Advanced Micro Devices: Price No Longer Matters

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continues its phenomenal rally. Whenever I felt that AMD was vastly overvalued, I saw its share price jump a further 10%. It is difficult to admit, but the market can truly remain irrational a lot longer than one can remain solvent.

According to wccftech's posting, it was first to break the news that a new executive from AMD's C-Suite has recently jumped board. Jim Anderson was senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics business group. As of Q2 2018, this segment accounted for roughly 60% of AMD's total revenue.

This new exit comes on the back of two other executives leaving AMD in short proximity; Jim Keller and Raja Koduri.

Largest Shareholder Sell Order

At the beginning of August 2008, Mubadala Investment took advantage of AMD's strong trading price to sell 22 million shares. Their present ownership now stands at approximately 10.5%.

Given that AMD's share price is presently at an all-time high, in the event that Mubadala was to seek an opportunity to sell some more of its AMD holding, there has never been a better opportunity than right now. If Mubadala does not use this opportunity imminently, shareholders can rest assured that Mubadala seeks to remain invested for the long run. Mubadala must consider its options swiftly.

However, time is not on Mubadala's side, because after sixty days from the contract with Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to buy up the 22 million shares, Credit Suisse will be free from the Lock Up Agreement to sell, contract to sell, pledge, make a short sale or dispose of these shares. Given that Credit Suisse bought the shares at $19.325 and that AMD's present price is above $25, this means that Credit Suisse is holding approximately 30% gain in less than 1 month's time. The question is, will Credit Suisse be a long-term holder of AMD?

Show Me The Cash

The number one reason why I believe AMD is irrationally overvalued, is because it simply generates close to negligible free cash flow. At the end of the day, AMD is a business. Investors are putting down capital to purchase shares; investors are not paying in the hope that AMD goes up in price. Ultimately, investors are pricing in their expectation of the free cash flow that AMD will generate over time.

There is the old story about the market craze in sardine trading when the sardines disappeared from their traditional waters in Monterey, California. The commodity traders bid them up and the price of a can of sardines soared. One day a buyer decided to treat himself to an expensive meal and actually opened a can and started eating. He immediately became ill and told the seller the sardines were no good. The seller said, ‘You don’t understand. These are not eating sardines, they are trading sardines'. Margin of Safety

Throughout my articles, I have surmised that AMD should, in the best case, generate $50 million of free cash flow for the full year 2018. So far, in spite of marking tremendous progress in its year-to-date results, its free cash flow generation continues to be non-existent.

However, given CFO Kumar's forecast that AMD does become free cash flow positive in FY 2018, to my best estimate $50 million for the year, this would imply that AMD's H2 2018 would have to be tremendously free cash flow generative and generates over the next two quarters approximately $270 million, to offset the $220 million AMD burnt through in H1 2018.

Consequently, this would leave AMD trading at more than 450X forward free cash flow. In other words, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which trades for less than 40X trailing free cash flow, is 90% cheaper than AMD.

Will AMD raise cash?

I have previously highlighted AMD's proposal at its last annual shareholder meeting to:

to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 1.5 billion shares to 2.25 billion shares.

AMD's shares have never been more highly craved by the investment community than right now. Moreover, at the end of Q2 2018, AMD had $983 million in cash and equivalents. Within approximately 12 months, AMD will have to refinance its 6.75% notes, which together with other short-term debt obligations amount to $223 million. Given AMD's weak cash generation abilities, together with its strong equity cushion, CFO Kumar has to at least ponder whether it will execute on its recently raised proposal and dilute AMD's shareholders.

Takeaway

AMD's shares continue to rise in price, offering many shareholders vindication that AMD is indeed undervalued. I continue to advocate that its shares leave investors with no margin of safety, and that trading at north of 400X forward free cash flow, for a company expected to be growing at mid-20% YoY, is simply too expensive.

