To Boost Growth, Buffett Now Looks To The Start-Up Sector

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) will reportedly buy a $300m stake in the Indian start-up PayTM for an implied valuation north of $10B. Interestingly, just two years ago, that valuation stood at just $4.8B.

PayTM is an Indian e-commerce payment system and digital wallet company. It was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, "India's youngest billionaire," who still serves as its CEO and owns a large stake in the company. With PayTM users can pay online mobile recharges, utility bill payments, travel, movies, and events bookings as well as in-store payments at grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, restaurants, parking, tolls, pharmacies and education institutions with the PayTM QR code.

PayTM concentrates mostly on India, but last year also launched a Canadian app in its first ever foray into international markets, which will allow users to pay for cell phone, cable, internet, water and electricity bills, alongside insurance and property taxes.

Other large investors in PayTM include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), so the stage is set for a large and quick expansion.

The sector is growing fast, in large part due to government regulation. You certainly remember how Indian PM Modi scrapped large rupee bank notes overnight.

While a few years ago cash was still king, emerging economies have rapidly become early adopters of digital payment system. In China alone, there are half a billion mobile payment users.

(Source)

While U.S. mobile payment growth is already strong, the share of internet users that are adopting mobile payments is much higher in developing economies. For example, Europe is trailing ME & Africa and North America is trailing India and China by a large margin:

In India, regulatory initiatives have led to explosive growth of mobile payments. In 2016, the total market was only about 3 billion transactions. It is now projected to reach 460 billion transactions in 2022 for a total projected volume of $1 trillion in 2023, which would be 5 times today's volume. Of this volume increase, mobile payments should take the lion's share.

So it is a very interesting sector, with huge tailwinds, but also regulatory and political uncertainties. So far, regulations have been favorable, but this might not remain always the case and not for each and every single company active in the space.

That said, PayTM is still loss-making. Revenues in 2017 were INR 8,140m or $116m.

PayTM leads the market with its 9.9% share in India, so there is still lots of room to grow both through consolidation and thanks to the mentioned secular tailwinds.

It is interesting to see that BRK is apparently discovering the high-growth-potential, emerging markets start-up business sector, not differently from the U.S.-based or China-based internet giants with their respective venture capital arms. Warren Buffett himself recently confirmed that he was exploring an investment in Uber (UBER). So the sage of Omaha remains extremely dynamic in his thinking and adapts to a changed reality as he has always done.

As other excellent investors before him (think Seth Klarman and his early-stage biotech investments), Buffett has probably seen a fundamental shift in the investment world. Today's megacap corporations are unlikely to be as innovative as they would need to be to stay ahead of the game, so innovation is often fostered outside of these giants in smaller, more dynamic entities that can afford a more fluid, trial and error approach. If you just invest in the giants, your share of growth will probably remain below average.

In addition, venture funding provides a decent competitive advantage to a large corporation with infinitely more resources for research than smaller private equity firms. That said, it still remains to be seen how much these small investments will be able to move the needle for BRK investors. In my opinion, it is a positive development and I would like to see more of it, although I would prefer to see more local expertise, maybe through an additional, emerging-markets-native investment officer.

However, you might want to explore the competitive landscape of these Buffett-approved start-ups and maybe discover a few gems to invest in directly.

For example, Ebix (EBIX) is a leader in the Indian digital payments market. Several articles on the company are available on Seeking Alpha and the stock is quoted on Nasdaq.

Another company quoted only in India is RS Software (ticker). It provides software solutions to the electronic payment industry in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

How to get another gem for free I recently discovered a gem in the Indian mobile payment industry for my Stability & Opportunity subscribers and the nice thing is that today's investors can basically get it for free. Early Retiree's Marketplace service regularly uncovers high-potential short-term investment opportunities. All ideas have delivered positive results so far, with a total of seven opportunities returning an average result of 15% after just a few weeks. In addition, Stability & Opportunity provides unparalleled, deep research into selected long-term holdings with multiple layers of safety. Subscription rates will rise soon. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and lock in the current rate forever!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.