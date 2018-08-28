Double Down On Take-Two

We're sitting at a 52-week high in Take-Two (TTWO) shares and investors should be asking themselves whether or not they want to take profits or double down. I firmly believe that this is a core portfolio holding and offers some of the highest quality gaming content in the market. The stock is deserving of its current valuation premium, and I believe the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 will serve as the catalyst to make it a clear leader in the October launch month. All the while, Take-Two maintains a solid cash cow with the Grand Theft Auto V, and NBA 2K19 looks to have a great year as it expands into China and onto the Nintendo Switch.

Catalyst Line-Up Too Good To Pass On

I'm struggling to find stocks these days with defined catalysts that haven't been fully priced in, yet; however, Take-Two is presenting itself as a standout. October 26th marks the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the original title. The last Red Dead Redemption had concerns over costs initially, costing somewhere between $80-100 million. Despite the high cost, this has been one of the most well-received titles available for players. The Metacritic aggregate score is a 95/100. This is a quality game from Rockstar, and I expect not only the initial release to break 10 million titles (at bare minimum within twelve months) but to also have material revenue streams with the DLC that'll follow in the coming year.

My only concern is that October is going to be a busy month for the gaming industry. Not only will Red Dead Redemption 2 be launching but Activision's (ATVI) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, EA's (EA) Battlefield V, and Bethesda's Fallout 76 are also due to launch. Last year, Activision's Call of Duty: WWII took the top spot and Take-Two showed up in the third spot with NBA 2K18. However, this marks the fifth straight year without a Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto title being released, and I wouldn't be surprised to see both NBA 2K19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in the top three bestselling titles of the year. Even five years after its release, Grand Theft Auto V is in the top seven games sold in the last twelve months, a monumental feat that really emphasizes the success of Take-Two in an industry where instant gratification is coveted by players.

The NBA 2K franchise also continues to perform well. Units sold are up 17% YOY to 10 million and is now the company's highest-selling sports title ever. I wouldn't be surprised if the company was able to expand on this and extract more revenue per customer as future titles are rolled out and the NBA season gets underway in mid-Q4. You've got a smaller catalyst here, too, considering that next month we'll see the 20th-anniversary edition of the NBA 2K franchise, so a special edition "Lebron James" version will be released. That works well in tandem with the Online 2 open beta in China and the e-sports league that has been built off the back of the franchise. Additionally, broadening the franchise to another platform - the Nintendo Switch - starting in early November will help to reach more players and, in turn, sell more units. This is a catalyst I'm quite excited to see play out heading into the Christmas season as the Switch has had quite the positive reception among players.

One quick note I did want to make, however, is on the difficulty of the Chinese gaming market. Considering that it is not only dominated by a few major players like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) but the regulatory environment is far more volatile than that of the U.S. In this past quarter, we've seen Tencent shares slide 9.5%, but at one point, they were down 18.6%. Tencent lost $15 billion in value in a single night after the regulator, The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, blocked one of its most anticipated hits: Monster Hunter: World. This was slated to be one of the largest titles for the company this year, yet the revenue stream was stripped away. It is in these scenarios where companies like Take-Two can capitalize. The less time that players spend on other games adds incremental time spent playing a popular Take-Two title. While that's not easily quantifiable, it ends up being the difference over time where Take-Two beats on earnings and shows greater geographic mix. For example, Tencent's PUBG was initially blocked because it was deemed to be graphic, yet a title like NBA 2K19 lacks any bit of violence or gore, creating an opportunity to capitalize.

All the while, Take-Two maintains one of the best balance sheets I've seen in the space. Net debt stands at -$1.6 billion (indicating they have a net cash position). With such sizable liquidity, the company can continue to find new avenues of growth and that has to be a downside hedge to any industry-specific risk that the stock may get hit by. Free cash flow has also slowly improved, doubling since FY2015. These franchises, in general, are starting to become cash cows for the company and that's visible in the operating cash flow growth of the company. YOY, the company has seen a 20% step up in OCF and in the year prior, they saw nearly a 25% step up in OCF. Both statistics are impressive and speaks volumes about the strength of the developers.

Valuation Modest?

The best way to look at Take-Two's valuation is to set it against core peers EA and Activision. This is a rather narrow comparable group, but few companies have both the scale same business focus as these three. Take-two trades at 28.8x forward earnings versus what Bloomberg will tell you is a comp average of 26x. However, the average is slightly lower when narrowing the peer set to just EA and ATVI, at about 25.1x. So, trading at nearly four turns higher, it's clear the market is sending a message that this stock is deserving of a premium.

Following suit, the company trades at a premium on both an EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT basis, by 16% and 8%, respectively. However, one interesting thing I found was that the company actually trades at a discount on an EV/sales basis. This is quite key especially ahead of the new releases Take-Two has this year. The stock trades at 4.9x EV/sales vs. EA's 6.1x and ATVI's 7.1x. The market should start to ascribe more value on an EV/sales basis as Take-Two scales up. It's also worth mentioning that the company has an active buyback and is aligning their interests with shareholders. They have 5.9 million shares remaining under the current authorization, which is equivalent to 5.1% of the market cap. That's the kind of passive support I want to see from a tech company's whose premium valuation is questioned.

With that being said, I don't think the shares are overextended at their current level. The $130 level was tested back in early February, just prior to the broader market downturn, and now that the stock has made a clear break we're in uncharted territory. It's nearing overbought in the short term, but I think that even if there is a couple of percentage point pullback, especially ahead of the October catalysts, there's a clear opportunity to buy. This is going to be an interesting stock to own through the remainder of the year, and I fully expect the stock to continue its outperformance relative to the Nasdaq, as it has done on multiple time horizons. This year, it's outperformed by 2.6%, and in the last twelve months, it's outperformed by close to 10%. Additionally, to provide a longer-term view, this stock has outperformed the Nasdaq by 470% in the last five years - that's 48% annualized despite all of the hype that is given to competitors.

Conclusion

Investors need to double down on Take-Two even at 52-week highs. With multiple quality franchises and a big release ahead in the next sixty days, I would not be surprised to see this stock accelerate through the end of the year and beat the index by a considerable margin. While October certainly presents challenges with multiple high-quality franchises seeing titles released at the same time, this represents a unique year for the company and I believe they'll have the top-ranked title of the year with Red Dead Redemption 2 as players look for more variety than another installment of Black Ops (Metacritic for Black Ops 3 was 81/100). Investors should take any opportunity to buy this stock on the dip, should one present itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.