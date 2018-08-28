Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 49: The Best 15 Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This valuation approach is the inspiration for my new watch lists, which highlight the best 15 blue chip dividend growth stocks you can buy each week.

But valuations also matter, which is why the best time to buy a dividend growth stock is when it's deeply undervalued.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains why it's probably not too late for you to reach your retirement goals, with the help of these 11 undervalued high-yield dividend growth blue chips.

This week's economic update explains how the Federal Reserve might hike the US into a recession. But more importantly, it also show why investors should avoid the temptation to market time the next bear market.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

An Exciting New Watchlist System

In recent weeks, I've consolidated my portfolio into my highest conviction buys. I've also continued to get requests from readers in comments and private messages asking me to highlight the best dividend growth stocks to buy right now. Previously I had attempted to build a master watchlist of every quality low/medium risk dividend growth stock traded on US exchanges.

However, reader feedback has made me realize that, while a potentially noble effort, it was one with very limited usefulness. That's because at any given time there are potentially hundreds of quality dividend growth stocks trading at fair value or below (and thus potentially worth buying). Listing all of them (master watchlist is over 300 stocks long) has proven overwhelming to most readers.

So I switched to the top 25 high-yield, high-yield (non K1), and dividend aristocrats (with 10% or higher total return potential) watch list system. However, there too readers expressed a desire to know what's the best stocks to buy today. I now realize that just as I have limited capital to put to work, so does everyone else. Thus to make my watchlists more useful I'm trying a new approach, which I call "The Top 15 Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy Today". This update serves as the intro to this new approach.

The inspiration for this new watchlist system came from a wonderful book I just read, Kelley Wright's Dividends Still Don't Lie: The Truth About Investing in Blue Chip Stocks and Winning in the Stock Market.

Wright is the Chief Investment Officer and Managing Editor of Investment Quality Trends or IQT. Since 1966, IQT has built a thriving business and achieved market beating results through an investing strategy that is incredibly simple.

blue chip dividend growth stocks

buy when they are deeply undervalued

only sell if they become extremely overvalued, otherwise buy and hold unless fundamentals deteriorate

IQT has publicly tracked a model portfolio since December of 1985. Over that 32-year period, that portfolio has achieved 11.8% annualized total returns compared to the S&P 500's 10.8%. It's also beaten the market by about 10% annually while enjoying 20% better risk-adjusted total returns (returns/volatility).

Now you might be thinking "what's so impressive about beating the market by 1%?" But keep in mind three things. First, over the past 15 years, less than 7% of large cap active mutual funds have managed to beat the S&P 500.

(Source: S&P)

So for IQT to beat the market over 32 years is actually very impressive. The second thing to realize is that IQT's approach is dead simple, and very easy to replicate for most active investors. Third and most importantly, 1% annual outperformance adds up over time due to compounding.

For example, let's consider two investors. Investor A invested $1,000 per month into a low-cost S&P 500 index ETF (had one existed) since December of 1985 and got the market's return. Investor B invested $1,000 per month into the IQT portfolio and achieved just 1% better returns.

Today this is how their portfolios look:

Investor A: $3,154,592

Investor B: $3,921,632

Difference: $767,040

Note that investor B's slight outperformance ultimately means an extra $767,040. For context that extra money alone is more than the approximately $750,000 that is enough to ensure a comfortable retirement for most couples.

So the point is that IQT's dead simple strategy works very well over time (52 years and counting). This is why the "15 Best Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today" is focused exclusively on low risk blue chips (almost all SWAN stocks). It's also why each week's group of five stocks (high-yield, fast growing, and aristocrats) is sorted by discount to fair value. For a detailed explanation of the exact valuation formula see that section of this article.

Ultimately, I hope that this helps more readers answer the question of "where's the best place for me to invest new money today?". Because no matter how high the market might fly some quality blue chip dividend growth stock is always on sale. My new watch list approach is designed to show you exactly what those stocks are.

The 15 Best Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 15 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are sorted by:

high-yield (4+% yield)

fast dividend growth

dividend aristocrats

Note there may be some overlap between these groups.

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by the Intelligent Quality Trend approach of comparing yield to historical yield (5-year average). Since 1966, this has proven a great way to value blue chip dividend growth stocks. That's because for stable business income stocks yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a blue chip stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3% then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean reverts over 10 years then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Enbridge (ENB) Energy 37% 5.7% 9.0% 19.4% Dominion Energy (D) Utility 19% 4.7% 6.4% 13.2% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K1) (MMP) Energy (MLP) 18% 5.4% 6.0% 13.2% Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 16% 4.1% 7.0% 12.9% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 15% 5.4% 8.0% 15.1%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 47% 2.7% 14.0% 23.3% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 36% 1.1% 13.2% 18.9% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 29% 3.0% 9.8% 16.3% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 19% 2.1% 17.0% 21.2% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Basic Materials 15% 2.2% 9.0% 12.9%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10 Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 42% 3.7% 8.5% 17.8% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 29% 3.0% 9.8% 16.3% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Healthcare 27% 2.5% 10.8% 16.5% Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 16% 4.1% 7.0% 12.9% PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples 15% 3.3% 7.2% 12.2%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $4,200 of Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - partial position.

