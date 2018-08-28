Incyte Should Break Out Of Doldrums

Incyte (INCY) has been at a depressed stock price level for nearly a year now. Even breaking $500 million in revenue in Q2 did not break it out of the pattern. I will discuss why it is down so much from its peak in 2017 and why it should trend back up into 2019 and beyond.

INCY data by YCharts

Idle Speculation in 2017

From late 2016 until August 2017 Incyte stock was trading between about $120 and $140 per share. Since that was less than a year ago, it accounts for the 52-week high of $140.11. I never believed this share price was based on the actual merits of the company. Rather, there was constantly circulating speculation that Gilead (GILD), then correctly rumored to be seeking a major acquisition, would buy Incyte, presumably at a premium price. In the end Gilead acquired Kite Pharma for its CAR-T therapy platform, making the announcement in August 2017.

Epacadostat Failure

I made a fairly bad error in predicting the future when I wrote Incyte Q3 Results Should Be an Upward Inflection Point [November 2, 2017]. However, I did state that "Epacadostat is a crucial catalyst. It is a large program, with seven cancer trials already underway. It is an IDO1 inhibitor that is used in combination with immunotherapies. The most important catalyst will be the Phase 3 trial results for melanoma, where it is being combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which is already used to treat melanoma as a single agent."

"Apr. 6, 2018-- Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that an external Data Monitoring Committee (EDMC) review of the pivotal Phase 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 study results evaluating Incyte’s epacadostat in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma determined that the study did not meet the primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival in the overall population compared to KEYTRUDA monotherapy." – Incyte 4/6/2018 press release

The reason they are called trials is because they might fail. That is a reason for diversifying within biotech.

Q2 2018 Results

Incyte Q2 2018 results include a $100 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly (LLY) for the FDA approval of Olumiant. Since that will not be repeated, revenue in Q3 will almost certainly decline sequentially, resulting in a loss.

Revenue was $521.5 million, up 36% sequentially from $382.3 million, and up 60% from $326.4 million in the year-earlier period.

GAAP net income was $52.4 million, up sequentially from a loss of $41.1 million, and up from a loss of $12.5 million year-earlier.

Diluted EPS was $0.24, up sequentially from a loss of $0.19, and up from a loss of $0.06 year-earlier.

Subtracting out the $100 million milestone, revenue was $421.5 million, still up a healthy 29% from Q2 2017.

Most of the revenue was from sales or royalties for Jakafi. Iclusig generated $20 million in revenue.

The losses are mainly the result of heaving investment in R&D, which is the right strategy at this phase of the game. GAAP R&D expense was $298 million. Incyte could easily show a profit by cutting back on R&D, but that would hurt its prospects as a long-term investment.

Pipeline Prospects

With epacadostat off the table, the next big thing is baricitinib. On June 1, 2018 Olumiant (tradename for baricitinib) was approved by the FDA for treating rheumatoid arthritis. It had previously received regulatory approval in the EU. Olumiant will be marketed worldwide by Lilly. The $100 million milestone payment in Q2 was from this achievement. Incyte will also receive royalties.

Here is a summary of the rest of the Incyte pipeline:

Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is commercial in two indications and is in clinical development for 5 additional diseases. The pivotal REACH1 trial of Jakafi in combination with corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with steroid-refractory acute GvHD met its primary endpoint. Incyte plans to file for commercial approval for this indication with the FDA in 2018.

Olumiant (baricitinib) is approved for one indication and is in clinical development for 4 additional diseases.

In the targeted therapy space, Itacitinib is in clinical trials for 3 indications. INCB50465 is in trials for 3 indications. Pemagatinib is in trials for 3 indications. 3 other drugs are being developed for one indication each, so far.

In the immunotherapy space Incyte has antibodies in trials for a variety of cancer molecule targets: ARG, PD-1, GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3 and AXL/MER. This is a competitive space where combination therapies are likely to be the long-term winners, so having a complete set of them is a competitive advantage.

In the inflammation space, in addition to Jakafi, there is INCB54707, with the first indication in trials being Hidradenitis suppurativa. Since it is a JAK1 inhibitor, it will probably have other uses if it proves to be safe and effective in this first indication.

Incyte lists another group as partnered. Most of these were mentioned above, but there is also capmatinib, with the target MET, in trials for non-small cell lung cancer and liver cancer.

With any set of trials this broad there will be some failures and some successes. Usually failures will result in the company becoming at least temporarily undervalued.

Successes should build into a revenue and profit pipeline over the long run. I believe on the whole, at the current stock price, the pipeline is undervalued.

Cash

Cash at the end of the quarter was $1.2 billion, with just $25 million in debt as convertible notes. This cash will decline until Jakafi revenue is able to fully offset R&D spend.

Conclusion

Despite the epacadostat disappointment, Incyte's prospects are currently improving. The Olumiant approval and the likely approval of Jakafi for GvHD are positive signs for this beaten down stock. Because of the volatility, both for the usual stock reasons and because of reactions to the trial and regulatory data feeds, it is difficult to predict the direction of the stock in the short run. However, given the breadth of the pipeline, the long-run is highly probably in the up direction.

I would see a reasonable 1 year goal for Incyte as $95 per share, about where it was before the epacadostat negative announcement. The success of Olumiant and, hopefully, the further extension of the Jakafi label and development of the rest of the pipeline should be able to justify that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INCY, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.