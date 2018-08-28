Here's 3 Ways For Ahold To Increase Shareholder Value

Introduction

It’s been a nice ride for owners of Ahold (OTCQX:AHODF) (OTCQX:ADRNY). Since I called Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition a buying opportunity, the stock has gained more than 25%. That’s including my relatively early call: had you bought at the very lows, the gain would have been over 40%. Not bad for a boring retailer, given that the MSCI Europe (NYSEARCA:IEUR) returned 0.5% in that same timespan (figure 1). The natural question to come up after such a gain is then whether it’s time to sell. In this contribution, I lay out three different ways for Ahold to create shareholder value, and will show some insight into its recent governance change.

Figure 1: Share price performance Ahold vs. MSCI Europe, june 2017 – august 2018. Source: Yahoo Finance.

Ahold Delhaize

Ahold is the largest Dutch operator of supermarkets. It owns a variety of supermarkets, liquor stores, a drugstore chain and a market leading Amazon-like platform for all sorts of goods and services, Bol.com. A geographical breakdown of revenues is depicted in figure 2.

Figure 2: Geographical revenue breakdown. Source: Company filings.

Ahold gets most of its earnings from the US, but places itself in the mid- to upper segment, primarily in the North-East. Consequently, the Amazon/Whole Foods fear hit Ahold particularly hard. As figure 3 shows, comparable sale have rallied since. Price inflation returned, and synergies boosted margins. The result is almost 2 billion in FCF this year.

Figure 3: Comparable sales growth in different geographies. Source: Company filings.

This leads to a peculiar situation: The stock quotes 40% higher, comparables have become increasingly tough to beat, and the majority of synergies has been captured. All in all, it is time for Ahold to come up with a new plan to create long term shareholder value. Luckily, that is exactly what the company aims at, given its has announcement for a strategy update, to be unveiled at its capital markets day in November. As a preview to that, I consider three scenarios that could unlock that additional shareholder value.

Divest US Stake

A simple remedy in this extremely competitive environment lies in consolidation. In that regard, Ahold’s US business could be a good addition to a Kroger (KR) or Walmart (WMT). It has a forefront position in online business, and its position in the medium to higher segment offers better protection to an aggressive re-entry of Lidl or Aldi. At the same time, Ahold can use the funds to diversify within Europe, expanding on diversifying its European presence, capture the benefits of a greater cultural overlap, and create an all-European chain.

IPO Bol.com

Ahold acquired bol.com for €350 million in 2012. At that time, bol.com had around €400 million in annual sales. Even though Ahold did not disclose its own online earnings at that time, market share figures from that period show its online brand at the time ‘Albert’ to have roughly half the market share of bol.com. Adding the two up would mean online earnings levels of around €525 million in 2012. In the 5 years since, bol.com sales have exploded to over €1.6 billion, and group e-commerce to €2.8 billion, with the ambition to have €5 billion in online sales by 2020. Given the multiples that Mr. market sticks on online platforms that grow rapidly, an opportunistic IPO could be very worthwhile.

Acquire PostNL

This one may seem a little bit out of the box, but would create enormous synergies. PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) (OTCPK:PNLYY) is the Dutch leader in postal and parcel services. Right now, bol.com and Ahold’s grocery delivery service are the number 1 and 5 online stores in The Netherlands. Having a proprietary delivery network could unlock serious synergies. In addition, it would instantaneously add an enormous amount of delivery points, the service counters at shop location could benefit from potential cross-selling (people stopping by to drop a parcel, buying flowers or cigarettes while they’re there) and add an extra competitive advantage to its already leading delivery arsenal. PostNL currently has a market cap of around €1.4 billion, or less than one year of Ahold’s FCF.

Still A Governance Fortress

While these option are all legitimate ways to create potential shareholder value, a sidenote of caution should be brought forward. Ahold (like many Dutch companies) is a fortress when it comes to control of ownership. At the annual meeting this year, shareholders were supposed to cast their vote on whether to uphold current takeover protection measures. However, management decided, at the eleventh hour, to remove the issue from voting (causing a stir among investors). As it now stands, a compromise has been made by allowing shareholders to vote on the measure. However, the practical circumstances of such a vote (a year after use of the measure)

Conclusion

Ahold has recovered nicely from its post Amazon-announcement lows. By continuing to innovate its business, and foremost by unlocking synergies from its Delhaize merger, the company is able to grow earnings. This contribution shows that while upside is certainly less than it was a year ago, there are still various options for the company to add new value, even while largely evading the heavily feared Amazon threat. For now, investors can rest assure that the massive €2 billion buyback program puts a floor under the price. It will be interesting to see whether management shows the creativity required for such an outcome.

