CAI's Preferred Share Issuances Accelerating Growth In Common Share Value

The market is offering CAI management an equity arbitrage opportunity and they are taking advantage of it.

I initiated coverage of CAI International (CAI) in February extolling the virtues of the intermodal shipping container and arguing that CAI was best situated among the container lessors to take market share without sacrificing profitability. My thesis has played out, but the share price continues to languish below book value.

I want to update readers on CAI's performance and discuss the recent issuance of Series A (CAI.PA) and Series B (CAI.PB) 8.5% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

I will frame my discussion of CAI by first reviewing a quick snapshot of industry conditions to give context to the performance trends, and then I'll review the previous five years of financial statements. I'll observe meaningful trends on the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. I'll then explore the effects of previous common share repurchases and the preferred share issuances on the anticipated growth trajectory for common shareholders.

Industry Snapshot

As we can see in the first pie-chart, Triton International (TRTN) is the largest company in the container leasing space, followed by Florens (an affiliate of shipping giant COSCO), Textainer Group Holdings (TGH), Seaco, Beacon, CAI, SeaCube, and others.

In the past few years, the industry has been consolidating. Triton (then #2) merged with TAL (then #3) to become the industry leader. Seaco (then #5) merged with Chronos (then #10), and Florens (then #4) joined with Dong Fang (then #8).

Consolidation was driven by an extended period of oversupply and weak pricing from 2014-2016, as well as competitive dynamics that reward scale. It is very hard for new entrants to enter the market because container lessors need a global network of pickup and drop-off locations to effectively service global shippers.

From the above chart, we can also see that leasing rates dropped 20% from the beginning of 2014 to early 2017, as did the cost of new and used containers. Rates are beginning to recover, but have not surpassed their prior peak. Standard new container leases are five years in normal conditions, but CAI shortened their container lease durations for several years, as rates were declining and CAI has now been extending them to an average of 9 years for containers placed on lease in 2018 as industry economics have become far more favorable.

Finally, CAI's management team also responded to deteriorating container leasing conditions by shifting investment into railcar leasing. From March of 2013 until June of 2017, CAI grew its container fleet (as measured in Cost Equivalent Units or CEU) by 6.7% while it grew its railcar fleet 450%.

As container leasing economics improved, CAI grew its container fleet by 19.6% in the last year while long-dated railcar commitments grew the railcar fleet by 13.2%. Going forward, CAI has announced plans to add an astounding $290 million of new container investment in 3Q 2018 alone. This represents 13.8% of the capital currently invested in the entire container fleet.

Income Statement

Revenues have increased at a 15.3% CAGR over the past five years. Considering that the Dry Lease Rates Index is still about 15% below the 2014 peak, this is a laudable achievement. Gross, Operating, and Net Margins all took a beating in the past few years as utilization rates flagged and the cost of storing and maintaining off-lease containers gnawed away at profitable leases.

However, container utilization for CAI now stands at 99.3% and the company indicated that it signed agreements to lease 750 railcars in the second half of the year, which will bring its currently blighted 78% railcar utilization rate up to a respectable and profitable 90% by year-end.

Despite all the challenges, net income has grown at an 11.5% CAGR over the past five years. Furthermore, as container leasing is once again a more profitable line of business than railcar leasing, investors can anticipate a favorable mix shift as the company resumes significant investment in Containers. As of June 30, CAI only had commitments for another $60 million in railcars and management does not seem eager to continue allocating money to this business.

Balance Sheet

Turning to the balance sheet, it becomes evident that CAI remains a capital-intensive financing business. Investors will want to examine the 11.1% CAGR in net debt and 11.7% CAGR in Net Fixed Assets in relation to the 11.5% growth in net income. Yes, railcar and container leasing are cyclical in nature, but all else equal, it takes a 1% growth in capital to increase earnings by 1%.

The resulting conclusion is that investors must always keep an eye on management's capital allocation decisions. If capital is invested at sub-par returns, it's almost impossible to recoup elsewhere in the business. Therefore, it's imperative that management and the board remain flexible in their strategy. If the container leasing economics become unfavorable, management needs to be willing to shrink the business or re-invest capital elsewhere.

Speaking of flexible strategy, you will notice in 2016 that CAI picked up $26.3 million of intangible assets. This is because CAI purchased three asset-light logistics businesses during that time frame, a decision which is on the cusp of paying off for shareholders. I speak to that in greater detail in the 'Favorable Logistics Tradewinds' section below.

Cash Flow Statement

I love to review the cash flow statement over time because it clears away much of the noise from the business. I focus on the column labeled '5 Year Sum' to see the sources and uses of CAI's cash and decide if I want a piece of the action.

We can see that CAI generated $759 million of cash from its income statement accounts over the five year period and that growth in working capital accounts absorbed $44 million of it, leaving operating cash flow of $716 million.

