Manchester United: Enjoy The Growth With Additional Streams Of Revenues.

When I last wrote on Manchester United (MANU), I suggested a slow Q4 2018 ending 30th June, 2018. I cited the end of Premier League season as the reason for decline in MD (read: Match Day) revenues and the on-going progress of the World Cup 2018 that naturally glued fan attention to the global soccer event and temporarily subdued the charm of club football. I also indicated revenues and earnings to regain track in Q1 2019 owing to the start of a fresh Premier League season.

Since that time, the stock generally remained within the range of $20-21, with slight variations. However, as seen in the 5-year price chart below, MANU's stock currently trades at an all-time-high.

The momentum started building since the beginning of the current month as shown below:

However I believe that despite trading at all-time-high, MANU stock still has upside at current levels and the rally may continue for some time.

Investor Takeaway:

In this article, I will discuss the reasons for expected potential upside to the stock, which will come from increased revenues/ earnings from newly added partnerships and agreements. I will also discuss how MANU's talented squad will help revenue growth through increasing merchandise sales.

Finally, I will evaluate MANU based on the recent valuation of MANU's rival club and discuss that a possible acquisition of this sports club will greatly enhance shareholder value.

Strategic partnership with MoPlay will yield positive results through revenue-sharing:

MANU has played only 3 out of the 38 games in the Premier League club football with the result of a victory and two defeats. This could be termed as a less-than-impressive performance for the club, after the players had a long and draining World Cup 2018. However, as indicated in the latest edition of the Deloitte Football Money League, MANU dominated the leader-board in terms of revenue by generating ~€676.3 MM followed by Real Madrid's ~€674.6 MM and FC Barcelona's ~€648.3 MM. The annual revenues of these three clubs alone amounted to ~€2.0 B. However one of the reasons why MANU maintained a top spot was the gigantic stadium of Old Trafford with a capacity of ~75,000 seats. With such a large capacity, Old Trafford has become UK's largest football stadium and drives other clubs out of competition in terms of revenues from home tickets.

Every team in the Premier League plays 38 season matches, and that gives every team a chance to face every other team twice; once at their home ground and once at their opponent's ground. This mechanism somehow limits revenue growth in terms of fixed home ground matches. However, the real treat to MANU's revenues will come from two additional streams of revenues that were recently added to MANU's bucket.

MANU's partnership with MoPlay:

On 6th August 2018, MANU announced a global partnership with the mobile betting app MoPlay. The partnership is intended to enhance the experience of MANU fans by enabling them to bet real-time using their mobile phones. MANU viewed this agreement in the following words,

This partnership with Manchester United, the world’s most iconic football club, will see the two create exclusive collaborative content for fans, as well as engage in innovative co-branded activation around the world.

In my opinion, MANU will see increase in revenues through this new revenue-sharing agreement. Since this stream of revenue will have little (if any) cost implication, it will also help improve MANU's earnings.

MANU's content is now available on more platforms:

MANU's exclusive content is published on MUTV (read: Manchester United TV); a TV brand that displays team documentaries, live shows, match analysis and post match commentaries. This additional stream of revenue was introduced last year and was made available as a paid subscription on Android and iOS devices. MANU claims that it has ~2 billion TV followers.

Source: ManUtd

It should not be interpreted that all of those 2 B followers are subscribers to MUTV; nevertheless it does establish the fact that MUTV has a significant subscriber-base. The good news is that MANU extended its content-sharing scheme across new platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Xbox. This new extension will enable fans to view MUTV content on their mobile phones without having to pay for a satellite TV subscription. Moreover, MANU believes the extension will enable a wider fan-base across America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia to view the club's content after subscribing to the paid service.

The following table shows the top-4 TV brands in the US in 2017 and their estimated users. It also indicates the large number of additions to MANU subscribers that will naturally flow once MUTV is connected with these renowned TV brands.

Source: Variety

The number of connected users in 2018 are expected to be greater than FY 2017 numbers charted above and we may only guess the large number of new subscriptions to MUTV that will naturally flow to the company thanks to the extension of MUTV on these new platforms. Put it another way, MUTV will now be available to more than ~100 MM (as indicated by the chart above) viewers at the ease of their mobile phones.

Again, this strategic expansion will be a low-cost addition to the existing revenue streams that will help boost earnings going forward.

Another big achievement in collaboration with HCL technologies:

On 17th August 2018, MU announced launching of its free official global mobile app. MANU has developed this app in collaboration with its "Official Digital Transformation Partner-HCL Technologies". Although this app will be free, it would serve a greater purpose.

