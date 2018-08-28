Tesla: $4,000 And The Top Of The Bull Market

We count Tesla among the story stocks in our current bull market that must be considered outrageous. Some find it plausible that Tesla could trade to $4,000 per share. You should be hearing an alarm bell at this time.

As traders, we often do well by fading the outrageous. Outrageous events and valuations often happen at or near market tops either for individual securities or the entire market as a whole. For those of us who were in the market during the dot-com boom and bust, a few of these story stocks may be memorable. The climb to the top of the market for these dot-com stocks was based upon the outrageous premise that there were abstract concepts that were more important than a company's financials and fundamentals to determine a stock's valuation. Only in the latter stages of a bull market will such outrageous perceptions become commonly accepted.

We now appear to have advanced into such a time frame where some stocks are being valued primarily upon factors other than actual fundamentals and financials. This has happened before throughout the history of markets and this uber-bullish sentiment can last for quite some time as markets surprise to the upside. We know that over-extended markets eventually regress to the performance of historical averages. There is simply far less probability for the outrageous to become reality in the long term. Our experience has taught us that when outrageous events and attitudes become commonplace in the market, then it may be time to adopt a contrarian point of view. Accordingly, we are likely to sell outrageous short in conjunction with the chart. We want to see the signs of buyer's exhaustion and failed momentum on the chart prior to shorting a market or individual stock.

Charts, and stop losses, are crucial because outrageous markets can certainly exceed the expectations of even the most astute market observer. Market history is filled with more than one intelligent expert who has been too early in their deeming the asset levels in the market "irrationally exuberant." Momentum is a powerful force that can take markets either higher or lower than one might reasonably expect. The chart may provide an indication as to when this momentum has stalled. By identifying inflection points in markets, a trader may be able to achieve maximal entry points for their long or short trades.

^IXIC data by YCharts

Trader's Idea Flow respects the excellent work of Seeking Alpha author Daniel Jones who has written an interesting article. Mr. Jones's article brings to light a recent viewpoint by a respected investment firm that is so outrageously bullish that it must be addressed. As a veteran of the dot-com boom and bust, we must state that the uber-bullish sentiment that has become commonplace in much of today's market is eerily reminiscent of another market top from days gone by. In the late 1990s, most of us knew the market was far ahead of itself and almost everyone believed that a sharp correction was coming. But knowing when that correction would actually occur was the challenge needless to say. Of course FOMO was not a popular acronym being used back then to identify a trader's Fear Of Missing Out on the easy gains being made. But FUD certainly was present as everyone's Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt increased with the market's inexorable move higher into a parabolic event as the new millennium dawned. But we all knew there would be a severe price to pay when the market returned to its senses. Outrageous is a temporary condition.

This is a cautionary article about how outrageous concepts can actually become plausible in the minds of some investors when we are near the top of a bull market. Perhaps one of the most outrageous combination of events now occurring on Wall Street can be found at Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Full disclosure: We are fans of Tesla the company although we are concerned whether Tesla can survive the damage that continues to be done to the fundamentals, the brand, and the immediate future for this company by its current CEO Elon Musk. Tesla is at a crucial crossroads right now that could determine the company's very survival. We want to see Tesla survive and we believe the company has a far greater chance of survival in a post-Musk future. As traders, we recognize opportunity and we sold Tesla shares short between $375 and $380 on 8/8/18 as discussed in this recent Seeking Alpha article. We recognized outrageous and we sold it short.

Outrageous conduct has been on display in full view of the market involving Tesla's CEO Musk for some time now. Concurrently, an outrageous price target of Tesla $4,000 per share has been introduced to the market's discussion of this stock via the open letter from ARK Invest. Yes, that is correct: Tesla $4,000 per share. We could discuss with great hyperbole the romantic notion of an auto industry stock driving endlessly higher at ludicrous speed with no brakes. We could imagine endless amounts of never-ending, free capital to fund this vision for the auto company. We could pretend that this company is somehow different and better than the competitors who are rapidly rising to challenge Tesla. We acknowledge that the Tesla $4,000 scenario relies upon the advent of Mobility as a Service. But we believe it is outrageous to be discussing Tesla's role in this future evolution of the market that may or may not include Tesla when the company has so many very serious immediate challenges.

