Kimco: Apocalypse Now

The idea that there is some sort of retail apocalypse currently under way is a prevalent one. It was possibly responsible for the decline in many retail connected stocks in the first half of the year. Many point to the large number (a record even) of retail store closures due to bankruptcies as a sure sign that this is the case. While it’s clear that retail operations are changing, the death of brick and mortar retail has been greatly exaggerated.

The fact is that the retail chains that have gone bankrupt are doing so for a variety of reasons. Some companies are going under (or just struggling) because of poor operating decisions they had previously made. Many took out cheap debt to add stores because it was a cheap and easy way to grow sales. With new stores cannibalizing sales from older locations only a small slowdown in sales growth, due to faster online sales or other factors, was enough to make many locations unprofitable. Other companies, like Sears, made serious operational blunders which also pushed sales down.

Rather than working from the general idea that all brick and mortar retail is doomed, I think it’s a better approach to look at how each company is doing. One must look at how its sales and profits are doing both in the near past and projected into the future. One must also look at how the company is addressing the changing retail environment.

Kimco (KIM) runs shopping centers and leases properties to retail enterprises. It faces a challenge that is slightly different from its tenants. One the one hand, because Kimco performance is dependent on the performance of its tenants, Kimco must select tenants that have been and will continue to do a good job of adapting to the new retail environment. On the Kimco centers need to be well located, have the right mix of tenants and services and be financed in a sustainable way.

Based on its performance to date, Kimco is doing what it needs to do to compete and to help its tenants successfully complete in the changing retail environment.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Kimco on May 29. I basically took exception to those who were overly upset that Brad Thomas had pointed out that KIM shares had recently increased in price. Looking at Kimco, I concluded the company was one that I wanted as an investment partner. Even predicting a much slower rate of dividend increases going forward (the next increase being only a penny and 2% growth a year from then on), I still had a buy price of $17. I also concluded that while I was not happy that FFO guidance for 2018 was less than the prior year, the dividend was well covered so this wasn’t a big issue.

What new information do we have now?

Kimco management came out swinging against the idea of a retail apocalypse with the slide above from their latest investor presentation. Yes, several big chains are closing stores, and some have even filed for bankruptcy, but the net number of retail locations is still growing. 3000 net store openings so far this year, coupled with more than 4000 last year. Sure, things are not all roses, but the gloom of some is over-done. Much like Mark Twain, the death of brick and mortar retail has been greatly exaggerated.

Let’s look more closely at how various closings have effected Kimco’s portfolio of properties.

The slide above shows how these much publicized store closes has impacted Kimco operations. So far only a relative handful of Kimco’s leases have been impacted. Looking at the difference in the impact on rent versus leased area, it’s clear that the closures are more centered in anchor type tenants, but even so the numbers are currently small enough to be of little concern.

Looking at the listing of its top 50 tenants from Q1, I see only 2 that are on the list of problem companies. Toys R Us is the more immediate problem as it stores are all closing or closed. Sears (SHLD) is more of an ongoing problem as it closes more stores. Kimco includes the rent from the Toys R Us stores when it points to a 1.2% loss in rent, but even if all the Sears stores closed that would only push lost rent up to 1.8%. I don’t see a major problem there.

This slide, also from the earnings presentation, shows how much rent comes from the largest tenants. None of these are having problems, and many of them are listed in the group that are opening more stores.

This slide addresses what I think is the critical reason why brick and mortar stores will not be going away. While it’s true that online retail is growing very fast, it just isn’t the best channel for every customer need. The omni-channel approach, which blends a solid online presence with an actual physical presence is the key to the survival of brick and mortal retail. Online ordering with in-store pick is just one way to take advantage of both an online and physical presence. One factor not mentioned in this slide that moves competition in favor of omni-channel retail is the recent Supreme Court ruling that ends the prohibition on online only retail being subject to state sales taxes.

The prior slides show how Kimco has prepared for future challenges and mitigated its risks from a tenants running into difficulties. The slide above shows how well those efforts have paid off so far. Rent per square foot is increasing at a very attractive CAGR of 5%. Occupancy is trending upwards to stable. Both new leasing and blended leasing spreads are seeing double digit increases. Kimco is clearly profitable and that profitability is improving.

The Q2 results are quite good. While the AFFO for the quarter is down slightly from a year ago, full year guidance saw the lower end raised a penny. Same property NOI guidance was raised 50 basis points. Both over-all occupancy and small shop occupancy also improved 50 basis points over last year. Rental rates for new leases were up 11.5% and renewals/options increased 8.5%. Redevelopment efforts added 10 basis points to NOI growth from last year. This is what I would expect from a company handling store closures of tenants well and having a successful redevelopment plan.

