One of the strongest bullish arguments for Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) has been that the company’s strong leverage to the U.S. market (40% of production capacity) would significantly improve its pricing outlook and shield it from at least some of the risks of import competition in markets like Europe. Although that has been the case, and Acerinox has outperformed other stainless steel names like Outokumpu (OTCPK:OUTKY) and Aperam (OTC:APEMY), as well as other European steel names like voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) and ArcelorMittal (MT) (which is really more of a global steel company), the shares are still down a bit from my last update and flat for the year as my worries about playing a mature steel cycle have apparently come to pass.

As is the case with voestalpine, it’s hard to recommend Acerinox shares now even though they do look meaningfully undervalued. European steel prices should recover in the second half of the year, but “should” is not a guarantee, and it’s tough to see what’s going to drive a significantly better outlook for these companies. While I do thing the value argument here is legitimate, and peak EBITDA could still be some distance away, investors need to at least consider the risk that Acerinox turns into a value trap.

Strong Second Quarter Results As Cost Leverage Comes Through

Between higher pricing in the U.S. and good overall cost leverage, Acerinox delivered a good second quarter and management’s guidance for the second half of the year was positive and encouraging. Still, the shares haven’t gotten much of a boost from that performance as steel in general, and Euro steel in particular, haven’t been too popular with investors.

Second quarter revenue was about 3% stronger than expected, with 12% year-over-year growth and 6% sequential growth. Realized steel prices improved about 2% and 3%, respectively, with meaningful year-over-year volume growth and modest sequential growth. Pricing has been quite strong in the U.S. since the S232 tariffs, while pricing in the EU has fallen significantly from spring highs as exports have been redirected away from the U.S. and into the EU (which only recently passed some “safeguard” measures).

Better cost leverage was an important driver for 2018 results, and while voestalpine has seen higher costs than I would have liked, profit leverage is coming through nicely for Acerinox. Costs per tonne were up just 1% (both yoy and qoq) in the second quarter, driving 20% yoy and 28% qoq EBITDA growth and strong 25% qoq EBITDA/tonne growth. That strong cost leverage helped Acerinox beat EBITDA expectations by 8% and 11% expectations by 11%, while coming in better than expected on net debt as well.

Healthy End-Markets, And Improving Pricing In The EU

Acerinox’s business in the U.S. is performing well. Protectionism is supporting prices and key end-markets like household appliances remain quite healthy. While auto production is slowing, process industries (like chemicals) are an under-appreciated consumer of stainless steel, and most (if not all) process industries are now seeing healthy recoveries and increasing their capex plans. Along those lines, there have been multiple announcements of new capacity additions in the petrochemical sector, which should support healthy demand for stainless steel. On a more micro level, management also said that the company’s new bright annealing line in Kentucky is on track (the products from this serve higher-value segments).

In the EU, management acknowledged a tough pricing environment in the first half as the U.S. tariff actions created quite a bit of turbulence and uncertainty, and led to meaningful amounts of exports once meant for the U.S. being redirected into the EU market. Between demand growth and new protectionist measures in the EU, the market seems to be stabilizing, and management expects improving prices late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. With about 30% of Acerinox production in the EU, that’s certainly relevant to the company’s outlook.

It’s less clear what’s going to happen with the company’s emerging market operations. South Africa accounts for close to 30% of Acerniox’s output (and about three-quarters of its is exported), and while Acerinox believes it can still export it profitably into the EU, there is a risk that the company will have to export more steel into the weaker Asian markets.

The Opportunity

Strong pricing in the U.S. and generally healthy demand for stainless in Acerinox’s end-markets appears to be supporting a longer plateau period for this up-cycle. How much longer it can and will last is really anybody’s guess, but it now looks as though the peak will extend well into 2019, and major rivals like Outokumpu, Aperam, and Allegheny (ATI) all seem to be acting responsibly to make the most of this cycle.

The key “but” is what that means, or doesn’t mean, for the share price. As I’ve written in other pieces on steel companies, investors (particularly institutional investors) have a well-established pattern of getting off the merry-go-round in cyclical industries once pricing momentum starts to fade, which is often why these stocks can look so cheap at or near the peaks (investors have already sold in anticipation of declining revenue and profits in the year((s)) to come). Specific to Acerinox, it’s more challenging now to identify what sorts of things can go meaningfully better than expected and drive renewed interest in the share price. Stronger third and fourth quarter earnings would certainly be helpful, as well as a stronger outlook for 2019 and beyond, but I’m not so confident that a “stronger for longer” plateau is going to drive major share price appreciation.

I also want to note something a little unusual. Acerinox shares often trade largely in tune with U.S. PMI, but that has diverged over the past year with Acerinox’s share price heading lower and PMI chopping higher. While Acerinox’s share price has “forecasted” drops in PMI before, it hasn’t normally been with such a long lead time.

As I value Acerinox on a forward 12-month EBITDA basis, moving forward another quarter does meaningfully boost my expectations, as my EBITDA estimate is now about 7% higher (partly due to the company’s outperformance and partly due simply to the next quarter of EBITDA rolling in being higher than the one that’s rolling out). With the same 8x multiple as before, Acerinox would seem to be about 20% undervalued, and currently trading at a little under 7x forward EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

There are definitely some arguments to be made that Acerinox shares are undervalued and should outperform in the second half of the year, but low valuation alone doesn’t usually reverse a trend. Maybe the market will start feeling better about the outlook for manufacturing and/or maybe there will be some progress on trade issues later this year, though the midterm elections suggest that’s unlikely. I’d like to be more positive on steel stocks like Acerinox and voestalpine right now, as I believe both are well-run, quality companies trading below fair value, but I’m coming up short as to why the Street would suddenly change its mind and come back to these names. Maybe good third quarter results and/or a better outlook for 2019 will drive a second half rally, but investors intrigued by the valuation here should at least make their peace with the risk of buying into a value trap.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.