More prudent discussion points of Tesla's future might include challenges as well as opportunities. For instance, China is the world's largest EV auto market. Tesla has just 3% of the market share in China and has discussed plans for the opening of a new Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla may have valid concerns for the protection of the company's valuable IP in China. Chinese engineers will likely be employed by Tesla in any future scenario for a Shanghai Gigafactory. It is possible that big Chinese competitors BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) would be interested in Tesla's IP. We see too much consideration of the outrageous as being plausible by investors and not enough consideration of the many risks that exist for Tesla's share price at current levels.

This discussion of Tesla competing in China may be a moot point, since Musk has not disclosed any plan of action to finance the necessary billions of dollars in capital needed to build a new factory in Shanghai. There may not be any plan to make this factory a reality as this may be just another ruse and distraction by the erratic Tesla CEO. Since Musk constantly has Tesla ensnared in PR bombshells, SEC investigations, shareholder lawsuits, teary-eyed interviews with the New York Times, and bizarre tweets with the next dramatic distraction, there simply isn't time for dry and boring questions about production and/or the acquisition of capital. Perhaps Musk would take a number of these distractions with him if he were to be given a leave of absence for whatever length of time is necessary.

In order to maintain our outrageous / top of the bull market narrative of Tesla $4,000 per share, we need to dismiss the following pesky fundamental items: shareholder lawsuits, legal liabilities, SEC investigations and fines that could total into the billions of dollars; forget about $1.3 billion in convertible debt coming due in November and March; $3 billion accounts payable; never mind dwindling cash reserves combined with an uncertain ability to raise capital; and if a capital raise is possible, then at what cost for Tesla to once again increase its more than $10 billion debt burden?; and not to worry about the apparent ramping up of customer refund demands since this cash pool now comprises more than a third of Tesla's total cash on hand.

Outrageously, we can simply deem these normally crucial items as unimportant. Just forget these insignificant details for now. All of these boring and dry questions regarding other people's money, perhaps your personal investment account money, they are just not that much fun to discuss while we are in the middle of a truly outrageous discussion of Tesla's valuation.

We are of course big fans of world-changing innovation and technologies that can contribute so much to the advancement of society, the economy, and protection of the environment. Tesla's Musk has demonstrated a proclivity for splitting his time and energies among various and diverse commitments as if light refracted through a prism. With Tesla seemingly challenged on many fronts at this time with rapidly approaching financial deadlines that may be complicated by an ongoing SEC investigation, shareholders might benefit from the 100% focus of the CEO's resources on the survival of Tesla, Inc. Let's keep uppermost in mind that this serious event of an SEC investigation has been brought on in large part by Musk's inaccurate claims on items like $420 buyouts. The SEC has certainly noticed that funding was not secured for this Tesla buyout as Musk falsely claimed in his infamous tweet. An SEC investigation into Musk and / or Tesla could make it very difficult or even impossible to complete a deal for a new capital raise that is becoming more of a necessity at this time.

It has been Musk who has presided over the corporate governance and financing decisions that have led Tesla to this highly-leveraged balance sheet that is putting the company in such a precarious position currently. Shareholders are increasingly aware that the upcoming events in the near term could spell make or break for the company's survival. Perhaps the investors in Tesla's debt and equity would be better served if their CEO focused his personal resources on the management and implementation of solutions for the plural crises that Musk has created at Tesla after his years of questionable management.