Over the last 5 years, as the YCHart® above shows, revenues, FFO, and dividends have increased. The dip in FFO per share in 2016 was due to dispositions in re-positioning the portfolio. Given the increases in rent metrics, I am not concerned about that at this time.

One of my 4 keys for identifying companies that are good investment partners for dividend growth investors is handling debt well. Basically if a company handles debt poorly either by borrowing too much or borrowing for projects that are less profitable than predicted it can end up paying more for debt. And that increase in the cost of debt leaves less cash to support and grow the dividend. In the screenshot above, I show what Moody’s evaluation of Kimco is.

One thing I like about Moody’s is, even with the free site, the level of detail you can get. So I see that Kimco is rated Baa1 (one level below the lowest A rating and well into the investment grades) with a stable outlook. This was last affirmed back in August of 2015, but since then several credit opinions have been issued with no ratings actions taken. The latest opinion was reached in February of this year. That says to me that Moody’s is okay with Kimco’s handling of its debt and is not presently concerned that the drop in FFO during 2017 is indicative of a lasting problem.

How safe is the dividend?

I am a dividend growth investor and the safety of the dividend is paramount to me. I’ll accept a lot of things from a company as long as the dividend is safe. So how safe is Kimco’s dividend?

The YCHart® above where I plot difference between CFFO (Cash from Operations) and dividends paid out certainly shows why KIM share price has declined since mid-2016. Over the last2 years however CFFO has grown to the point where there is about a 20% cushion. While the rent metrics seem to indicate that CFFO will continue to grow, the dividend isn’t as safe as I would like. While I think most of not all of Kimco’s tenants are in good shape, it’s always possible that one of the larger ones could have made a misstep that is not yet apparent. So I will make adjustments to the price I want to pay for KIM to increase my margin of safety.

The idea behind my Dividend Coverage Projection calculator is to take current parameters and then project the minimal conditions needed for a company to cover the projected dividend payments with cash flow from operations. The easier it is for the company to meet or exceed those conditions, the safer the dividend is and the greater the chance that the company will be able to increase dividends as I project.

So, I started with a CFFO number that represents the cash generated over the last 12 months and assume that the company will generate that amount over the next 12 months. I got the $46.6 million in preferred dividend payments from the latest 10-K as well as the share count of 425.5 million. I assumed that the company would issue no more preferred shares (it has been redeeming them of late but I assume that stops). I also assume that the company starts issuing new shares that are about 3% of the total outstanding (that is about twice the rate of last year).

Using those numbers, if CFFO increases only 0.25% a year over the next 5 years, the dividend will still be covered entirely by cash generated from operations. The company is already growing CFFO faster than that (in the latest 10-Q, CFFO grew around 17% in the first half of this year versus the same period last year).

I would definitely be happier if we had more cushion right now, but I see the dividend coverage getting stronger. It looks pretty safe to me. Provided there is some time before a recession happens, I see no danger to the dividend.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that KIM has raised its dividend each year for the last 8 years. I will use the currently declared quarterly dividend to determine that over the next 12 months one will collect $1.12 a share in dividends. I will assume that the dividend will be raised each year for the next 5 years at the same rate as the last dividend increase, 3.7%. That is below estimates for EPS growth as well as being below the 5 year DGR value as well. Because the yield is so high, I will use a 0% terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted future dividend payments is $20.58. Because the retail environment is still uncertain and because Kimco has not yet completed its efforts to realign its portfolio, I want an additional 10% discount to that value when setting my buy price of anything under $19.

With the 4-year average yield at 4.36%, way below the current yield of 6.54%, its clear that KIM is trading at a price far more attractive than it has in the recent past. The price implied by that average, $25.68, is likely too high, but that still tells me that the current price of around $17 is a good buy.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, what I want to see is that leasing spreads continue to be better than last year. I want to see the continuation of positive results from the redevelopment issues as well. The increase in FFO guidance was a good first step, but I want to see continued improvement in this area. The small decline in FFO doesn’t put any pressure on the dividend at this time, so I want to see growth resuming before that becomes an issue.

Conclusion

Kimco has had some struggles in the past. It has made some good progress in realigning its portfolio by getting rid of under-performing assets and redeveloping space by tenants that ran into trouble. Right how its trading at a very attractive valuation. I see no issues with the dividend safety, so this low price represents a good opportunity to buy more shares.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.