Bought $1,550 Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - full position.

Plan For The Upcoming Week

This week I have total buying power of $1,400 and I've decided to put it all into Antero Midstream Partners (AM). Now I do plan to eventually build up a combined 15% position in AM and its sponsor, Antero Midstream GP. 15% is the max amount I'm willing to invest in a low risk MLP/GP pairing.

The reason Antero Midstream is one of my favorite income growth stocks right now is:

a rock solid balance sheet (leverage 2.3 vs. industry average 4.4)

5.4% yield

excellent distribution coverage (1.3 vs. 1.1 safety standard and 1.2 industry average)

a self funding business model (no reliance on new equity issuances to grow)

30% payout growth guidance through 2020 and then 20% in 2021 and 2022

30% undervalued (by IQT methodology)

Now mind you, AMGP is guiding for 62% CAGR payout growth through 2022, which makes it the fastest growing income stock in America. But since I weight current yield more than long-term growth potential (current yield is more valuable than potential future growth), I'm building out my 7.5% portfolio position in AM first. Then I'll get to work on AMGP and also get that to 7.5%. Along the way, I'll significantly boost my portfolio's organic payout growth rate (which hit 15.8% this week).

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note low risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is HCLP due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones)

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger would make it low risk stock)

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

NRG Yield (NYLD): Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs, so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession-resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the five- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the one-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming months, I expect to boost that significantly thanks to building a 7.5% stake in AMGP and AM, the fastest growing MLP/GP pair in America. Market conditions permitting, I'll also build up a 10% stake in NEP, which is likely to grow its payout at 15% annually for the next decade at least. And thanks to building up positions in NBLX (20% growth through 2020, analyst projection 18% through next decade), I should be able to keep my payout growth rate rising over the next year or so.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $219,020 (all-time record high)

Equity: $175,115 (all-time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $818,306

Margin Used: $43,905

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.3

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 70.9%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.0%

Yield On Cost: 7.3%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.8%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 6.5%

Unlevered Returns

(Source: Morningstar) - Note personal returns indicate capital allocations (buy/sell) decisions, index is S&P 500

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $12,272

Total Portfolio Gains: $16,604

Annual Dividends: $15,412

Annual Interest: $1,497

Annual Net Dividends: $13,915

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,160

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $38.12

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.26

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -19.6% $15.25 AQN -8.1% $11.10 NBLX -7.0% $49.77 EQGP -4.1% $22.85 BPY -3.9% $20.56 AM -3.2% $31.80 D -3.0% $73.83 IRM -2.9% $37.09 ENB -2.7% $36.54 BIP -2.4% $41.39

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 34.0% $34.38 UNIT 27.1% $16.19 CNXM 25.5% $16.42 EPR 23.3% $56.31 OHI 17.4% $28.04 SPG 16.1% $155.79 OMP 12.6% $20.63 ETP 11.9% $20.82 NEP 10.0% $44.32 NYLD 9.4% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Great Investing Returns Don't Require Complexity, Just Discipline, Patience And Time

Again, I'm not claiming that dividend growth investing is the only road to riches. There are plenty of great non dividend growth stocks you can buy that will likely make you great returns over time and might help you reach your financial goals.

However, the beauty of dividend growth investing is that you don't have to rely on capital gains alone to achieve your target returns. Getting paid each quarter (or even each month) is a great way to help maintain discipline over time and keep your focus on the fundamentals, not the share price. Best of all, eventually, you may be able to live 100% off dividends alone and thus never have to sell a single share to fund your retirement.

This is why I personally choose to invest only in income growth stocks, because I want my future financial security to be 100% independent of the fickle stock market. But knowing what dividend stocks to buy, and when isn't always easy. Fortunately, numerous very smart analysts over the decades have crunched the numbers and given us time-tested methods of how to invest successfully for the long term.

In this article, and going forward, I intend to do my part to help you achieve your long-term financial dreams. That will be by highlighting the 15 or so best undervalued blue chip dividend growth stocks worth buying each week. Hopefully, that will be a strong starting point for building the income growth portfolio that can help you ensure a prosperous retirement, and achieve true financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, NYLD, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, HCLP, PEGI, SEP, EPR, EQGP, D, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, DM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.