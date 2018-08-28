Immediate Income: Good Is The Enemy Of What Is Best

Investment Thesis

Realty Income Corporation (O) is a good company. It offers a well-covered and slowly growing dividend. It is a conservative investors dream. But, for most retirees or soon-to-be retirees, it is the ultimate trap stopping you from getting to what is best.

Defining Immediate Income Investing

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing I feel it necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Company Overview

O is a real estate investment trust, REIT, that provides triple net-leases to its tenants. Under these agreements, the tenants pay rent to O, pay for property taxes and pay for any maintenance/upgrades to the property while renting them. O then receives a steady income of rent from its tenants which provides stable cash flow. As a REIT it is required to pay out 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

Source: O Earning Slides

O has an exceptional tenant base. No single tenant leases more than 7% of the total properties and all are resilient to online competitors. Likewise O's dividend history is solid:

Source: O Earning Slides

All of which is no surprise to investors familiar to O. This company is without a doubt a good company. This REIT yields 4.53% with an average annual growth rate 4.7%.

Recently O scored two additional wins. Firstly it achieved a higher credit rating. This new rating not only is a reflection of management's careful and effective execution of their plans but also O's strong stability. There is one skeleton in the closet with this superb credit rating - to maintain it, O cannot take any major risks in an attempt to supercharge growth. This may not seem overly important with O growing like clockwork, but the larger O gets, the harder it will be to provide meaningful dividend increases to its growing share holder base.

The second win is the announced sale-lease back transaction of properties with Brinker International (EAT). This agreement will provide another solid tenant to O's tenant base and provide additional revenue. But even with this revenue added, O will only continue to be able to provide incremental dividend increases.

Good, but Not BEST

Consider this sad fact: The average American family has only $95,776 saved for retirement. According to the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American lifespan is 78.8 years. Rounding to 80 years, this retirement savings would provide $6385.06 per year spread over their 15 years of retirement.

What if this soon-to-be retiree or retired person - who represents the average American - invested every penny into O? O's share price at writing is $58.39, so their entire savings would afford them 1640 shares. This would provide them $360.80 monthly or only $4329.60 annually. If this retiree did not reinvest a single dollar - since they need it to eat and help them afford life - they would see a total dividends paid out of $91,344.55 over 15 years (this factors in the average dividend growth of 4.7%).

The average social security monthly benefit is $1,413.08. Numerous factors can raise or lower this number, but it provides a healthy baseline. That means Social security will provide $16,956.96 annually.

Consider if instead of O, this investor invested in a 17% yielding stock? Their monthly dividends would amount to $1,183.95 or annually $14,207.40. What magical stock provides a solid 17% yield? Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) does. It yields this due to a general lack of understanding among investors as to what a collateralized loan obligation is. Furthermore, it pays out monthly just like O.

Over the same 15 year span, OXLC would provide $213,111 in dividends. That means after 15 years, example 2 provides 2.3x the income.

Solid for 15 more Years?

There is little question of O's reliability for 15 more years to generate safe stable returns, but what about OXLC? The average weighted CLO life is 5.13 years - meaning that OXLC has a clear runway to continue its outstanding yield for that timeframe.

Source: OXLC Earning Slides

OXLC has had no issue adding additional CLOs to its portfolio with over ten of their various CLOs from this calendar year alone.

One major plus of these CLOs is they are comprised of senior secured loans, meaning in face of a default by a company, the CLO is among the first to be paid - well before common stock shareholders of those same companies.

Didn't CLOs Cause the Recession?

The short answer is no. Another couple of acronyms were responsible - CDO (Collateralized debt obligations) and MBS (Mortgage Backed securities). All three of these items trade within similar circles. MBS are derived from bundling multiple mortgage loans together into one security that is sold to offset a banks balance sheet or add stability to another. CDOs are extremely similar to CLOs however they are not primary comprised of senior secured loans - but include large amounts of high yield bonds and other debt instruments.

So what happened to CLOs during the 2008 recession?

Source: S&P Global Ratings

CLO 1.0s - are CLOs that were issued in the early 1990's through 2008 - the original style of CLOs. They were able to contain a small amount of high yield bonds and had the least amount of regulation attached to them.

CLO 2.0s are created after 2010 - so post-financial crisis and in response to tightened credit requirements and low interest. This is also the primary form of CLO that existed during the energy sector downturn.

How did CLOs do during these times of financial stress? Fantastically. CLO 2.0s appear to lose value (falling below the diagonal line) due to the CLO manager selling off lower credit rated loans for higher ones - reducing the net asset value of the CLO but protecting the CLOs lifetime value. CLO 1.0 managers successfully navigated the financial crisis and those CLOs did not suffer significant actual loss. Many CLOs saw their credit rating decrease, thus significantly increasing their percent of potential loss (the vertical axis).

CLO 2.0s are subject to higher credit rating requirements - which provides investors with even more security while still providing a high yield. But CLO 2.0 is not the currently issued vintage - 3.0 is. CLO 3.0s started being issued in 2014, they have the strictest credit requirements and continue no high yield bonds whatsoever. CLO 3.0s also are forced to be compliant to the Vocker Rule meaning most speculative investments disallowed.

Source: Pinebridge Investments

The vast majority of outstanding CLO balance is skewed towards the safest form of CLOs, meaning investors looking for a solid risk adjusted return should be seeking out CLOs versus slow paying means.

By surviving two credit pressing situations: the financial crisis and the energy sector downturn, CLOs are recession tested investments that even during those times provided a high yield steady income to investors.

Risks

OXLC's share price reflects the markets general misunderstanding of CLOs and their beneficial structure. This means that this soon-to-be retiree or retiree may miss out of capital gains from share price appreciation. This shouldn't matter to someone depending on the stock for income.

What about O? The risk you may run into - especially if you find yourself in a similar boat as the average American is that investing in O will yield too little to late. $360.80 a month to start out (growing slowly at 4.7% annually) will not provide any meaningful level of financial security.

Furthermore O's management may miss out on opportunities to grow their business in an effort to maintain its superior credit rating. O has been a vehicle of outstanding consistency, but its moving too slowly to warrant its large position in many investors portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

O is a good stock, but it is not the best for the average American investor who is retired or soon-to-be retired. The issue many investors run into is flocking to safe investments without determining if that investment will help them or not be good enough. Good is the enemy of what is best. O is good, but don't stop at good - keep looking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.