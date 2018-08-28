Approval, Labeling, Pricing, And Competitor Data All Give Alnylam Pharmaceuticals A Wild Ride

It’s been an interesting period of time to be an Alnylam (ALNY) shareholder, as the company got its first FDA approval (Onpattro), but with a narrower label than hoped and a somewhat confusing price structure. On top of that, a key potential competitor that wasn’t even seen as much of a player just a year ago has come out with data that, while strong, doesn’t exactly lock the door on Alnylam.

I’m finding that relatively conservative expectations have helped me out with Alnylam; the company’s announced net pricing was 1.5% lower than my estimate, and I never had modeled any revenue for Onpattro from more cardiomyopathy-oriented hATTR patients. While data from Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamidis does set a high bar for Alnylam’s ALN-TTRsc02 (or “sc02”), here too I haven’t been expecting Alnylam to run away with the market. All told, I’m still feeling relatively comfortable continuing to own these shares and with a $150 fair value estimate.

You Can’t Always Get (Everything) You Want…

Alnylam was expected to get the FDA’s approval for Onpattro and they did (a CRL would have been disastrous for the stock). What they didn’t get was quite as robust of a label as the bulls wanted.

Apparently more investors than I expected thought that Alnylam could get broad approval in hATTR amyloidosis irrespective of polyneuropathy/cardiomyopathy involvement. I had characterized that chance as “very slim”, but I did think it likely that the FDA would approve the drug for hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (or hATTR-PN) and allow the label to show data on cardiac outcomes generated in the pivotal study. That was not the case; the FDA went the more conservative route and approved Onpattro for hATTR-PN, but with no cardiac info on the label.

That matters because hATTR with cardiomyopathy (or hATTR-CM) is a much larger market. Estimates of disease prevalence are all over the map, but using the numbers ALNY management has put forward, there are estimated to be 3,000 people in the U.S. with hATTR-PN, over 15,000 patients with hATTR-CM, and between 8,000 and 12,000 with mixed symptoms of both PN and CM (global estimates of hATTR prevalence are around 50,000). Unfortunately, even with this breakdown the numbers still aren’t “clean”, as there are varying degrees of severity and so on. Even so, the point stands that getting approval to use Onpattro in patients with significant CM systems was something bulls certainly hoped to see.

Complicating matters, Pfizer has delivered very strong clinical results for tafamidis in cardiomyopathy (more on this later). As is, I’m still comfortable with what I modeled. I had modeled Onpattro revenue assuming good penetration within identified hATTR-PN patients in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and decent penetration with mixed hATTR (at least some level of significant polyneuropathy involvement), but I’m allowing for significant ongoing challenges in identifying eligible patients. What’s more, given that tafamidis doesn’t offer much benefit for PN, I believe doctors will direct patients with meaningful PN symptoms toward Onpattro, while the significant CM symptoms go toward tafamidis.

Pricing Gets Complicated

Alnylam announced gross pricing of $450K/yr for Onpattro and estimated net pricing of $345K/yr, or $5K less than I’d been estimating. I believe the company added some confusion by talking about value-based agreements with payers that will see rebates and discounts applied for patients who don’t benefit from Onpattro. Alnylam did this, I believe, to soften some resistance to the drug’s price and speed up the process of getting the drug covered. What’s more, I think some investors overlooked the detail that the discounted rate still wouldn’t be lower than the “best price”. That certainly creates some ambiguity in pricing, but between that floor and the fact that non-responders weren’t likely to stay on the drug anyway, it shouldn’t really create much incremental revenue risk.

Tafamidis Comes Through With Strong Data, But Doesn’t Lock The Door

Investors in Alnylam, Ionis (IONS), and Akcea (AKCA) all got a nasty shock earlier this year when Pfizer announced very strong top-line data from a Phase III study of tafamidis in ATTR-CM. To say this was unexpected would be an understatement, as most had largely written off tafamidis and relegated to a niche player in the market. With a 30% reduction in mortality risk and a 32% reduction in risk of hospitalization for cardiac issues, though, this drug is certainly a serious player in the CM side of the market.

It is not, however, a death-blow to Alnylam (which is why the shares rallied so strongly on Monday in response to the full data presentation). Although tafamidis showed a better than expected improved in mortality and hospitalization (most expectations seemed to be in the 20% to 25% range), part of the improvement came from a higher-than-expected mortality rate in the placebo arm. What’s more, while tafamidis did show strong efficacy in wild-type ATTR-CM, it didn’t reach statistical significance for hATTR-CM (although the data were very good, and the number of patients was comparatively small). It’s also worth noting that while tafamidis slowed the rate of decline in functional measurements like 6-minute walk, over half of Onpattro patients have shown improvement in those metrics.

I really don’t see the tafamidis data changing much for Onpattro. As I said, I never expected much use in hATTR-CM, and certainly not in wild-type ATTR-CM. Alnylam may choose to run a trial in hATTR-CM patients to gain expanded labeling, and they may well have to run a longer trial to show compelling benefit relative to tafamidis, but Onpattro isn’t the only opportunity the company has in hATTR/wtATTR-CM.

That brings me to sc02, Alnylam’s development-stage follow-up to Onpattro that uses a different delivery chemistry that allows, among other things, for subcutaneous injection (versus infusion). Alnylam was already intending to run trials of sc02 in hATTR-PN, hATTR-CM, wtATTR, and pre-symptomatic patients. I think the tafamidis data certainly raises the stakes for sc02; at a minimum it raises the bar for the sort of efficacy the drug will need to show. At this point there’s too little clinical data to really project much, other than that the drug has shown significant TTR knockdown with less frequent dosing than for Onpattro.

Wild-type ATTR patients are an important market, as it is estimated that this market could be several times larger than the hATTR market (irrespective of PN/CM), with estimates ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 and beyond. Pfizer has certainly established a high bar here, and Alnylam may have to run a longer trial to see the separation it needs/wants, but I’d argue that there were enough imperfections in the tafamidis data to leave the door open.

The Opportunity

To reiterate, my revenue model for Onpattro never had the company getting into that “pure” hATTR-CM market, and I still believe there is a strong case for Onpattro to be used in many of those “mixed” hATTR-PN/CM patients that Alnylam believes number between 8,000 and 12,000 in the U.S., and who won’t get adequate PN symptom relief from Onpattro. Likewise, I never assumed Onpattro would get 100% of the market, as Ionis/Akcea will have their drug on the market as well.

As it pertains to sc02, I was only counting on about half of the estimated hATTR-CM patients in the U.S., Europe, and Japan even entering the patient pool, and only about one-tenth of estimated wtATTR patients – actual prevalence rates may well be much higher, but identifying those patients is going to take time and effort (and now Pfizer is going to be helping). I likewise didn’t expect Alnylam to have this market to itself, as I was only assuming roughly one-third long-term share. Where I could be wrong now, though, is with pricing, as the presence of tafamidis could mean that Alnylam will have to price the drug much more competitively (then again, if the clinical data prove stronger than for tafamidis, who knows?).

The Bottom Line

I have made some adjustments to my numbers for both Onpattro and sc02, but I still believe $150 is a reasonable fair value estimate, with the ATTR program comprising more than 70% of that value (including adjusting for any "double-counting" between Onpattro and sc02 in hATTR-PN), but meaningful data-driven upside from other compounds like givosiran and lumasiran. While Alnylam shareholders have had a little more excitement than they might have bargained for in the past couple of weeks, I believe the company’s ATTR program remains competitive and valuable, and I think the company’s RNAi pipeline will produce more value in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.