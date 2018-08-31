Pure Cycle: On The Cusp Of Rapid Revenue And Income Growth

Introduction

Last September, I wrote an article titled Pure Cycle Water: Third Try Should Be the Charm, in which I discussed the company's history as a small, development stage company with valuable assets that it is finally on the verge of monetizing. These assets consist mainly of water rights, a scarce resource in the Denver metropolitan area (as well as many other portions of the west), along with a 931-acre property just east of the city of Aurora. This property, "Sky Ranch," has various approvals as a planned community of up to 4,400 residential units and about 1.35 million sf of commercial space. In that article, I highlighted some of the hidden value contained within the company's asset base.

Since my prior article was published, activity has generally progressed along the lines I had anticipated. In fact, margins and the potential profitability of some of the company's undertakings may be greater than I had projected then. There had been considerable progress on the Sky Ranch project in particular. Since my initial article, Pure Cycle's (NASDAQ:PCYO) stock price has also increased by about 50%, from about $7/sh. to around $11/sh.

In this article, I discuss activity at the company since my prior article and some of what I learned at the Investors' Day, in particular, the positive company catalysts related to development at Sky Ranch and accelerating fracking water sales. I also develop a speculative earnings model for Pure Cycle for the next 12 years, in line with the company's estimated "build out" period for Sky Ranch of 10-14 years.

Despite Pure Cycle being up more than 50% in less than a year, it still appears to be substantially undervalued. Once the company starts to report material revenue increases and significant net income, which should begin as soon as the current quarter's results are announced this fall, the market should better recognize its potential. As a result, I can easily envision the stock reaching $20/sh. within two years, with the potential for further substantial upside after that.

What Could Explain Pure Cycle's Undervaluation?

There are a number of rational explanations for why Pure Cycle may be undervalued. Among them are the following:

For many years, Pure Cycle has limped along with modest revenue and no profit. Its main source of revenue has been the sale of water to frackers, which has shown wide fluctuations from year to year, as oil prices have fluctuated. Development of its water and land resources has been frustratingly slow for some investors.

There is NO analyst coverage of the company. Ironically, this is in part due to the company's rock-solid balance sheet. There is minimal opportunity for investment banking business with the company on either the debt or equity front, and therefore no incentive to "follow" the company.

Company news is not receiving wide dissemination. I am particularly surprised to see that the August 10 press release regarding the major news that the company has received over $10 million in deposits, $2.5 million of which has already been released from escrow, has not been reported in some of the typical places. It does not show up under company news at either Schwab, Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Seeking Alpha, for example. The company also appears not to have done an 8-K filing, which might have caused the news to be picked up by some of these sites.

Water Sales to Frackers Accelerating

Prior to the Investors' Day, I had viewed water sales to oil and gas drillers as a small and volatile revenue source for Pure Cycle, but one that serves a useful purpose by utilizing at least a small portion of Pure Cycle's water assets and generating some revenue at a time when Pure Cycle is not yet generating material revenue from other sources. In other words, it pays the bills.

Metered water revenues (mainly for fracking) were $969,000 in FY 2015, decreasing to $221,000 in 2016 when oil prices tanked and rebounding to $825,000 in 2017. In the first nine months FY 2018, they further increased nicely to almost $2.9 million. This was caused partly by the recent rise in oil prices resulting in increased drilling activity, but also by recent changes in drilling technology, which decreases overall costs per well drilled but requires much more water. This is a double benefit to Pure Cycle, not only incentivizing oil companies to drill wells at lower oil prices but also increasing water revenue per well substantially.

The new fracking technology requires about $150,000 of water per well. Pure Cycle is hopeful that it will be providing water to frack 40-60 wells next year at a gross margin of 65% or so. The company further expects that ultimately there may be long-term demand for fracking of 100 wells or more per year.

Sky Ranch Development

At the time of my last article, Pure Cycle had recently signed contracts with three major home builders, Richmond American, KB Home and Taylor Morrison, for the sale of 506 lots in the first 155-acre section of Sky Ranch, subject to due diligence contingencies, various permit approvals etc. The due diligence contingencies were removed in November, and Pure Cycle has been grading the first section, building the roads (not yet paved), and beginning the process of installing the utilities. At the Investor' Day, Mark Harding, Pure Cycle's president, indicated that the company expects to receive initial progress payments from the builders of more than $2 million prior to its August 31 fiscal year end. In fact, Pure Cycle issued a press release on August 10 stating they had received $2.5 million for platted (but unfinished) lots and that another $7.775 million had been placed in escrow pending future milestones. These milestones should be reached during the next fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1.

