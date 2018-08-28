VMware: Still Undervalued, Buy On The Dip

Relative valuation metrics shows VMW trades at a large discount, and this gap is likely to close over the coming months.

VMware (VMW) is one of the leaders in the virtualization market. Now that the Dell (DVMT) overhang is no longer a headwind, VMW should re-rate towards a more appropriate multiple. The company reported very strong Q2 earnings with revenue growing over 12% and both revenue and EPS above consensus estimates. However, the stock has traded down over 3% since earnings and now gives investors the great opportunity to build up their position.

VMW data by YCharts

As a reminder, VMW was recently under a lot of pressure as their parent company, Dell, was considering a few options including a reverse merger. However, management recently discussed this option was largely off the table and investors should now look at VMW as an undervalued solid top line compounder with great market share.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

VMW posted a solid Q2 earnings reported and strong guidance. Revenue increased over 12% to $2.17 billion with EPS of $1.54, both of which were above consensus estimates for $2.15 billion and $1.49, respectively.

Operating margins remained very healthy at 33.8%, which was above consensus estimates. This goes to show the VMW was able to generate more revenues with earnings flowing directly through their financial statement, thus, core performance of the company performed exceptionally well.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the solid performance, the stock traded down 3-4% after hours. This was largely due to a deceleration in billings growth. Billings grew 13% y/y (compared to 20% growth last year), and was slightly below estimates. Although billings came in slightly below estimates, the strong top and bottom line growth, including margin expansion, more than makes up for it.

VMW also provided solid Q3 guidance and raised their full year expectations. For Q3, management expects revenue of $2.165 billion and EPS of $1.50, both above consensus estimates at the time. For the full year, they now expect revenue of $8.82 billion (raised by ~1% from previous guidance of $8.78 billion) and expects EPS of $6.14 (~3% raise from previous guidance of $5.99). Revenue growth for the year now implies 12.2% full year growth compared to F17. The $0.04 billion of revenue and $0.15 of EPS raise was more than the beat in Q2, demonstrating management's belief of continued strong growth for the remainder of the year.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also raised their operating margin guidance to 33.8%, up from 33.6%. This slight improvement further demonstrates management's confidence in the business fundamentals and their ability to expand margins at this scale. These margins are largely a byproduct of strong gross margins of 88%+.

As enterprises shift more towards a hybrid cloud environment, VMW's TAM will continue to expand. As the leader in the virtualization market, VMW has close relationships with large vendors, such as AWS. This partnership now has over 150 competency partners, with more than 50 generating business directly with end customers. The partnership with AWS will continue to serve as a revenue driver for the remainder of the year, but will become even more important in F19 and F20 as the relationship further develops and expands.

Recent Updates

Management noted that hybrid cloud and SaaS revenue was ~10% of total revenue. With license revenue improving from 40.5% of total revenue last year to 41.4% of total revenue this year, we should expect hybrid cloud/SaaS to continue to improve. This type of revenue is very valuable for VMW as revenues become more visible and margins remain high.

After their earnings, VMW proceeded to announce several new announcements. One of the more notable ones was expanding their relationship with AWS to include Amazon RDS on VMW. Amazon's Relational Database Service essentially support all business-critical systems that operate on-premise. This expansion will enable customers of Amazon RDS to set up, operating, and scale databases in VMware-bsed software-defined data centers (SDDC) and hybrid cloud environments. Customers will also be able to migrate them to AWS or VMware cloud on AWS.

Essentially, this makes it much easier for customers on AWS to utilize VMW's offerings. As AWS is the largest public cloud service provider, this relationship and expansion of offerings provides a great opportunity for future revenue growth. Being software driven, this revenue stream comes with several advantages, including more predictable revenues and high margins, which bodes well for a valuation multiple expansion.

On Monday, VMW announced their acquisition of CloudHealth Technologies. This acquisition is rumored to be around $500 million, which is less than 5% of VMW's $13.3 billion of cash. CloudHealth Technologies has over 3,000 global customers, which further pushes VMW into international waters (currently has a ~50/50 split of domestic and international revenue). CloudHealth Technologies helps deliver cloud operations platform across the main public cloud providers, AWS, Azure and GCP, helping customers analyze and manage cloud costs, usage, security, and performance centrally for native public clouds.

This is a great opportunity for VMW to further expand internationally as well as across all three main cloud providers. Their balance sheet is strong enough to take on a few more acquisitions this size without any material impact.

Valuation

When looking at valuation, I tend to look at companies with similar growth characteristics that also operate in the infrastructure and cloud-related services market. The competitors I used were Red Hat (RHT), Citrix (CTXS), Salesforce (CRM) and Qualys (QLYS).

VMW EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts VMW EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

The above two charts show relative valuations of EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA. In both cases, VMW trades at the bottom, in line with CTXS. The valuation gap between VMW and the middle of the pack is noticeably large and too big to ignore. For example, VMW trades at a forward revenue multiple of just under 6x, well below the peer group average of just over 8x.

Even on an EBITDA basis, where VMW has 88%+ gross margins, improved guidance of 33.8% operating margins, they trade at a large discount. I previously wrote an article going more in depth on valuation upside potential, and this thesis still holds.

Risks to VMW include new competitors entering the market or some of the larger public cloud providers building out their own operations. Also, if the shift towards a hybrid cloud environment is slower than anticipated, this may cause a deceleration in revenue growth.

Overall, despite the solid Q2 earnings, strong Q3 guidance, raised F18 expectations and several notable announcements, VMW shares have been weak over the past few trading sessions. This provides a great opportunity for investors to build their position in a strong, value company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.