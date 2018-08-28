Bank7 Begins U.S. IPO Process

BSVN seeks to grow through acquisitions within its geographic area and take advantage of a consolidating industry amid an energy-led boom in the region.

The firm operates as a business bank in the Midwest states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Bank7 has filed to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Bank7 Corp (OTC:BSVN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO on the Nasdaq, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides business loans, equipment financing, agricultural loans, and related services primarily to business owners and entrepreneurs.

BSVN intends to grow its footprint between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth through acquisition and organic growth to the booming energy and related industries.

Company & Business

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Bank7 was founded in 2004 to provide banking services to business owners in the U.S.

Management is headed by President and CEO Thomas L.Travis, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously President at IBC Bank.

The company operates seven full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area and Kansas.

Below is a pie chart of the firm’s loan portfolio by type:

(Source: Bank7 S-1)

The bank’s loan book listed by type and in descending order of portfolio percentage is as follows:

Energy

Commercial Real Estate

Construction

Agricultural

Consumer/Other

In 2014, the bank acquired Montezuma State Bank In Kansas and expanded its operations there. In 2015, the bank entered the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The following graphic shows the change in loan mix by geography during this time period as a result of these initiatives:

Notably, the bank expanded into the Dallas/Fort Worth area after current CEO Thomas Travis joined the firm from a multi-billion dollar bank, IBC Bank Oklahoma.

Bank7 intends to pursue an acquisition strategy along the I-35 corridor between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth. It may also be opportunistic outside that corridor in other Oklahoma or Texas markets depending on strategic fit.

Financial Performance

BSVN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven growth in net interest income after provision for loan losses; decrease in 1H 2018

Consistently high net interest margin

Low net charge-offs to average loans, although a spike in 2015

Below are selected income statement and balance sheet financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: BSVN S-1)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q2 2018: $19.2 million, 0.2% decrease vs. prior

2017: $36.9 million, 30.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $28.3 million, 21.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $23.3 million, 14.2% increase vs. prior

2014: $20.4 million, 20% increase vs. prior

2013: $17.0 million

Net Interest Margin

Q2 2018: 5.53%

2017: 5.87%

2016: 5.16%

2015: 5.25%

2014: 5.14%

2013: 5.96%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

Q2 2018: 0.02%

2017: 0.09%

2016: 0.07%

2015: 0.43%

2014: 0.03%

2013: 0.06%

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $96.9 million in cash and $4.8 million in total borrowings.

IPO Details

BSVN intends to raise $75.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund a cash distribution to our existing shareholders that is contingent upon and payable to our existing shareholders immediately after the closing of this offering [...]. The remainder of the net proceeds, which we estimate to be [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] ..., will be held at the Company for general corporate purposes. At this time, the Company has no plans to contribute net proceeds from this offering to the Bank, but may do so in the future to strengthen our regulatory capital or support our growth strategies.

The firm is presently an ‘S’ corporation, a form of a pass-through entity. So, it will use some of the IPO proceeds to pay distributions to the S corp shareholders and will convert to a ‘C’ corporation as part of the IPO transaction.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens, and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.