Pure Cycle is scheduled to deliver finished lots to the builders this fall for their model homes, and the builders plan to have their models built by late winter/early spring and begin marketing their homes then.

Sky Ranch Phase 1 Economics Lot Sales and Tap Fees

Below is a table calculating the potential profitability of Phase I. The facts and assumptions used to estimate these values are discussed below the table:

In various financial filings, including the May 31, 2018 10-Q, p. 21, Pure Cycle has stated:

"We estimate that the development of the finished lots for the first phase (506 lots) of Sky Ranch will require total capital of approximately $27.8 million and that lot sales to home builders will generate gross proceeds of approximately $35 million, providing a projected margin on lots of approximately $7.2 million."

It also had the following graphic in its Q2 earnings slide deck:

The graphic includes a cash cost of $6 million for the first 200 finished lots, which equates to $30,000 per lot. If this figure is used for each of the 506 lots, the total cost is $15.18 million. Adding this to the "Offsite Construction Costs," which total $12 million in the above graphic, results in a total cost of $27.18 million, or almost the entire $27.8 million.

These figures are actually cash flow figures, rather than profitability figures. (...And even at that, they're positive, not bad, huh?) The wastewater facility and the water storage treatment facilities will be capitalized as part of Pure Cycle's water utility asset base. They are also part of the infrastructure for much of Sky Ranch, not just this first phase.

Monaghan Rd. and the drainage basin will ultimately be transferred to the county, and Pure Cycle will be given a note in exchange, which will be paid off over a number of years, with revenue for this coming from a slight increase in the tax rate on Sky Ranch residents.

Pure Cycle's investment in the land itself, prior to improvements, is less than $1,000/lot. This suggests that the cost basis on the financial statements for each lot will be about $31,000 total. The sale price per lot is about $70,000, so the total reportable profit per lot should be roughly $39,000.

The above figures do not include the water and sewer tap fees which currently total in excess of $31,000. The company has previously estimated profit margins on the tap fees of 50% or so. Like the lot costs, these appear to be cash flow rather than profitability figures and include infrastructure costs to deliver water and sewer services to customers, and in fact a certain amount of this infrastructure is already in place, including the water line from the Lowry Range.

Pure Cycle's actual investment in water systems is about $36 million, and much of this relates to infrastructure improvements, not the cost basis of the water rights themselves. The "Rangeview Water Supply," for example, is on the books for less than $15 million, or only a few hundred dollars per potential water tap and represents the bulk of Pure Cycle's water rights. As a result, I suspect the GAAP profitability on the sale of the taps will be much greater than 50%, possibly 75% or more, which is why I used the 75% gross margin estimate in the above table.

If in fact Pure Cycle is able to report a profit of about $23,000 on each tap, plus $39,000 on each lot sale, this would be total profit of about $62,000/lot. For the 506 lots, this would be potential pre-tax profit of about of $31.5 million, not including ongoing sewer and water revenues.

Timing

During trips to the Denver area over the past few years, I have visited a number of the new home communities in the general vicinity of Sky Ranch and one interesting pattern has emerged. Even in communities where there are multiple builders competing against each other, each builder typically sells close to 10 units/month. Furthermore, when builders offer two different sets of products in the same community, they seem to be able to maintain this same sales pace for each product line. When sales are running at a particularly strong pace, the builders tend to then raise the price a few thousand dollars.

I visited an Oakwood Homes community, "Adonea" in Aurora, less than a mile from Sky Ranch, during my Investors' Day trip. As the link indicates, Adonea has two different lines of products. The two lines are the "Carriage Houses", ranging in price from about $299,000 to $377,000 while the base prices of the "Park House" models range from $365,000 to $389,000. They have sold a total of about 150 units in 9 months. In addition, Richmond American is selling homes only a few blocks away.

