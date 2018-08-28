Pfizer Achieves Success In Rare Heart Disease Study

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) released final results from its phase 3 study treating patients with a rare heart disease known as Transthyretin cardiomyopathy (TTR-CM). The results were released at a presentation at the ESC Congress 2018. The results were positive, and now the company can explore the potential of obtaining regulatory approval for Tafamidis. I believe that with the results on hand, Pfizer should easily be able to obtain global regulatory approvals for this patient population. For that reason, I think it's a buy.

Phase 3 Data

It was shown in the phase 3 study that Tafamidis was able to significantly reduce both all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to placebo over a 30-month period. This was achieved in both patients with wild-type or hereditary ATTR-CM. The trial reached statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.0006. There was a 30% reduction in the risk of mortality and a 32% reduction in the rate of cardiovascular-related hospitalization. It was also shown that there was a consistent directional mortality benefit of Tafamidis across all sub-groups in the study. These results are both important and highly promising. That's because ATTR-CM is a disease where transport proteins "transthyretin" in the blood misfold. This misfolding, in turn, causes amyloid fibrils to start to build up on the heart making it rigid, which, in turn, can result in heart failure. This is important because there are no approved pharmacological treatments for this disease.

Competition

This was superb data for ATTR-CM; therefore, I believe that Tafamidis has a good chance at being approved to treat this population across the globe. There is a major risk and that involves a recently approved drug known as Onpattro. Onpattro was recently approved to treat patients with transthyretin Familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP) and was developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). This is a bit of a risk for Pfizer because Alnylam's Onpattro treats ATTR disease as well. FAP is hereditary and is a buildup of misfolded proteins that occur in the nerves. Pfizer already has a drug approved for FAP under the brand name Vyndagel in 40 countries. Analysts believe that Tafamidis could generate global sales between $600 million to $1 billion. Tafamidis and Onpattro will both target different populations, but in a way, they will still compete with each other. That's because even those patients diagnosed with ATTR-CM also tend to have ATTR-FAP as well and vice versa. That means it won't be an easy ride for Pfizer because it will still have competition.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 results in which Tafamidis reduced both the risk of mortality and reduced the rate of cardiovascular-related hospitalization mean that the drug has a good shot at being approved. Pfizer anticipates that it will file for FDA approval of Tafamidis by Q4 2018. That would potentially put approval sometime during 2019. The first risk involves the competition that will be in place if and when Tafamidis hits the market. Pfizer will have Alnylam's Onpattro to worry about. That could likely be a competitive drug that might curb sales for Tafamidis. Still, Pfizer has shown that its drug works in the intended ATTR-CM population. I think that Pfizer has been doing well to advance its pipeline and rebuild shareholder value. It is said that Pfizer has about 15 products in development, in hopes of retaining the growth that it once had. The advancement of Tafamidis is a step in the right direction, and for that reason, I think Pfizer is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers. My service offers deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceuticals. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.