The development, financing, manufacture, sale, and support of next generation cars is a very challenging endeavor alone. Shareholders, bondholders, employees, customers, suppliers, and Americans viewing Tesla's survival as important would appreciate far less wunderkind theatrics from the CEO. Only if Tesla survives in the near term will there be time later for the company to advance world-changing concepts like solar energy applications and Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Instead of a procession of seemingly endless distractions created by CEO Musk, it might be appreciated if this corporate executive would focus like a laser beam on the implementation of solutions for current problems. The $1.3 billion in convertible debt that is coming due in a few months and the $3 billion that is now owed to suppliers would be a good place to start. At a later date, let's discuss technologies that could become economically viable in perhaps 5-10 years into the future. For now, let's deal with a self-inflicted SEC investigation, shareholder lawsuits, legal liabilities, and the potential billions in unnecessary expenses that this CEO has just cost shareholders of Tesla's equity.

Perhaps it would not be unreasonable for Tesla's board of directors to actually place some parameters around their erratic CEO. One guideline to consider could be: when you cost the company billions, threaten its very survival, invite an SEC investigation, damage the brand, destroy credibility, possibly terminate the ability to achieve a capital raise (and you managed to achieve all of this damage with just one tweet), then the board shuts down your Twitter account. Hopefully this guideline is not considered overly stringent or too difficult for the independent board of directors at Tesla to address.

Candidly, neither Wall Street nor any potential buyers for Tesla could have been that impressed with the company's current condition. If Tesla were on its way to $4,000 per share in the not too distant future, wouldn't some consortium of investors have been willing to step up and steal a bargain for Tesla's buyout at $420 per share? No, there were no takers at $420. And before the actual discussion of a realistic valuation advanced very far, Musk pulled the buyout card off of the table under the cover of an 11 PM Friday night press release.

Let's be clear that it has been the Tesla/Musk camp including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Silver Lake who have advanced the notion that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Silver Lake themselves were interested in Tesla. Yet no mention of any terms were given that would likely have accompanied any such interest, if in fact this interest was actually documented. No form of documentation of this interest or any terms have been presented. Yet a dozen media outlets rushed to announce that unidentified "sources" reported that Volkswagen and Silver Lake were interested in Tesla. Really? Or was this the work of crisis management firm Joele Frank spinning this situation with unconfirmed news? Interestingly, there has been zero counter-party confirmation from Volkswagen at all on this report of their interest in Tesla, as of this writing.

Let's also be crystal clear on the important point that Tesla and Musk have not been the poster children for accuracy of corporate statements recently. And as far as Musk's statement about "his decision to remain public," let's consider that the marketplace may have given Musk a mandate that his idea for a buyout at $420 was a non sequitur. The current demand may not be very strong for dangerously leveraged buyouts of companies with no earnings, erratic CEOs, SEC investigations, unknown additional billions in liabilities forthcoming, and quality control / production issues in the face of rising competition. Shocker.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that the Tesla spin that was given to the market on Friday night was a result of the newly-hired crisis management firm of Joele Frank drawing upon their retainer fee paid to them by Musk and company. We could be wrong. Maybe Tesla $4,000 is coming instead of a buyout at $420.

Musk's first attempt to save face and run for backup to the Saudis resulted in the Saudis announcing they were in discussions with Tesla rival Lucid Motors. Well, that was embarrassing and rather inconvenient for any genius, entrepreneurial CEO who has recently displayed his mastery of the Twitterverse. So as the Tesla camp attempts to spin this Musk-inflicted debacle via crisis communications management they float the undocumented, unverified idea of interest by Volkswagen and Silver Lake. Since Silver Lake is involved with Tesla in this P.T. Barnum circus tent event anyway it was not a stretch to have Silver Lake say, "Sure. We are big-time players who were interested... but since there are not enough other big-time players like us around, we are finished here." Zero commitment, no capital spent, no documents signed, and it raises Silver Lake's profile as a big player on Wall Street. Volkswagen's alleged participation in the deal may have been a calculated gamble since Volkswagen would be unlikely to voice opposition to the Tesla public relations statement. After the fairly recent emissions scandal at Volkswagen, their legal team may have wisely advised silence on this issue. In fact, the mention of Volkswagen as a player in a potential deal for Tesla also heightens the German automaker's profile on Wall Street in a positive light. Not a single thin dime was offered up and no commitments were made by Volkswagen in this report. What level of credibility would you like to assign to this "report" from "sources" coming out of the Tesla camp that Volkswagen and Silver Lake were serious players at $30 billion? If the stock is heading to $4,000 per share, then we might have seen other parties lining up to secure the rest of the funding.