Using this sales pace as an approximate bench mark, I would estimate total sales among the three builders at Sky Ranch to average 20-25 per month, which means roughly a two-year time frame to complete sales in this first section. Sales will start part way though Pure Cycle's next fiscal year (which begins Sept.1), so I would estimate 1/4 of the profits in FY '19 ($7.5 million), half in FY '20 ($15 million) and the final 1/4 ($7.5 million) in FY '21. The model assumes the $2.5 million just booked will not be reported as revenue and income until next quarter, although it will most likely be reported this quarter. I did this partly for simplicity and partly to emphasize it is income not yet reported in Pure Cycle's financial statements but should be reported shortly. I also don't know how Pure Cycle will allocate costs to this initial payment, making any projections related to income from specific payments somewhat problematic.

It should be noted that payments on individual lots are received in as many as four increments, with payments for the tap fees typically not received until a completed home is sold to the homeowner. For purposes of modeling gross cash flows, this is a not a significant issue, however. Besides, an attempt at modeling the individual payments could be very precise but would be totally inaccurate.

The Sky Ranch Product - Phase 1

The Sky Ranch development, at least in the first section, will be entry level homes. I visited the Richmond American entry level development "Seasons at Traditions" (near "Adonea"), a mile away in Aurora. (They also have a separate line at a somewhat higher price point there.) The salesperson there confirmed they plan to begin marketing homes at Sky Ranch this winter and also indicated they should be identical to the homes at Seasons, which range in price from $344,000 to about $369,000. A link to the Seasons website is here.

Sky Ranch Schools

Sky Ranch is in unincorporated Arapahoe County, which raises the question of which school system residents would attend. For the first section, at least, the answer is the Aurora school district, and most likely, the Vista Peak school, which is located in the same neighborhood as the nearby Adonea and Richmond American developments I've been discussing. The school's website says: "The Vista PEAK Campus is the first preschool through post-secondary educational concept in the nation", and I have been told has a very good reputation. At a minimum, one variable is eliminated regarding the relative desirability of Sky Ranch vs. nearby Aurora.

Later phases of Sky Ranch have space allocated for schools within the neighborhoods. The administrative structure for these schools has not yet been determined, however.

Sky Ranch - Later Phases

The first phase of Sky Ranch is about 1/6 of the entire property. Sky Ranch consists of 6 blocks of roughly 150-160 acres each; the diagram below highlights the remaining 5 blocks.

Pure Cycle is in the planning stage for the next three blocks, which are the three vertical blocks in the center of the diagram below. The top block, which is at the I-70 interchange, is zoned commercial and is expected to contain a supermarket, possibly a gas station, some big box stores such as Home Depot, strip shopping stores and office space. The block below it will be heavily multifamily, while the lower (green) block will be mostly single family residential. Pure Cycle expects to start development on those three blocks a year or so from now, after the company has initial feedback on the sales in the phase I residential section discussed above (black and white at left in diagram.) The final two sections in the lower right will be started at a later time.

Wild Pointe Ranch and Future Acquisitions

In December 2016, Pure Cycle paid $1.6 million to acquire a small water utility system for a development, Wild Pointe Ranch, in a semi-rural area of Elbert County, which contains 5-acre home sites. At the time of acquisition, there were 120 customers with sufficient unused taps to expand to as many as 250 customers. The development's website can be found here. The original developer/home builder at the project had sold the remaining lots to another builder but was continuing to operate the water system there, which it had no strategic interest in doing. This provided Pure Cycle with the opportunity to acquire this system.

The system currently generates less than two hundred thousand dollars of revenue per year, but it does highlight the kind of opportunities available in the Denver metropolitan area. The water utility industry in the region is very fragmented and potentially ripe for consolidation. Pure Cycle has the expertise and is over-capitalized, with absolutely no debt, about $20 million of cash and short-term investments, and potentially a great deal of borrowing capacity. A few more acquisitions of this type could start to move the needle.

Other Strategic Considerations

Pure Cycle's focus has always been on the development of its valuable water assets. It acquired Sky Ranch out of bankruptcy at the depth of the real estate recession in 2010 simply because it was available at an absurdly low price and would be a good asset to have in conjunction with its water assets. The company viewed this as a one-time opportunistic purchase and had no intentions of entering the real estate development business. However, company management seems pleased so far with the way things are progressing at Sky Ranch and, as a result, appears to be more amenable to doing additional real estate development if its water rights could be utilized in the process.

