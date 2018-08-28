GLD: 'It's Not Whether You're Right Or Wrong That's Important'

After outlining my GLD targets for 2018, I suggest a trade idea to play a potentially powerful rally in gold prices.

Although US real rates have moved sideways, the monster dollar rally on its own has been enough to substantially undermine sentiment in the gold market.

The summer sell-off has been chiefly driven by an accelerating appreciation in the dollar.

GLD has sold off ~15% from its 2018 high of $130 per share early in January.

GLD sell-off driven by monster dollar rally

The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) tumbled to its lowest since January 2017 at $111.06 on August 15.

The sharp sell-off in GLD since April has been chiefly driven by a marked deterioration in the macro environment, most notably an accelerating strength in the dollar (UUP), climbing to its highest since June 2017, as can be seen below.

Fortunately, US real rates have moved sideways since Q2 after being unable to break out of their trading range, with the 10-year US TIPS yield failing to overcome its psychological level of 1.0%. A bullish breakout in US real rates would have probably sent GLD much lower.

Nevertheless, the rally in the dollar alone has been sufficient to profoundly undermine sentiment in the gold market, evident in the marked deterioration in speculative positioning in Comex gold.

As can be seen above, money managers (proxy for speculators) have never been more bearish on the gold outlook since the CFTC started to publish its statistics in 2006. As of August 21, money managers were net short Comex gold by 255 tonnes, after being long 420 tonnes at the start of the year.

My price targets for spot gold prices and GLD

Since the currently excessively negative spec positioning in gold is unsustainable, I assume that a mean-reversion process is about to occur in the remainder of the year.

Based on my sensitivity analysis, I estimate that an increase in 1 tonne in the gold's net spec length produces an increase of $0.35 per oz in spot gold prices.

The historical average of gold’s net spec length is +317 tonnes.

This implies that a mean-reversion process would produce an increase of 572 tonnes in net long speculative positions in Comex gold, eliciting an increase of $200 per oz in spot prices.

Since spot gold prices closed at $1,196 per oz as of August 21, I expect spot gold prices to reach $1,396 per oz once the mean-reversion process is complete. This represents an increase of 15% from current spot gold price levels. In turn, this would warrant GLD at $132 per oz (base case, 60% probability).

Importantly, I firmly hold that GLD could move much higher than my base case of $132 per oz because a mean-reversion process stemming from an excessively bearish positioning tends to result in another extreme, namely an excessively bullish spec positioning.

In such a bullish scenario (I assign a probability of 30%), net speculative positions in Comex gold would re-test their historical high of 774 tonnes. This would produce an increase of 1,029 tonnes in net long speculative positions, triggering an increase of $360 per oz in spot gold prices.

This would mean that spot gold prices would reach $1,557 per oz, an increase of 29% from current spot prices, and GLD would hit $147 per share (bull case, 30% probability).

Trading idea

Legendary hedge fund managers Stanley Druckenmiller (NYSE:L) and George Soros (NYSE:R) – NY Times

As legendary George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller like to say:

It's not whether you're right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong.

In other words, it is critical to select and define trades with skewed reward-to-risk ratios.

As far as GLD is concerned, I see a potential trade idea with an interesting reward-to-risk ratio due to the presence of a solid support level at $110, which corresponds to the downtrend line from the all-time high.

If we assume that GLD has witnessed a bullish breakout pattern since the summer of 2017, it means that GLD should not close below $110 on a monthly closing basis.

Using a conservative approach, I would go long GLD at $112 and establish a stop-loss level at $105, with a first profit target at $132 per share (base case, with a reward-to-risk ratio of ~3) and a second profit target at $147 per share (bull case, with a reward-to-risk ratio of ~5).

Final note

