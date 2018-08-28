Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Shire's Results, Novo Nordisk's Goal, Pfizer And Exact Team Up

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Shire Received FDA Approval For Rare Genetic Disease

News: Recently, Shire (SHPG) announced that it had received FDA approval for its hereditary angioedema with a drug known as TAKHZYRO. Hereditary Angiodema (NYSE:HAE) is a rare genetic disease that causes patients to swell. The more common areas this disease occurs in are: Face, limbs, intestinal tract, and airways. It can occur in other areas as well, but this disease can be life threatening, especially if the swelling occurs in the airways or intestinal tract. This approval is good news for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:TKPYY) which paid $62 billion to acquire Shire. In my opinion, this is one of the many products that add value to the acquisition prospects.

Analysis: This is good news for Shire, and also good news for patients with HAE. That's because TAKHZYRO is being used as a preventative measure for these patients. It's a subcutaneous injection that patients give to themselves, and it only takes under one minute to do so. For those who are untreated swelling can occur every 1 or 2 weeks, with the episodes lasting three to four days. If that's the case, what makes TAKHZYRO a capable treatment for these patients? That's because a late-stage study showed that patients who took 300 mg of TAKHZYRO every two weeks had reduction in mean monthly attacks of 87% vs.placebo. Even better, an exploratory endpoint determined that some patients receiving the 300 mg TAKHZYRO dose had zero attacks during a two-week period. That clearly proves that the preventative treatment does what it sets out to do for these patients with HAE. This will definitely be a blockbuster treatment for sure, especially since the market opportunity for HAE is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025. I think that Shire and its acquirer (Takeda) must really be happy about this FDA approval.

Novo Nordisk Garners Deal To Keep It At The Top Of The Diabetes Market

News: Recently, Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it had signed a deal so that it could obtain an early stage R&D partnership with a German biotech by the name of Evotech. This partnership was primarily built to focus on developing new diabetes drugs and other related diseases. Evotec will just be responsible for developing the preclinical compounds, but will not be advancing them in the clinic. That will be Novo Nordisk's job, which will use Evotec's INDiGO platform to select certain indications.

Analysis: This is very good news for Novo Nordisk. That's because even though obtaining additional diabetes drugs was the main goal, in the process it gets the potential for other clinical products. For example, the R&D partnership could produce a NASH drug, cardiovascular dug, and/or kidney disease drug. The goal for Novo Nordisk to remain at the top of the diabetes market is obvious. The reason why I state that is because I recently wrote two articles that describe this fact. The first was an article shown here, which at the end describes the acquisition of Bristol University diabetes drug Ziylo for $800 million. Ziylo is important because it can potentially allow for glucose-responsive insulin, neaning improved control of glucose levels, which in turn should reduce hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) that's associated with certain diabetes drugs. Even better was that positive results were obtained by Novo Nordisk in a phase 3a study for treating patients with Type 2 diabetes. These results can be seen in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Novo Nordisk's Oral Diabetes Drug Is A Force To Be Reckoned With." These articles along with this recent deal with Evotech point to the notion that Novo Nordisk is highly committed to the diabetes space and rightly so. Just taking a look at the Type 2 diabetes market alone it is expected to grow from $26.8 billion in 2016 to $64 billion by 2026. It makes plenty of sense why Novo Nordisk wants to remain at the top of the diabetes market.

Pfizer and Exact Sciences Sign Deal To Co-Promote Cologuard

News: Recently, Pfizer (PFE) and Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) announced that they signed a deal to co-promote Cologuard through 2021. Cologuard is the first and only FDA approved non-invasive DNA screening test for colorectal cancer. The point of this deal is for Exact Sciences to receive a marketing boost by Pfizer. Pfizer is expected to spend around $70 million in terms of marketing expenses all the way through December 2021. Exact Sciences also will be committed to spending cash on marketing as well. It expects to spend about $80 million per year for marketing its Cologuard product.

Analysis: In my opinion, this is very good news for Exact Sciences. Pfizer has a big commercialization channel. With the help of Pfizer, Exact Sciences should be able to ramp up sales. Sales already are doing very well, and this new partnership between the two pharmaceutical companies can only help. For the second quarter of 2018, it was reported that Exact Sciences generated $102.9 million in revenue, which was an increase of 78% year over year. Test volume was 215,000, an increase of 59% year over year. On top of increasing sales, like always, there's another effect to consider here. That's the ability to impact lives, and that's what these tests can do. Early detection is very important for colorectal cancer. The problem is that the average age of being screened is age 50, however, it's probably more suitable to get screened a bit earlier than that. Taking it one step further, it has been revealed that only two thirds are up-to-date with the recommended screening guidelines for this cancer. The thing is that this is the most preventable form of cancer, however it is the least prevented. That goes back to the non-compliance of following regular screening guidelines. I believe it is good that Pfizer and Exact Sciences are doing this to raise awareness. If colorectal cancer is caught in stage I/II then nine out of 10 people can survive more than five years. If the cancer reaches stage IV, then only one out of 10 patients survive more than five years. I believe that it's imperative that such a test can reach more people across the states.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceuticals throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.