A Profitability Scenario

I have provided below a model demonstrating an earnings scenario for Pure Cycle for the next 12 years, roughly the anticipated build out period for Sky Ranch. The model assumes that Sky Ranch will in fact be almost completely built out in that time frame.

Sky Ranch has been approved for 4,850 single-family equivalents (SFEs). More specifically, the plan calls for 4400 residential units and 1.35 million sf of commercial/retail/industrial space, for which 450 water/sewer taps have been allocated. The model below assumes the utilization of a total of 4,806 SFEs/taps at Sky Ranch through the end of 2030. "Phase 1 Residential" uses 506, "Phase 2 Commercial" utilizes 400, and "Phases 2 & 3 Residential" utilizes 3,800. These subtotals and annual utilization in each phase are referenced in the model.

The model includes potential revenue and income not only from Sky Ranch in the first section of the model but also from Pure Cycle's other potential income sources during this period.

Source: Author's Model-All figures are $000s except per share figures.

Explanation/Assumptions:

The first section of the above spreadsheet ("SKY RANCH: Phase 1") simply contains the numbers I discussed above regarding the build out of the first phase of Sky Ranch and might reasonably be called a projection. For the remainder of the spreadsheet, the numbers simply represent a "reasonable scenario." Although I tried to include my assumptions in the description of each line item, here are the major assumptions I used and the logic behind them:

Phase II- Commercial portion (appr. 160 acres). The company had indicated a year ago that it hoped to sell the commercial land for $3 sf in the early stages and later on receive as much as $7/sf. My model shows the land being sold in equal amounts (600,000 sf/yr., about 13.8 acres) over 10 years starting two years from now, so that all the land will have been sold 12 years from now. I start the sale price at $3/sf and increase it 10% per year, which gets the price to $7/sf at the end of the ten-year period. Almost 140 acres total will have been sold, leaving about 20 acres for roads etc. The $1 sf cost (increasing 2%/yr.) was a guesstimate. It should be noted that much of the commercial land will consist of parking spaces, etc., which is the reason the gross amount of commercial land sold is much greater than the square footage of buildings approved to be built upon it.

For most other items in the model, I assume a 2%/yr. increase in both sale prices and costs.

For the remaining land at Sky Ranch, mainly residential, I assume sale prices and costs per unit that are similar to phase 1, subject to the 2% increases. It is a great simplification, since the multi-family property will sell for somewhat less per unit, but the development costs will also be less as well. I am basically assuming these two factors cancel each other out as it relates to net income.

I assume that Pure Cycle will start selling 200 taps to other developers starting in 2021 and increasing sales 50 units/yr. These sales, plus the 4,850 taps used at Sky Ranch, mean that by 2030, less than 9,000 out of Pure Cycle's 60,000 taps will have been utilized. This is consistent with Pure Cycle's statements that utilization of the full 60,000 taps may take 50 years or more. This is a number that is subject to a huge amount of variability.

I assume that fracking water sales volume in 2019 will be due to about 50 wells fracked and that in each subsequent year, the number of wells fracked will increase by 5. (For comparison, 3rd quarter annualized revenue was about $4.4 million.)

"Water/Sewer Utility Organic Growth" estimates annual revenue/income from customers cumulatively added due to taps sold both at Sky Ranch and to third parties.

I have assumed that Pure Cycle will add an average of 500 customers per year through acquisitions. The additions will actually be much "lumpier" than this and are totally dependent upon what opportunities might become available. I also assumed the gross margin for acquisitions would be lower than for organic growth (40% vs. 50%) mainly due to non-cash purchase amortization charges.

G&A expenses were $635,000 in the most recent quarter ($2.5 million annualized). I increased this amount substantially to $4 million next year and then increased it by 10%/yr. thereafter.

The 25% income tax rate was estimated using the 21% Federal statutory corporate income tax rate plus the 4%+ Colorado rate.

