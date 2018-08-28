An Unconventional Bull Market

An important shift in the stock market’s internal state has taken place with special implications for investors in the tech sector. The long-awaited summer rally for the Nasdaq is now underway and should result in higher prices across the board heading into September. In today’s comments, we’ll discuss why this rally has legs and what is fueling its continuation.

The latest phase of the equity bull market, which began in 2016, has been anything but normal. In just the last eight months, we’ve seen conventional thinking turned on its head several times. “Sell in May and go away” is one such instance of Wall Street wisdom being upended. Investors who practice this seasonal strategy, which instructs investors to avoid buying stocks during the historically “worst six months” of the year, have been befuddled by the stock market’s strong performance since May.

Then there is the commonly held belief that August is one of the weakest months for equities. Heading into August, more than one analyst expressed the opinion that this month would witness a stock market panic attack. Some even expressed the opinion that second-quarter earnings would see plenty of downside surprises. Instead, Q2 earnings were mostly encouraging and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has seen an accelerating rate of ascent this month in response.

It hasn’t just been since May that equities have done well, however. On a year-to-date basis, the bull market’s breadth and power is on full display for all to see. Consider that the S&P 500 large cap index (SPX) is up nearly 19% on a year-over-year basis, an impressive performance by any standard. Mid-cap stocks have risen nearly 20% year over year, while small cap stocks are up 31%. Most of the major sectors have also made record highs since last week as the summer rally continues to broaden.

The most demonstrable evidence that this is truly a “broad” market rally in more than one sense of the word can be seen below. This graph shows the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which is an excellent measure of breadth for Big Board-listed stocks. This indicator continues to lead the major averages higher and is tangible proof that there are plenty of stocks across many different sectors which are participating in the rally, and not just a few index-moving stocks. A rising A-D line is a sure sign of the stock market’s internal health; the fact that breadth is so strong in what is historically a weak month further underscores that this bull market is unconventional.

While there are several catalysts for this month’s remarkably upbeat performance, it's clear that sentiment has been a major driver. Specifically, there has been a growing belief that there will be a positive resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Along with lifting sentiment for U.S. investors, this belief has resulted in a much-needed relief rally for China and the emerging market stocks. Since mid-August, short covering has been in evidence as the widely followed iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) recently confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average (below).

The rally in emerging market (EM) stocks has clearly had a positive impact on U.S. equities and has given the trade-sensitive S&P 500 large caps an additional boost. The worries which this summer’s EM volatility generated resulted in safe-haven demand for U.S. stocks, yet it also kept several major U.S. indices in holding patterns (especially the Nasdaq Composite) due to investors’ fears of a global financial market contagion. Since China and the emerging markets started rallying this month, however, the barrier of fear which held back the Nasdaq in the last few weeks has been lifted and the results are now clear to see.

Another chart which illustrates how much sentiment has driven the market’s rallies can be seen here. The following graph shows the CBOE Total Put/Call Ratio for the past year. This indicator is a measure of what retail options traders are doing with their money. This is considered by many analysts to be a contrarian indicator since the put/call ratio tends to rise to extremely high levels when the stock market plunges, indicating high levels of fear as options traders load up on put options. Conversely, when traders are extremely bullish, they tend to load up on call options which results in a much lower put/call ratio. It should be noted that this indicator is much more reliable at market bottoms than tops due to the market’s tendency to abruptly reverse when put buying levels get too high.

As you can see here, in the months since January, options traders have tended to hit the panic button and turn bearish at the first sign of weakness in the stock market. Typically, a put/call ratio of 1.20 or higher is considered to be a signal that traders are fearful. Such readings can be prescient, though, since they often occur just before the market reverses a decline. Each time the market has experienced a sharp drop since January, we’ve seen the put/call ratio exceed the 1.20 level. In some cases, the readings have even gone as high as 1.54 (as was true in late March). Even a normal two- or three-day decline in the S&P 500 Index can cause the put/call ratio to exceed 1.20. When the market has shown even the slightest weakness this year, the put/call ratio has quickly spiked along with traders' fears, which in turn has resulted in a broad market rally.

The point of all this is to say that traders are clearly still on edge and are quick to sell short (or buy puts) whenever the market shows even the slightest vulnerability to negative news headlines. I would argue that this tendency for retail traders to sell at the drop of the proverbial hat is bullish from a contrarian perspective and confirms the strength of the bull market’s “wall of worry”. It's one more reason why investors should expect the major averages to continue trending higher in the coming weeks and months.

Another unconventional attribute of this bull market can be seen in the reluctance of retail investors to become euphoric when the major averages rally to new highs. According to the sentiment poll conducted weekly by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), bullish sentiment among individual investors has been remarkably subdued for several months now. Not since the SPX hit an all-time high in January has bullish sentiment risen anywhere near 50%. Historically, when more than 50% of AAII respondents are bullish, the stock market is vulnerable to a corrective decline. This is all the more true when the bullish percentage reaches 60%, as it did in January (below). Currently, AAII bullish sentiment is only 38%. The dearth of bulls is another reason for expecting the averages to continue rising this summer, for major tops are usually announced by excessive enthusiasm on the part of small-time investors.

While investor psychology has contributed to the market’s recent gains, sentiment alone hasn’t been responsible for the summer rally. Earnings growth has clearly exceeded expectations of even the most conservative investors, and the fundamental basis behind the bull market’s strength since May has been of inestimable value. Specifically, the positive impact of the reduced tax and regulatory burdens on businesses since last December’s tax cuts can’t be underestimated in boosting corporate growth rates. Thus, the latest phase of the long-term bull market which began in 2009 remains on a solid foundation and should continue to reward investors in the coming months.

One of the indicators of the bull market’s strength which I recommend investors closely follow is the aggregate performance of growth stocks. To that end, the Russell 1000 Growth Stock Index (RLG) has served as an excellent barometer of broad market strength this summer and continues to lead the way higher for the market’s leading sectors. Shown below is the RLG compared with the S&P 500 Index (SPX). As long as RLG continues its pattern of making new highs and remains in a relative strength position versus the SPX, investors are justified in remaining bullish.

No bull market is without risks, however, and the biggest risk to this one remains the potential for a sharp upward turn in interest rates. If the benchmark CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) suddenly rises above the 35.00 level (indicating a 3.5% yield) in the coming weeks, it would likely create severe headwinds for the stock market. This remains a very low probability in my estimation, but I mention it only in the interest of providing a caveat to my optimistic outlook.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

