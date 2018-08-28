Verastem's Duvelisib And The Competition: A Comparison

When I first covered Verastem (VSTM) in March, the stock had not yet started its awesome rise. I also had two major doubts about the company - its cash position, and its competitive position vis-a-vis Imbruvica. So, while I held a small position, I was fairly cautious.

My money having almost quadrupled in the ensuing half-year, my caution now looks, in retrospect, unwarranted; except for the dilution. That issue has been effectively addressed by the company - through a dilution. That dilution did not effect the stock much, which was strongly bullish. But the one thing that still worries me is competition. Imbruvica is the principal competition, and it is owned by AbbVie (ABBV), and it is the same drug that AbbVie abandoned duvelisib for. So there are some dramatic elements here in how Imbruvica continues being a cause for pain of duvelisib.

Of course, it makes perfect sense for AbbVie to acquire duvelisib and retain its lead in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL - and look silly in the process, having acquired duvelisib for $850mn and then giving it away for a pittance, only to now acquire it again for what looks like at least couple billion dollars. However that may be, one thing is for sure; that will be a happy scenario for Verastem and its shareholders, for the drug will surely be sold at a high premium to current low valuation.

However, Duvelisib will still play second fiddle to Imbruvica unless we can surely show its competitive advantage either as a mono- or as a dual therapy in the same vertical, or added advantages in horizontal directions, meaning other cancers where Imbruvica does not hold sway. So we need to do a thorough comparison of duvelisib and Imbruvica.

Duvelisib’s clinical progress

Versatem’s trump card Duvelisib has a relatively long history behind it. The drug candidate was licensed by Infinity Pharma to AbbVie in 2014 in an $850 million deal. However, AbbVie decided to ditch Duvelisib in favor of developing competing drug Imburvica. Verastem licensed Duvelisib from Infinity at far more generous terms in 2016.

Duvelisib is a dual PI3K-δ,γ inhibitor - the only one such - which is being developed as a monotherapy as well as a combination therapy for treating various types of cancers.

The drug has a novel approach to treating cancers as it is the only dual inhibitor of PI3K-δ,γ which has managed to achieve positive results in advanced stage trials. By targeting both these molecules, duvelisib effectively targets both the malignant B-cells and the supportive tumor microenvironment:

Duvelisib targets the PI3K δ isoform, which is necessary for cell proliferation and survival, and γ isoform, which is critical for cytokine signaling and pro-inflammatory responses from the microenvironment.

The company is running various studies for establishing the efficacy and safety of the drug for treating different types of cancers. The current catalyst is related to DUO study, which recently concluded its Phase 3, randomized, open label trial for establishing Duvelisib’s efficacy and safety over ofatumumab for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The study met its primary endpoints and currently has some of its patients in long term follow up.

The drug candidate received Priority review tag from the FDA, and from trial data it is highly likely that the drug will get positive decision from the FDA. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or CLL mainly strikes people of advanced ages and presents a large market opportunity for the company. It is estimated that the market for CLL therapies may touch $2.2 billion by 2020 and Verastem is in a strong position to create a niche market for itself in this segment.

The phase 3 DUO study established Duvelisib as a strong contender in oral monotherapy segment for CLL. Currently, there are only a few drugs such as Imbruvica and Venclexta in the market which may be used orally in a home set up. Additionally, Duvelisib is also the first in its class dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, and may be used for treating relapsed or refractory CLL as well. The company management issued the following statement for the drug:

Oral duvelisib is the first PI3K inhibitor to show efficacy as a monotherapy in a randomized Phase 3 study in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL. Duvelisib monotherapy has also demonstrated significant clinical activity in patients with double-refractory FL. [Source]

Duvelisib is also undergoing two other studies viz. DYNAMO and PRIMO, both Phase 2. DYNAMO is studying the drug candidate as a monotherapy for treating Indolent Non Hodgkin Lymphoma while PRIMO is studying the drug for treating relapsed or refractory Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma. The results so far have been encouraging for both the studies and any eventual success will likely open up massive markets for the company.

Duvelisib and Imbruvica: Some comparisons

Currently, AbbVie’s Imbruvica is considered a benchmark in treating CLL. Imbruvica was widely considered a pioneer as the drug is available in capsule form and may be taken orally in a home setup. Further, it is also a targeted therapy which focuses on specific proteins to halt the progress of cancer. Such precise focus makes these drugs safer than traditional chemotherapy techniques.

Duvelisib, like Imbruvica, is a targeted therapy. Imbruvica works by blocking Burton’s tyrosine kinase, which is downstream of PI3K δ and γ isoforms, which is targeted by duvelisib. BTK plays an important role in the proliferation of malignant B cells as it forms a part of the B cell receptor signaling complex. However, duvelisib is highly effective at reducing downstream PI3K signaling in a B cell line with the ibrutinib resistance conferring BTK C481S mutation. This is precisely where its niche market lies - in r/r CLL patients with ibrutinib resistance.

Duvelisib and other drugs

In its DUO study, Duvelisib showed median Progression Free Survival period at 13.3 months, a vast improvement over median PFS of Arzerra at 9.9 months. Apart from this, the drug is also more patient friendly over its peers such as Zydelig, a PI3Kδ inhibitor currently in the market. Zydelig works as a combination therapy with Rituxan, which requires subcutaneous or intravenous delivery. Duvelisib is also more potent than Zydelig as the latter only inhibits PI3Kδ protein while the former inhibits different isoforms such as phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma of the protein. Duvelisib needs to be administered once in a day while Zydelig requires twice a day regimen.

Risks and benefits

While Duvelisib has several USPs attached to it, there are certain limitations as well. The DUO study of the drug reported several adverse events such as neutropenia by 30% of the patients, diarrhea by 15% and pneumonia by 14% of the patients. The incidences of diarrhea were found higher than current treatments such as Imbruvica. The toxicity profile of the drug may prove to be a major shortcoming for it in the market. The drug trial also excluded patients who had received prior treatment with BTK or PI3K inhibitors. It has been shown that hepatotoxicity is significantly higher in previously-untreated patients. Given that, duvelisib’s use as a frontline treatment comes into question.

However, Duvelisib has the potential to be a viable alternative for patients who show Imbruvica intolerance, giving the upcoming treatment an edge in the market. The drug also showed meaningful increase in PFS in patients with the high risk 17p deletion. Data presented at ASH 2017 showed that “ORR in patients with 17p deletion: duvelisib 70% vs OFA 43% (p=0.0182).” These patients show little response to current treatments and thus have poor prognosis. Overall, Duvelisib will likely provide Verastem excellent return on its licensing investment despite its toxicity concerns.

