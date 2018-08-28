Silly Adults, Dividends Are For Kids

Lessons learned from slowly accumulating a stake in a dividend growing stock provides an investor the discipline to buy and hold other high-growth names.

I explain a few ways dividend stocks can buoy not just retirees but Millennials as well.

If you don't need the income now, why deal with the tax implications?

The conventional wisdom goes something like this: When you’re young and don’t need the income; steer clear of dividend stocks. Younger folks are better off holding high-growth businesses that are plowing revenue back into the company. Stocks returning money to shareholders via dividends and buybacks?

Take a pass. Those are best suited for mature companies and let’s face it, mature folks.

Makes sense. If you don’t need the income now, why take the tax hit? Aren’t you better off with a stock like Amazon (AMZN) than a widow-and-orphans AT&T (T)?

Let’s see how that example played out using a 10-year comparison tool:

Source: Dividend Channel

Take a peek at the red box highlighted in the image above. 2,231.32% return for Amazon versus AT&T’s 82.01%. You don’t need an advanced degree in mathematics to discern that Amazon was the superior investment. Retirees and those other mature folks who needed the income may have collected $5,760 if they stuck with AT&T (without reinvestment) over that 10-year period.

But that’s not much consolation considering they could have instead sold their Amazon shares today for over $230,000.

Case closed. What more evidence do you need?

Dividends and Young People like Oil and Vinegar

But there are a few assumptions built into my logic, aren’t there?

First, let’s not pretend like many young folks had not just the foresight but the fortitude to purchase shares of Amazon back in 2008 and hold all the way through 2018. Young people aren’t renowned as the most patient. They tend to suffer from ennui like a prisoner in isolation. In my experience (writing as a millennial), young folks are constantly trimming and selling, chasing the market, rarely applying the simple adage of buy and hold.

Call it youthful brio, a limitless reservoir of energy, or we can categorize them as having ants in their pants where they aren’t satisfied unless they’re doing something which could certainly impede the do-nothing spectacular wealth creation depicted in the image earlier.

In the market, doing nothing can be one of the most difficult options to pursue.

Second, life happens. Let me provide a personal example. I married an attorney. That line alone might lead you to believe that my household income is in the nose-bleed section (I wish). And in most instances, legal careers compensate well. Often extremely well. However, when you combine student loan payments with a public interest position, you find that dreams of wealth and opulence tend to remain fictional.

Source: Image

Just last month my wife approached me about pursuing a public defense opening where she could display her courtroom prowess. She spoke with animated enthusiasm and I was mirroring her energy until I learned that it would result in a 25% pay cut. Although I wanted to cry a little bit on the inside after hearing that revealing tidbit, I know a happy wife makes a happy life and that it’s an opportunity she should pursue.

Thankfully, we’re income investors and can weather any immediate shortfall via our quarterly checks.

But that’s just one example amongst many. I know plenty of folks between the ages of 25-35 who are going back to school to obtain a Master’s or PhD. One spouse often supports the other during this time. Instead of selling stock at what could be an inopportune time, they can rely on dividends to defray some of the costs or to cover household expenses.

Many other young folks are saving for a down payment for their first house or welcoming their first child. Rather than subject themselves to the whims of market timing, those who collect dividends from REITs, utilities, preferred stocks and other income vehicles can collect that income for these big-ticket expenses all without relinquishing their equity in the dividend-paying stocks.

One of my strategies is to diversify into real estate. And to me, that starts with my own home. Since my mortgage rate is below 3%, I am pre-paying the principal on the note before my rate resets about 2% higher by collecting dividend checks and funneling them toward the house. That way, when the note resets in 2021, we will have accumulated the 3% spread (from a 6% yield like AT&T) from income stocks and can make periodic prepayments or one large prepayment which will reduce our monthly mortgage significantly at the date of reset.

That accomplishes two things: We accrue more equity in our house, and we retain our equity in stocks by taking the dividends and distributing them toward our mortgage note. This is not an easy thing to accomplish when investing in non-dividend paying stocks.

Dividend Stocks Teach Patience

Perhaps the most crucial thing young investors can glean from dividend stocks is the value of patience. Dividend stocks do not often rapidly appreciate like other high-growth names. Since these companies use their cash flow to pay dividends, they simply cannot reinvest into the business as much as other names. And the benefits to shareholders can take more time to materialize. But as the dividend grows year after year, the benefits become more tangible, marrying the length of the holding period with the amount of total return.

This teaches you not to trade and to build positions slowly over many years.

And that is precisely the kind of lesson once acquired that can be utilized to purchase and hold a non-dividend paying, high-growth name like Amazon. And not just to buy it, but hold onto it suppressing the inclination to sell it once it appreciates beyond your wildest imaginations.

Maybe even for 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.