Valuation

If my projections are at all accurate, Pure Cycle has a good chance of earning roughly $1/sh. in FY21, which begins just over two years from now. If the company makes the progress I expect it to between now and then, it is reasonable to expect it to be valued then at a forward p/e based upon that amount.

A majority of Pure Cycle's income for the foreseeable future will be the result of the sale of new homes. This suggests possibly using a homebuilder p/e. Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, has a large land inventory, making it comparable to Pure Cycle in this respect. While homebuilder p/es are quite volatile, Lennar has traded at an average p/e of 15.4 over the past five years, according to Morningstar.

On the other hand, Pure Cycle is officially a water utility and should earn 25-35% of its annual profits from the water utility business for the foreseeable future. Water utilities generally trade at p/es of 25 or more; American Water Works (AWK), and Aqua American (WTR), the nation's two largest water utilities, are both currently trading at p/es of about 27.

Viewing Pure Cycle as a hybrid of these to businesses, I believe a 20 forward p/e would be entirely reasonable, maybe even a bit conservative, considering the rapid revenue and income growth the company should be in the midst of two years from now. This suggests a target price of $20 per share or more in two years.

Pure Cycle has a couple of other assets I referenced in my prior article, but since it is extremely difficult to determine when, or even if, they will be monetized, I have not included them in my projections. These consist of an excess reservoir site on the Lowry range, which may be worth as much as $25 million, and mineral rights (oil) under 13,900 acres of farmland in the Arkansas River Valley. Both have the potential to cause a positive earnings surprise at some point in the future.

Liquidity/Capital Resources

I have not done a formal cash flow projection in conjunction with my profitability analysis but have given careful consideration to cash flow issues.

At May 31, Pure Cycle had almost $20 million of cash and absolutely no debt; total liabilities were a minimal $1.1 million. The company probably has the most pristine balance sheet I have ever seen. Furthermore, as the company's slide deck and my cash flow discussion of Sky Ranch's phase 1 demonstrates, development and sale of lots and taps is a cash flow positive activity.

The one potential revenue source in my model that is not immediately a net cash generator is the acquisition of other water utilities. A general benchmark is that these acquisitions typically cost $6-10,000 per customer. At $8,000 per customer, acquiring a utility with 500 customers would cost about $4 million. Based upon my estimate of Pure Cycle's potential earnings, spending $4 million on acquisitions each year could easily be done out of cash flow. Of course, if a large acquisition opportunity presents itself, the company should have absolutely no trouble borrowing a significant amount. The company's land and water assets are extremely valuable and could be borrowed against. Furthermore, as the infrastructure for a cash generating water utility is built out, these assets should be easily financeable as well.

Dividend/Capital Return Policy

The company has discussed the possibility of implementing a dividend in the future. In doing so, the company board will consider the ongoing income produced by the water utility business but not the income produced by the sale of land or tap fees. Although no timing or amounts have been mentioned, my projections indicate that Pure Cycle may be generating $10 million or more in gross profit from the utility business in a few years. A $.25 annual dividend would require $6 million per year and is therefore well within the realm of possibility in my view.

The company board has also discussed the possibility of stock buy backs in the future. If there is excess cash generated from tap and land sales and the board views the stock as undervalued at that time, this option will be seriously considered. My projections do not assume a decrease in share count, so this would result in a positive EPS variance.

Downside Risks

The Big Picture:

The Denver metropolitan area is considered one of the strongest housing markets in the country and a major reason the prospects for Pure Cycle are so good. A significant downturn there, rapidly rising mortgage rates, or a national recession would negatively impact the company's prospects.

Pure Cycle's prospects are also somewhat reliant on future water sales to frackers, which is dependent upon oil prices. If WTI were to decrease much below $45-50 per barrel, fracking would most likely decrease dramatically. Fracking is also controversial from an environmental point of view, so there is a risk of future environmental restrictions as well.

These risks are ones which might inhibit, or at least delay, some of the upside for the stock. However, my analysis suggests the downside risk is minimal. I quantify the main short term and the longer term downside support levels below.

Short Term-Minimal Downside Risk (Profit Secured):

The August 10 announcement that $2.5 million has been released from escrow and that there is another $7.775 million in escrow is extremely significant.

