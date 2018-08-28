Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Xarelto's Mixed Bag, Zai Lab Abandons, Lynparza Okayed

Stocks in News:

Xarelto OK'd in Europe for prevention of blood clots in patients with CAD or PAD

Discussion: The European Commission has approved a regimen of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) (2.5 mg twice daily) plus acetylsalicylic acid (75-100 mg once daily) for the prevention of blood clots in adult patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). The approval also includes patients suffering from symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) who are at high risk for ischemic events. The drug is being jointly developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Research & Development, LLC.

Rivaroxaban prevents blood clots by acting as an anticoagulant agent. As anticoagulant agent, the drug is also used as a blood thinner. It is a pioneering drug as the first orally administered active factor Xa inhibitor. While the agent is active for up to ~8-12 hours, its peak effectiveness is achieved ~4 hours after administration and the Xa activity of the blood does not return to its previous stage for 24 hours. The drug was FDA approved in 2011 and was patented with the USPTO in 2007. Its patent coverage is valid till 2020. It was subsequently recommended by the UK’s NIH in 2012. So the European entry, however late, has still some time to reap the additional market benefit for two years.

Among the EU countries, the new regimen will be first available in Germany.

Closely following this positive news of EU approval comes two sets of negative results from two different Phase 3 trials on related indications of heart failure and venous thromboembolism (VTE). The data sets were presented at the ESC Congress currently being held in Munich.

In the first trial, COMMANDER HF heart failure patients and patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) administered Xarelto did not show any statistically significant reduction of composite CV compared to SOC treatment. However, the drug indeed reduced incidence of heart failure in the patient group.

Similarly, in the second trial MARINER, Xarelto could not beat the placebo in reducing the composite of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) and VTE-related death after hospital discharge in high-risk medically ill patients. Further, statistically significant difference could not be achieved by the drug in reducing major bleeding rate in the treatment group.

The share price movement of the large cap did not show any correspondence to this set of news. The price was probably impacted by the larger debates of merger and public perception of the company. The share price moved between $23.58 and $24.15 during the period, close to the lower end of the 52-week range of $21.54-$35.41.

Zai Lab to discontinue development of ZL-3101 for AD

Discussion: The decision to discontinue the development of ZL-3101 (Fugan) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) has been taken by the developers Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Topline results of a Phase IIA trial in patients with mild to moderate subacute eczema did not meet primary endpoint. Compared to placebo, the candidate did not show any statistically significant difference in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score at day 21.

In Other News:

AstraZeneca's Lynparza OK'd in China for ovarian cancer

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) LYNPARZA (olaparib) for the maintenance treatment of recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer is now approved by The China National Drug Administration. This is the first targeted therapy approved in China here for the indication. The PARP inhibitor is being developed with Merck (NYSE:MRK).

FDA OKs Bausch Health's Altreno lotion for acne

Bausch Health Companies' (BHC) ALTRENO (tretinoin) lotion for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients at least nine years old is now FDA approved.

BioMerieux recalls Vitek AST cards due to potential false readings

BioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY) is recalling its Vitek 2 Gram Positive Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) Cards due to the potential for false results for certain strains of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The recall is reported to the FDA. VITEK 2 and VITEK 2 Compact Systems developed by BioMerieux use these cards to identify and determine antimicrobial susceptibility of particular strains of bacteria and yeast which helps guide treatment for patients with bacterial infections.

MiMedx's EpiFix shows effectiveness in healing diabetic foot ulcers; shares up 7% premarket

Positive results from a study of MiMedx Group’s (NASDAQ:MDXG) EpiFix in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) was published in the International Wound Journal reported by the company. The share price moved 7% up on the news. The publication mentioned that out of the patients receiving weekly EpiFix, by 12th week 70% experienced complete healing. This compares favorably to 50% of the group that received standard-of-care treatment (p=0.0338).

Diageo eyeing cannabis-infused beverages

It was reported by Bloomberg that top alcohol producer Diageo Plc (DEO) is now targeting to boost growth and fend off competitors by initiating discussions with at least three major Canadian producers to add cannabis-infused beverages to its portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.