Many investors will pause at the next line as Capital Expenditures have totaled $1.382 billion over the five year period. At first glance, it looks like the business has negative free cash flow, but a deeper dive reveals that D&A for the five year period ran to $503 million, and so the balance of $879 million should be considered as growth CapEx.

CAI has also averaged $2 million a year ($10 million total) in non-cash stock compensation expense. For CAI, I subtract D&A (-$503 million) and non-cash stock compensation (-$10 million) from 'cash flow from its income statement accounts' ($759 million) to arrive at pre-growth owner's cash flow ("PGOCF") of $246 million. This is my best estimate of the cash flow potential that investors are purchasing when they buy common shares.

We can also see that CAI has reinvested $1.4 billion into its business in the past five years. About half of that has been sourced from cash flows from the business, and the other half has been sourced from issuing $715 million in additional debt. Encouragingly, CAI has (through 6/31) only issued about $3.2 million of additional equity to fund their growth. And, as we'll cover later, the company has repurchased about a net $50 million of common equity at attractive prices below tangible book value while issuing $54 million of Series A Preferred Shares at 1:1 (cash raised: tangible book value impact).

CAI's History In The Capital Markets

A hallmark of a great management team is one that exhibits flexibility in their approach to issuing and buying back stock. Unless you truly believe that a company's stock is always undervalued, watching a management team mindlessly allocating capital to stock buybacks can be frustrating.

After issuing shares in 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012 in advancing markets, CAI had raised $162.3 million in capital. As the markets turned and containers entered a multi-year down cycle, CAI's management switched gears and started repurchasing shares in 2014, 2015, and 2016. While the 2014 share repurchase was too early in the cycle and took place at 109% of tangible book value, the remaining share repurchases have been highly accretive to book value.

As the stock spiked following its 2016 lows, management again issued shares in 2017 at 137% of tangible book value - only to see the market halve the share price allowing management to repurchase those issued shares about six months later. Taken in isolation, the 2017 and 2018 issuance and repurchase netted CAI $1.2 million in cash and reduced share count by 336K shares. There's a technical term for such savvy capital markets activity: "Brilliant."

BUT... there's always a but. CAI caused itself a problem by getting paid $1.2 million to reduce share count by 336K shares. They need capital to grow the business. All else equal, for a business that needs an incremental 1% of capital to grow income by 1%, the business's growth rate is limited to its return on equity.

For the past five years, CAI's ROE has been 10%, which is below its historical performance that is closer to 13-14%. With leasable assets having already grown at upper teens growth rates in the past year and slated to grow by nearly 13% in 3Q, a quick analysis reveals that CAI needed to raise capital (or increase leverage) to continue growing.

Enter The Preferreds

Typically, in a hot container market, Mr. Market will bid up CAI's shares to well above tangible book value and CAI management can sell shares without diluting their existing shareholders, but the market is out of sync with the growth in container leasing profitability. CAI was faced with the challenge of selling shares below book value, taking on a dangerous level of debt, or missing an opportunity to put copious amounts of capital to work for nearly a decade at significantly attractive returns. What to do? CAI consulted its investment bankers and opted for plan P. It was time to issue preferred securities that pay a dividend.

As it happens, the market is currently paying $26.00 per CAI common share with a tangible book value of $30.78 (~85% of TBV) but was willing to pay 100% of tangible book value to buy preferred shares with an 8.5% coupon. After reading through the offering memorandums for each, the only functional difference between the Series A and Series B preferred shares is that after an initial period of fixed 8.5% coupons, both series switch to floating rate. Series A is at LIBOR +5.82% and Series B is at LIBOR +5.687%.

As Gregory Vousvounis misunderstood in his recent article, preferred equity is not debt. It is equity in the eyes of debt holders. In the eyes of common shareholders, there is a cost of capital to owning the common shares. Historically, CAI's book value has increased about 15% a year since 2008 (see page 3 of the presentation), so preferred equity with an 8.5% coupon that can be repurchased in six years for par is anticipated to have an 8.5% cost of capital. The difference between the 15% and 8.5% is accretive to CAI's common shareholders.

Aside: To answer another of Vousvounis' questions, Why didn't CAI take out additional debt rather than selling preferreds? The company has stated previously they like to keep their debt in a range between 2.75x to 3.25x their equity. Since CAI used half of the Preferred A issuance to repurchase shares, they have effectively raised $75 million of equity in 2018, which allows the company to borrow $225 million and invest in $300 million of additional equipment.

With a capital base of $600 million (ex-net new equity issuance), adding $300 million of equipment without adding equity would have raised debt levels about 17% above where management is comfortable running the business. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. Keeping debt levels within the appropriate range keeps interest rates on the debt low, avoids potential liquidity crunches when containers come off lease, and provides management with an easy 8.5% return when the business inevitably cycles sometime after 2023 and CAI wants to shrink its capital base.

