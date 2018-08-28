Alliance MMA To Merge With SCWorx And Change Business

The combined firm will rebrand, change its ticker symbol and operate in the healthcare data industry.

Alliance MMA (AMMA) has announced it has agreed to acquire SCWorx for $50 million.

SCWorx operates as a provider of data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics within the healthcare provider market.

AMMA will transition out of its historical mixed martial arts business and will be operated by SCWorx executives in the healthcare data industry.

The firm will apply to change its name and ticker symbol upon completion of the merger.

Target Company

Tampa, Florida-based SCWorx was founded to normalize data at a very high rate of accuracy and provide support for interoperability between the three core healthcare provider systems -- Supply Chain, Financial and Clinical -- to drive supply cost reductions, optimize contracts, increase cost visibility and control rebates and contract administration fees.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Marc Schessel. Mr. Schessel will serve as the CEO of the combined company.

SCWorx’s primary offerings include:

Foundational Data Preparation

Item Master Automation

Supply Chain Interoperability

Company partners or major customers include:

University of Missouri Health Care

Mayo Clinic

Valley Health System

Baptist Health

Centra State

Geisinger

Maimonides Medical Center

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total Healthcare IT market was valued at $134.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $280.3 billion by 2021.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 15.9% between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing adoption of health information exchanges (HIEs) and EHR systems and improved quality of care and clinical outcomes.

Major competitive vendors that provide Healthcare IT solutions include:

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Epic Systems

Cerner Corporation (CERN)

GE Healthcare (GE)

Philips Healthcare (PHG)

Athenahealth (ATHN)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

AMMA disclosed the acquisition price valuation as $50 million in an 8-K filing.

Alliance MMA has operated as a professional mixed martial arts company and once the merger with SCWorx is completed, will likely cease operations in that line of business.

The firm was in danger of being delisted by Nasdaq due to its stock price remaining under $1.00. Management believes its acquisition of a merger with SCWorx will result in being able to meet Nasdaq’s requirements for listing.

Essentially, the deal values SCWorx at $50 million worth of AMMA stock and SCWorx management will take over operations of the combined company.

It's a far less expensive way for SCWorx to become a public company than through a traditional IPO approach.

Existing AMMA shareholders will own 20% and existing SCWorx shareholders will own 80% of the new entity going forward.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing on May 15, 2018, indicated cash and equivalents of $155,315 and total liabilities of $1.1 million.

As SCWorx’ CEO Schessel stated in the deal announcement,

Our forthcoming combination with Alliance MMA should enable us to achieve a major milestone, as our listing on the NASDAQ should lead to enhanced growth, viability and market opportunities. We are proud of the consistent performance and progress that led to this opportunity, and we are confident that our leading SaaS platform will attract new shareholders and investors as a Nasdaq-listed company.

AMMA’s stock had performed poorly over the past 12 months, as the chart below shows:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

Upon transaction announcement, the stock nearly doubled in price, as investors apparently see the opportunity to have a portion (20%) of a potentially more valuable entity going forward.

Upon merger completion, the entity will begin operations as a healthcare data services provider and report financial results; at that time, investors will be able to ascertain the company’s true future prospects.

