Who's Actually Managing Your Money? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The SEC fines Transamerica $97 million for using a quantitative model developed by a junior staffer that didn’t work. Makes you wonder who’s overseeing your money.

New Market Highs

“On Monday, August 27, 2018, the S&P 500 (SPX) closed at a new record high value of 2,896.74. At the same time, it also broke its previous record for total market capitalization, bursting through the estimated $24.52 trillion mark that it had previously set back on January 26, 2018, to reach a brand new estimated height of $24.55 trillion!” (Ironman at Political Calculations)

Retirement Withdrawal Rate

“Assuming that returns over the 30 years are in line with long-term historical averages, a sustained period of low market returns early in the retirement period may warrant a spending rate adjustment for a retiree drawing down assets. By our estimates, the reduction called for could be over 5%, or the difference between a spending rate of 4.5% and 4.2%.” (CFA Institute Contributors)

Global Dividends

“Dividend payouts paint a far more upbeat picture, one of strong corporate balance sheets, continued management confidence and, consequently, significant dividend growth. In the second quarter, the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index surged 12.9% to $497.4 billion - exceeding the previous high and our expectations.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

India Will Survive Trade Turmoil

“India benefits from several secular growth drivers, including favorable demographics, infrastructure investment, urban consumption growth and increasing income levels, as well as the impressive reform agenda being pursued by the government.” (Franklin Templeton Investments)

Currency Hedging

“The standard narrative we hear from investors is that with currencies, it's just ‘a wash’ in the long run and that any gains one might get from hedging will be eaten up by the higher costs of hedging. Our research shows that applying this dynamic momentum model will help reduce the cost of hedging by typically being hedged 20% of the time on average - and that these hedges should help lower the volatility of emerging markets significantly.” (WisdomTree)

Changing Return Expectations

“Yields on some perceived ‘safe’ assets, such as short-term U.S. Treasuries, have risen, contributing to bursts of volatility in global fixed-income markets. Why? Attractive yields on these assets - now above U.S. inflation - are heating up the competition for capital. As more money pours into lower-risk U.S.-dollar denominated assets, demand for the U.S. dollar has risen and demand for riskier assets has declined.” (BlackRock)

Socially Responsible Investing

“Virtue signaling, by our definition, is when a corporation makes a socially popular decision which hurts the business. Here is one of many examples: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) rejected plastic straws (socially popular) but replaced the straws with higher plastic content and more expensive lids (environmentally and financially negative). We believe that virtue signaling is the enemy of social investing, and we endeavor to gather support to oppose socially popular, financially negative corporate decisions.” (Institute for Innovation Development)

Thought For The Day

I have observed many times in the business world that the bigger, snazzier, slicker team beats out the leaner, meaner team. What’s always bothered me about this (having observed this from the vantage point of the smaller, losing team) is that some mid-level exec at the choosing firm ends up impressed with the brochures, PowerPoint presentations and meetings with the bigwigs, who then, after winning the contract, turn over the actual work to somebody just out of college, when the firm could have benefited from the gray eminences at the smaller firm.

This came to mind as I read of an unusual SEC action announced yesterday – fining several related Transamerica entities $97 million for using a quantitative investment model developed by a junior staffer that did not work. Honestly, I’ve never seen something like this. In my decades in this industry, the watchword was always risk – that investment results could not be guaranteed. Is this the start of a new plan to plug the budget deficit – because there are lots of losing investments out there? I guess that the issue wasn’t losing money so much as the process Transamerica used. I quote:

"The SEC’s order finds that the models, which were developed solely by an inexperienced, junior AUIM analyst, contained numerous errors, and did not work as promised. The SEC found that when AUIM and TAM learned about the errors, they stopped using the models without telling investors or disclosing the errors."

Investment firms will certainly be ever more alert about testing and getting sign-off from more senior managers as a result of this. But I don’t know what the SEC or the investment industry can do about losing investors’ money. That just goes with the territory of investment risk-taking. What’s more, a fund firm can always say that the strategy needs more time to work. For example, a strategy that is dependent on the market tanking will eventually pay off, which may be cold comfort for investors who were expecting the comeuppance to come sooner rather than later.

The world of quantitative investing adds an interesting twist to all this because its promoters presumably are talking up the smartness of their algorithms that supposedly avoid human misjudgment. But of course, it’s garbage in, garbage out. There’s somebody designing that algo, and some of the designers are smarter than others, or have better timing. Indeed, there is a wide disparity in the returns of quant funds designed by the same firm, because those funds employ different strategies, some of which were better suited to the current market than others.

Ultimately, investors need to make judgments about the risks they take, the strategies they employ and the advisors or firms they hire. Let’s just hope their decisions reach all the way to who will actually be managing their money, preferably seasoned managers rather than the team populated by slick graphic artists and a single, newly minted MBA.

--