Our experience has shown us that the more outrageous events and valuations become in the market, the closer we may be to a bull market top. Current events at Tesla and the consideration of a $4,000 stock price as plausible seems to be fairly outrageous to us.

Summary

Perhaps the Tesla Board of Directors needs to have the wisdom and courage, or the SEC needs to have the jurisprudence to bring balance into their relationship with Musk. Accountability and structure can be very positive in the team-building effort that Tesla might benefit from. There are tens of thousands of jobs and billions of investor dollars at risk here in this situation. Candidly, we take the inappropriate conduct of Tesla's CEO Musk very seriously. In fact, it is of concern that this potentially great American company is currently at risk. We want to see Tesla succeed and believe a post-Musk future is in everyone's best interests.

Tesla's CEO has become a major distraction and liability for the company's survival. Events like a public company's CEO getting into a monthly war of tweets with various people ranging from former employees to heroic rescue divers simply cannot be allowed to continue. In the bizarre case of the trapped Thai soccer team Musk played no useful role in the rescue. The Tesla CEO did manage to damage the high profile reputation of Tesla and its products by insulting one of the actual heroes of this rescue mission. Musk name-called one of the rescue divers in yet another of his errant tweets.

This type of inappropriate conduct by Tesla's Musk is not helpful for the performance of the company's stock or the reputation of the brand. For the many investors who have made strong profits in Tesla's stock, you may be willing to overlook the increasing number of warning signs coming from this highly questionable conduct being exhibited by Musk. The ride higher on Tesla's stock performance has likely been outrageously great fun. You may now be lulled into a false sense of complacency or perhaps you feel apathetic regarding Musk's conduct. Perhaps you are even now believing that it is plausible to easily advance towards financial independence on the ride to Tesla $4,000. After all, it is a bull market you know... until it is not.

Prudent investors can be far less fun to hang around. In fact, they can be a serious buzz-kill. But prudence enables investors to keep their trading accounts alive and preserve bull market gains. Outrageous has the strong potential to end badly for complacent investors who have allowed their eyes to become glazed over as the gains have just seemed to come so easily in this bull market. This trap combines greed, over confidence, and complacency that can soon become fear and denial in a sharp market downturn.

For those of us who survived the dot-com boom and bust, some of us are feeling an eerily reminiscent sense of the bizarre that has crept back into this bull market after so many decades of being absent. The acceptance of outrageous in our marketplace has returned once again. It is almost like the re-emergence of a deceptively evil character from a Steven King novel that returns every few decades to wreak carnage and steal souls by seducing the naive and innocent down into the dark abyss below, never to be heard from again. Okay, so perhaps a little overly dramatic there. But if you have ever seen the value of your brokerage account plunge relentlessly lower, then you definitely understand the misery and horror of that story. So let's be prudent and protect ourselves from the evil of severe stock market losses. Tesla's CEO and current valuation discussions are outrageous. Outrageous is not good. That is the point of this article.

The graphic below illustrates just how far above the average returns on the S&P that we are now experiencing. Can these above average gains continue? Yes, they definitely can continue for a few more years possibly. But they could also end tomorrow. Be aware when you see outrageous and protect your gains as you see fit. Do not allow yourself to become overconfident or complacent.

Conclusion

Trader's Idea Flow recently entered our first short sale of Tesla stock on the morning of 8/8/18 as we published this post to our marketplace community. We posted later that night to our blog. Perhaps Musk's most bizarre tweet to date regarding the now infamous, "Funding secured." message was the catalyst for our short sale. We indicated our skepticism for the chances of a Tesla buyout at $420 per share. And just sixteen days after our short sale, Musk issued this stunning reversal under the cover of an 11:00 PM Friday night press release. Due to such erratic behavior, reasonable investors may not be willing to entrust Tesla's CEO Musk with billions more in capital as the clock rapidly ticks down towards Tesla's insolvency. Furthermore, there may be the question of an ongoing SEC investigation that focuses upon Musk and the infamous "funding secured" tweet. It may be in the best interests of shareholders for Musk to be removed immediately so that Tesla can recapitalize for the sake of the company's survival.