Aside #2: The prospectus for the Series B preferreds mentioned paying down the railcar line of credit, which frankly didn't make a lot of sense, so I emailed the CFO, Tim Page who responded:

In general the use of proceeds from the Preferred stock sale is paydown of debt to reduce leverage, take advantage of investment opportunities in a container market that continues to offer attractive investment returns, and general corporate uses, which might include share repurchase. In regards to debt paydown, we had to specifically mention the railcar revolver paydown because of a technical FINRA related issue that precludes us from using the proceeds to directly paydown our container debt. Since RBC was the lead underwriter and RBC is also a lender in our main revolver credit facility – this FINRA issue arises. RBC is not a lender in our rail revolver. In practice, we would normally take the proceeds and immediately paydown the container revolver, but since we can’t, one of the options is to paydown the rail revolver. Paying down the rail revolver has the exact same impact on our corporate leverage and borrowing rates as if we paid down the container revolve – so we wind up in the same place. Another option with the proceeds is to simply leave it as cash for a few weeks and use it to pay for some the container purchases that have to be paid for this month. In either case, we wind up paying down our overall corporate debt, which reduces leverage and gives us the ability to further invest attractive return opportunities or pursue stock repurchases.

Per Share Trends

Factoring in CAI's capital markets activity, we can see that CAI has accelerated growth trends on a per-share basis. For instance, revenue has grown at 15.3%, but per share revenue has grown at 18.9%. Net income per share has grown at a 15% growth rate and tangible book value has grown at 12.8%. I will reiterate, the interim three years of this five year period were very difficult years for the industry so the base year of calculations is nearly a peak and we are not looking at trough-to-peak growth rates. These are remarkable performance numbers.

Favorable Logistics Tradewinds

Moving beyond containers and railcars, CAI purchased three logistics businesses in 2015 and 2016. As you'll note, I've been loose and switching between tangible book value and book value in my commentary so far and that is because CAI has about $22 million of intangible assets related to these businesses. Until recently, the logistics businesses were losing money and were a drag on CAI's performance, consequently, I was (and still am) assigning a $0 value to the logistics business.

However, after a reorganization, new hires, and 30+% revenue growth in Q2, CAI Logistics has become cash flow positive. My best estimate from the 2Q 2018 footnotes is that the logistics business has $100K in EBITDA. Given continued 10+% revenue growth guidance, it's quite possible the business will have $2-$3 million in EBITDA by next year.

The beauty of the logistics business is that it takes no additional capital to grow the business as growth is captured on the P&L. If in 2-3 years from now, we're looking at a business with $10 million in EBITDA, that could easily account for $100 million in market cap and accelerate CAI's overall growth higher into the mid-teens with no need for additional capital. For now, I will continue to assign it no value, but that is an excessively conservative approach and adds to my margin of safety.

Dangers

Interest rates. On the 1Q 2018 Earnings call, management expressed a desire to get 75-80% of their debt as fixed rate debt. The company is currently at 52%. Given 89% of their container assets are on long-term fixed leases, short-term movements in LIBOR are especially costly. By my estimate, each 25 bps increase in LIBOR decreases net income by $2.5 million. A 1% change in interest rates across all debt would result in a decrease in net income of about $18 million, or nearly one-fourth of CAI's earnings. Locking in fixed interest rates should be a high priority for management.

Recession. The container industry is growing about 2-3% faster than world GDP. A recession could lead to a supply glut. One reason CAI's earnings are as strong as they are is that the company is spending almost no money on storing unused containers. With a supply glut, storage costs can quickly eat into earnings. CAI's management has historically been rather adept at weathering industry downturns in the container business. The lack of a fixed dividend has given management maximum flexibility in capital allocation decisions.

Oversupply and price competition. In a commodity business, there is relatively little difference between container lessors except pricing. The current environment has seen constrained supply of new containers while demand has boomed. Container manufacturers got badly burned in the last downturn, and it's frankly a horrible business - so there hasn't been a rush of new entrants. Similarly, the container lessors consolidated after the most recent round of overly aggressive price competition. Supply & demand must be watched closely.

Valuation

CAI is an easy business to value conservatively. I calculate tangible book value every quarter. Given that CAI has grown book value by 15% throughout the last two business cycles, I substitute 15% as my expected growth rate.

To evaluate any given price, I divide 15% by the price/tangible book value ratio and determine what I think the long-run potential return will be. At $26/share with a $30.78/share TBV, I expect a 17.7% annual return over long periods of time. As a result, CAI is one of my largest holdings in a non-diversified portfolio.

However, it is exceptionally volatile and I caution investors that I first bought CAI shares at a .4 P/TBV (~$12/share given the current TBV) and that there's little reason the shares couldn't be priced that way again within a year. However, I suspect we're more likely to re-test the $40 high the stock put in last October given the current trends in the container industry.

Bonus Charts