Although Pure Cycle may not be able to record any of these amounts as revenue until all contract terms permitting the release of the remaining deposits from escrow are met, this should occur in the first or second quarters of FY '19, resulting in over $10 million in guaranteed revenue then.

It is also basically guarantees that Pure Cycle will be receiving revenue from tap fees upon sales of some of the homes during the year. Income from this revenue, as well as fracking income, almost guarantees that a substantial portion of the $7 million in net income I have projected for next year is already locked in. This compares to a grand total of $58,000 in net income that Pure Cycle has reported for the first nine months of FY '18.

Not only is the revenue from these deposits basically guaranteed to be recognized within the next year or so, but the entire revenue and income stream from phase 1 of Sky Ranch is locked in. The homebuilders have signed commitments to purchase all of the 506 lots and associated taps in phase 1 at specific prices. This will result in about $100 million in revenue and $31.5 million in gross profit. The only question is timing. Although I am projecting this income to be received over three years, it could conceivably be as little as two years, or possibly as long 4 or so years, depending upon the pace of sales.

As a result, with this income highly certain, there is minimal downside risk over the short term. In my estimation, it would require some very unexpected event to cause the stock to decrease below the $9-10 range in the foreseeable future.

Longer Term - Also Minimum Downside Risk (Assets Secured):

In the above income statement projection, I have summed totals from asset sales in the right-hand column. I have already addressed the short-term income potential from phase 1 of Sky Ranch. The table below summarizes the potential realizable asset sale values from the later phases of Sky Ranch, third party tap fee sales, and the potential sale of the Lowry reservoir site.

Pure Cycle's market capitalization is only about $260 million. Assets which ultimately can easily be worth four times this amount should provide a great deal of downside protection in the stock price. Once Sky Ranch phase 1 sales get fully underway, the market should better understand the value of Pure Cycle's assets even if there are delays in further monetization of them. Of course, in each year going forward, the water utility portion of Pure Cycle's business should show increasing revenues as well. These substantial asset values should also provide a floor for PCYO in the $9-10 range. In fact, at $9, its market cap. would only be about $215 million, less than 20% of the above calculated asset value.

In my article last year, "Pure Cycle: Third Try Should be the Charm," I did a rough estimate of the net realizable value of the company's most significant assets and came up with an after-tax value of about $787 million. Although I used a slightly different methodology then, the main factors causing a much higher valuation now are because I am estimating the gross margin on tap fees to be 75% rather than 50%, and I am now using a lower tax rate due to last year's tax law changes.

The vast bulk of Pure Cycle's estimated $1.2 billion in asset value relates to its 60,000 water taps. (Land is only about 10% of the total.) I can find no evidence that tap fees have ever experienced an annual decrease anywhere in Colorado and they have generally only marched upward. In addition, Pure Cycle is the only logical source of water for potential development in most of its service area and in fact has the legal exclusive right to provide water for any future development on the Lowry Range. I therefore do not view a decrease in tap fees as a risk.

The main risk with respect to realization of both tap fee and land sale income is simply timing; this income is dependent upon the ebbs and flows of the cyclical housing market. Slow periods are addressed mainly by slower housing construction rather than by slashing prices to keep volumes consistent.

Conclusion

Pure Cycle Water appears to be one of the most intriguing investment ideas I have ever come across. I am of the firm opinion not only that it is greatly undervalued but also that it presents non-standard risks, which provides some diversification value. I would remind investors, however, that the stock is thinly traded, with average daily volume only being about 30,000 shares. I would therefore strongly recommend that any purchases or sales be done with limit orders.

Information Sources

There is a severe dearth of third party research regarding Pure Cycle; no analysts cover it. However, the company does provide some excellent investment information. In addition to the annual and quarterly reports, the company's various slide decks on its website are very helpful. I would also recommend reading Seeking Alpha transcripts of recent earnings calls which the company holds twice per year.

There is also a link on Pure Cycle's website to a 1 1/2 hour podcast in which Nate Abercrombie of "Investing From the Buyside" interviews Pure Cycle's president, Mark Harding. The link is also here. It is an excellent detailed discussion of Pure Cycle's entire history and business. I have relied heavily on the podcast in writing this article. Anyone who may have an interest in investing in Pure Cycle should listen to it.

