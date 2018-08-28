Best Buy Has Just Become A Better Deal

At attractive multiples, BBY has entered my radar and may become the next addition to the "high-conviction" sub-group of my portfolio.

My eyes and ears are wide open to Best Buy (BBY) today.

Appreciative of bargain-priced, high-quality stocks, I was drawn to the retailer's fiscal 2Q19 results released on Tuesday, ahead of the opening bell, that looked rock solid. Yet, shares have traded down as sharply as 8% in the early hours, apparently a reaction to slowing same-store sales growth that will start to face tougher comps after several quarters of outperformance. Credit: Techno Buffalo

Regarding the results of the quarter, all my predictions seem to have materialized, although I was still a bit short on my top- and bottom-line estimates. Revenues of $9.38 billion landed $54 million and $109 million above my projection and consensus expectations, respectively, on strong performance (mid-single digit growth at least) across all product lines, channels and geographies, as I had been anticipating.

I was just a bit disappointed to see that the largest computer and mobile phones segment was precisely the one to produce the most timid comps, at 4.2%, when results from leading device makers Apple (AAPL) and HP Inc. (HPQ) seem to have been pointing at more noticeable strength on this end of the business. But other product lines picked up the slack, with consumer electronics (second largest segment) and appliances (third) logging comps in the high-single to low-double digits.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Yahoo Finance

On profitability, my gross margin projection of 23.8% was spot on, while my op margin estimate of 3.5% proved to be 10 bps too conservative - or 30 bps, if I back out $17 million worth of restructuring charges accounting for a six-cent, tax neutral impact to EPS. At play in the slight YOY gross margin contraction were the revenue mix move toward recurring service sales (which, while possibly margin eroding in the short term, is a welcome long-term development, in my view) and producer inflationary pressures.

But what about the outlook?

The bearish reaction observed this morning, once again, does not seem to be related to the results of the second fiscal quarter. Instead, the management team's delivery of a full-year guidance hike came accompanied by fiscal 3Q18 comp expectations of 2.5% to 3.5% that would represent the slowest pace of growth of the last six quarters. At a macro level, I don't expect spending behavior to change much until definitive signs of economic deterioration begin to surface - recent reports on consumer confidence and sentiment have sent conflicting messages about what's to come next.

The net effect of the factors described above is, in my opinion, neutral to slightly positive, while the Street's reaction to them appears to have been predominantly negative. For this reason, and considering a current-year P/E of 15.2x and long-term PEG of 1.3x that look slightly better than they did this time last year (right before shares rallied 40%-plus), BBY has entered my radar once again and may become the next addition to the "high-conviction" sub-group of my portfolio.

Note from the author: You can learn about other names in my "high-conviction" list, as well as dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I invite you to join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in BBY over the next 72 hours.