Source: ManUtd

As shown above, MANU's motto is

to be the best football club in the world both on and off the pitch.

I wouldn't bet on MANU becoming the world's best football club on the pitch; but off the pitch, they are doing really well at the moment. The introduction of this free mobile app is one step further to achieve this goal. This app would combine MANU's all different sources of 'off-the-pitch' revenues and would bring the comfort of enjoying all those services on one platform.

For the fans, it means that they could enjoy live matches through MUTV, buy official merchandise, purchase match tickets through this app, stay updated with latest match updates etc. Besides a couple of other impressive features that would keep the fans enthralled, this app will also include score updates from rival clubs.

For the investors, it simply means more revenues and earnings because it would improve the fans' ease of access to MANU's merchandise and products. I think that if this app works well without major crashes or interface problems, MANU will likely see a transformational change in the manner and size of its revenues.

MANU's top talent will help support revenues:

The clubs fan support will also benefit from the fact that some of its starting 11 players had the opportunity to play high pressure matches in the World Cup 2018 and brought loads of experience to the Old Trafford this season.

Source: Youtube

Here's a list of MANU's top talent, the status of their world cup progress and their market values as indicated by transfermarkt.com.

Player Name Market Value World Cup 2018 Progress Age Paul Pogba €90.0 MM Part of WC winning squad 25 David de Gea €70.0 MM Eliminated Round of 16 27 Romelu Lukaku €100.0 MM Team got 3rd position in WC. 25 Anthony Martial €65.0 MM Part of WC winning squad 22 Jesse Lingard €40.0 MM Team got 4th position in WC. 25 Luke Shaw €15.0 MM Team got 4th position in WC. 23 Marouane Fellaini €15.0 MM Team got 3rd position in WC. 30

[Disclaimer: This is not an all-inclusive list. MANU also has other players who played in the World Cup 2018. This table is only for indicative purposes.]

The table shows that MANU has quite a few young and talented players who obtained rich experience playing for their national teams in the World Cup 2018. The presence of these players on the pitch would be an added advantage to MANU's fan support and merchandise sales; and would reflect positively on revenues.

A possibility that would truly ignite MANU's shareholder value:

Unlike Liverpool FC and Manchester City; Arsenal FC may not be termed MANU's arch rivals. Nevertheless, they do put up some competition for MANU in the game arena. Recently, Arsenal FC's remaining 30% stake was also purchased by the American entrepreneur Stan Kroenke (who already owned ~70% of Arsenal) in a deal worth ~$2.3 B. In my opinion, many of the soccer clubs trade at a valuation often way above their book values. They are valued in a way that is unique to their identity and performance in the football season.

Let's do some simple math here to try to analyze MANU's market value. If Arsenal's 30% is worth $2.3 B then the whole club could be worth ~$7.67 B. I will use Arsenal's market value to evaluate MANU's worth. Arsenal FC's home ground is the Emirates Stadium with a capacity of ~60,000 seats. This capacity is 25% lesser than Old Trafford. Based on stadium capacity; MANU should be valued at least 25% above Arsenal FC.

Next, MANU is the only club that is listed on a major US exchange (NYSE), and with a user-friendly interface on its website combined with many different apps and a club run TV (MUTV), I would safely put another 15-20% in MANU's valuation. This would require MANU being valued at least at 135-140% of Arsenal's valuation. That would mean the club being valued at ~11 B (or more).

The recent purchase of Arsenal FC's 30% shareholding strengthens the fact that UK based soccer clubs are viewed with interest by American business tycoons and paves way for acquisition of more successful clubs like MANU and Liverpool.

Given the world-wide footprints of a prestigious soccer club like MANU; I believe the shareholders may see a great surge in value if (and I repeat if) MANU is approached by a foreign investor for acquisition.

Conclusion:

MANU is a prestigious soccer club that will see revenue growth fueled by a challenging Premier League season. Although the clubs' on-the-pitch performance has remained less impressive during the current season however MANU recently entered into a handful of agreements/partnerships that will nurture its revenues from off-the-pitch streams, going forward. Moreover, MANU also has some talented players in its starting 11, who obtained fan support and rich experience playing for their national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2018. The increased fan support could be expected to translate into increased revenues through merchandise purchases.

Finally, a comparison of MANU against a rival club indicates that MANU could be worth ~$11 B or more; in case an acquisition offer is made by a foreign investor for this sports franchise. In my opinion, any such offer could be the real value-creator for MANU as shares may surge in a very short time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.