and LHA 7 "Tripoli" into the end of 2018 and early 2019.

The DDG 117 destroyer "Paul Ignatius" was mentioned in the Mississippi news for spilling fuel into a fresh waterway after a sensor failed during a fuel transfer event.

2018 capital expenditures stand at $177 million, which is a $40 million increase over 2017 levels of $137 million. The company is planning to invest over $1.8 billion in their ship building operations through 2020.

The CVN 79 is near 50% complete, the capital investments in the covered work spaces are beginning to bear fruit and the ship is on track for a late 2019 delivery.

The company delivered a submarine, SSN 789 "Indiana" at the end of the second quarter and is expected deliver SSN 791 in the middle of 2019.

The company expertise in nuclear systems is materializing with Department of energy contract wins and expansion in the remediation of nuclear test sites and fuel cleanup.

The company received $1.1 billion in new contracts for the second quarter and built backlog to $21 billion. $15 billion of backlog is funded.

Risk Reversal Strategy

Note: For the purposes of the Illustration, the assumed cost basis is $230 per share of Huntington Ingalls stock.

The share price has risen dramatically after earnings and shareholders could benefit from a risk reversal strategy in the options market. The stock has formed a solid base in the $230 pricing level over the last 12 months and will begin encountering resistance at pricing levels in the $260 price range. It appears the near term trading prospects limited and the company is a good candidate for a collar/risk reversal options strategy.

The purpose of this strategy is to lock in gains from the second quarter earnings announcement and allow investors to benefit from limited upside exposure to the stock. Assuming an investor has been holding shares pre earnings, they have gains that can be locked in for little to no capital outlay.

Strategy: Risk Reversal/Collar

Buy the $240 strike Put Option for $360 with an expiration of October 19th.

Sell the $260 strike Call Option for $390 with an expiration of October 19th.

The strategy is a credit spread risk reversal strategy, $30 will be put in your brokerage account.

The max gain $3300 on this strategy is achieved with the common stock rallying to $260 per share, at which point you can not benefit from anymore stock upside

The protected gain of $1030 is capped at $240 per share, at which point you can not lose any money below $240 per share because the put option will appreciate in price.

If your gains are capped at $240, you will lock in $10 per share of profit on after earnings stock gains.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective to lock in stock gains and give the investor upside exposure. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