Here's a quote from the WSJ that summarizes the current state of Tesla's emerging crisis:

"Tesla is under increasing pressure to generate cash after burning through $1.8 billion in the first six months of this year. The company has about $1.3 billion in convertible debt due in November and March. It had $3 billion in accounts payable and just $2.2 billion in cash on hand as of June 30. Including capitalized leases, long-term debt tops $11 billion, according to FactSet."

Musk now struggles to meet production goals that may or may not enable the company to survive in the short term. But this CEO's previous choices may have all but dashed the company's hopes to remain competitive in the future as the highly-leveraged balance sheet may not allow for the insatiable need for capital to be met. Billions more in capital are needed to pay suppliers on accounts that may now be in arrears, meet the upcoming payments of convertible debt, and build the aforementioned Shanghai factory. R&D must be maintained or ramped higher in an increasingly competitive marketplace. And it is estimated that the cost of building out the global EV fast-charging infrastructure could be $360 billion. Currently, Tesla's place in the race to stay current in the global buildout of this crucial infrastructure technology is tenuous, at best. Upgrading existing charging stations and building new stations will require billions more in capital expenditures from Tesla.

Discussion of the other future Tesla models that have been promoted by Musk is not even appropriate at this time. There simply is no capital to even consider such expensive future projects. At this time Tesla is rapidly approaching a crossroads that are all about survival now, not projects in the future. This is the disastrous condition that Musk's leadership has brought upon Tesla at this time. Discussing the immediacy of paying the billions of dollars that are now coming due / overdue at Tesla, for which Tesla simply does not have the capital to pay, seems to be a secondary concern for many market participants.

Instead, bull market stock valuations based upon "visionary" events that may never happen have people discussing Tesla at $4,000 per share. Mobility as a Service is another of the many imagined wonderful topics for Tesla's future to be contemplated during outrageous, top of the bull market discussions. For now however, we would like to see just how Tesla plans to meet the billions in financial obligations that are currently owed or soon coming due. Never mind Tesla $4,000. How about communicating on the marketing plan to deal with the possibility of sharply lower demand for products as the EV tax credit is phased out in 2019?

A story stock like Tesla may be one of the more hyperbolic stock valuation scenarios in this current bull market. This is not a good thing. Reasonable investors would likely agree that the current bull market is one of the longest running bulls in history. When the next bear market returns, and it will, story stocks with little substance to their stratospheric valuations are among the most vulnerable for severe losses.

Clearly, there is a certain amount of bull market premium built into this market currently. But the bull market premium typical of many stocks may be exponentially exaggerated in the current price of Tesla shares. While almost none of the increasing and substantial risk to shareholders seems to be currently priced into Tesla shares, at least 100 points of outrageous bullishness seems to be built into the current valuation of Tesla shares. We believe that there is a very substantial disconnect between the current condition of Tesla the company and the current valuation of Tesla the stock. As we are so often reminded in the market, these types of inefficiencies can suddenly correct seemingly without warning. Risk happens fast as illustrated in the graphic below. A number of sources have recently reported Tesla's hiring of Joele Frank to handle communications surrounding the proposed buyout of Tesla. We now know that this bizarre buyout calamity caused by Musk had no basis in reality. Tesla has released a carefully-scripted press release stating that the company will remain public. So this tells us that Tesla has not hired Joele Frank to handle communications for Musk's imaginary buyout. Tesla has hired the communications firm for some other reason. A cursory study of Joele Frank's website tells us that a public company's engagement of this crisis communications management specialist may portend upcoming ominous events.

Tesla $4,000 is an outrageous consideration. The fact that some market participants consider this valuation for Tesla to be plausible in the not too distant future may be symptomatic of a market top. Stocks about to increase by 1000% in value generally do not hire firms specializing in crisis management communications.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.