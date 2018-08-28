The Cannabis Chronicles: Possible Cannabis Bubble And Nova Scotia Supply Agreements

Shares of cannabis companies are up 30%, 50%, or even over 100% in the past two weeks - invest cautiously.

Most of the big companies received supply agreements, with a few exceptions, although quantities were not disclosed.

Nova Scotia announced the 14 Canadian cannabis producers which will supply the province in its first year of legalized cannabis. All of the biggest players, including Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), were on the list, as were US-traded Cronos (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY). Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) and Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF) were the most notable exclusions from the list of suppliers to Nova Scotia.

Based on supply agreements to date - an incomplete data set covering only one-third of Canadians - Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis look to be the quantity leaders, justifying their higher enterprise values than their peers.

Cannabis markets have been extremely hot over the past two weeks, with both the nearly-C$1 billion Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (OTC:HMLSF) and the US-domiciled $400 million ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) up over 30% in the past two weeks. Many individual stocks within those indices are up 50% or 100% in the same span.

This has led to some concern that the market could be bubbly. While I am bullish - I even purchased shares of Aurora Cannabis earlier today - I would encourage investors to exercise caution in investing in the market. New investors are best to invest in one of the two ETFs above until they have learned the cannabis market, and all investors should consider using dollar-cost-averaging on new investments to reduce the impact of short-term price movements.

Despite those short-term price movements, I am very optimistic about the industry - I recently forecast that the U.S. recreational market could be worth ~$90 billion in ten years - and the next few months and years will be an exciting time to be a cannabis investor.

Government-Based Centralized Ordering

As shown above, cannabis will be distributed by the provincial government in most Canadian provinces (Saskatchewan being an outlier). Stores, both government-run and private, will be supplied through the provincial distributor. Thus, cannabis companies either enter into a supply agreement with a province or they won't sell recreational cannabis in that province.

As a result, provincial supply agreements are an important tool for measuring how much cannabis a given company may sell. These orders are also, by proxy, a tool to measure how well management is managing each company: Companies that are able to secure deals for a large quantity of cannabis from a broad assortment of provinces can be inferred to be better-managed by those who do not. In a rapidly-evolving - and soon rapidly-growing - quality management will make the difference between success and failure for companies and their investors.

Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Supply Agreements

The latest province to release supply agreement information is Nova Scotia, home to 950,000 Canadians or about 2.1% of Canada's population. Distribution in Nova Scotia will be handled by a dozen retail stores and online sales. While not a large province, Nova Scotian supply agreement are again helpful to build a picture of which management teams are more successful in this nascent stage of the market prior to legalization.

On August 24, 2018, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") announced orders in preparation for legalization on October 17, 2018.

Nova Scotia placed orders with 14 Canadian cannabis vendors and one cannabis accessory vendor, with a total purchase quantity of 3.75 million grams (3,750 kg). This is one-quarter of NSLC's anticipated first-year needs "in the range of" 15,000 kg (or ~15.7 grams/capita).

The winning vendors are:

Vendor Location Aphria Inc. (APH.TO) (OTCQB:APHQF) Toronto, Ontario Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. (ACB.TO) (OTCQX:ACBFF) Cremona, Alberta CannTrust Inc. (TRST.TO) (OTC:CNTTF) Vaughan, Ontario Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) (WEED.TO) Smiths Falls, Ontario Peace Naturals Project Inc. (Cronos Group) (CRON) Toronto, Ontario Humble & Fume (accessories) Brandon, Manitoba MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (OTCPK:MEDFF) Markham, Ontario OrganiGram Inc. (OGI.V) (OTCQB:OGRMF) Moncton, New Brunswick Zenabis East (Sun Pharm) Atholville, New Brunswick TerrAscend (Solace Health Inc.) (TER.CNX) (OTC:TRSSF) Toronto, Ontario Tilray Canada Ltd. (High Park Company) (TLRY) London, Ontario The Flowr Group Okanagan Inc. Markham, Ontario 7ACRES (The Supreme Cannabis Company) (FIRE.V) (OTCPK:SPRWF) Kincardine, Ontario Up Cannabis Inc. (HIP.V) (OTCPK:NWKRF) Oakville, Ontario WeedMD Rx (WMD.V) (OTCPK:WDDMF) Aylmer, Ontario

Nova Scotia indicated that NSLC would carry 282 cannabis products and 21 accessories on legalization, spanning flower, seeds, pre-rolls, oils, and gel caps.

Several of the companies which received supply agreements have issued their own press releases as well:

Notable Omissions

Without volume for any of the 14 cannabis vendors, it isn't possible to suggest who might have won out the most in this deal. However, it may be instructive to look at the largest companies which did not receive supply agreements.

Based on the holdings of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) (which are similar to those of MJ) the most notable omissions from NSLC's supply orders include:

Many of the smaller ETF holdings also did not receive supply agreements, but to my eye, these three brands are the most notable omissions. Of these, perhaps Hydropothecary and Maricann are the most disappointing, given TGOD and Hiku's close relations with companies that secured supply agreements--TGOD's cannabis could be sold in Nova Scotia through its supply to Aurora while Hiku Brands will is likely to be merged with Canopy Growth pending the August 30th shareholder vote.

Supply Agreements To Date

(Author based on data from Reddit and from YCharts; supply agreements exclude Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and usually Alberta - many provinces and companies did not provide volumes)

Details on supply agreements remains quite incomplete due to the nature of ordering from several of the largest provinces. Supply agreement in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and often (but not always) Alberta did not include quantities, so the above quantities are far from an exhaustive amount of real first-year supplies. The four excluded provinces exclude fully 66% of Canadians, so the above figures are best viewed as illustrative only.

However, from the chart it is apparent that Canopy Growth and Aurora have earned their massive enterprise values based on their lead in supply agreements. From the chart alone, Hydropothecary, CannTrust and Maricann each have large supply agreements relative to their values, while Tilray stands out as having a large enterprise value relative to its supply agreements.

Cronos, the other US-traded Canadian cannabis company, does not make the chart as its three supply agreements are with Ontario, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia - all provinces that did not provide quantities.

Given the holes in the underlying data, I would urge caution in interpreting these results too far. They could be useful in finding cannabis companies that might be undervalued, but much greater due diligence should be used before investing since the data excludes two-thirds of Canadians.

Massive Industry Price Rally

The biggest story of the past few weeks has been the massive run-up in cannabis company prices since Molson Coors (TAP) formed a joint venture with Hydropothecary (my take), Constellation (STZ) invested $4 billion into Canopy Growth on August 15 (my take), and reports that Diageo (DEO) is in talks with "at least three" Canadian cannabis producers about a potential investment.

Each of Canopy Growth, Cronos, Tilray, Aphria, and Aurora are up at least 50% since August 13. Hydropothecary lags the group slightly at "only" 33% gains, since it already has a dance partner in Molson Coors.

A Word of Caution

Both major cannabis ETFs are also up 38% and 33%, respectively. As one might expect with such a fast, broad run-up, some are skeptical that these high prices will hold up, suggesting:

“This is like bitcoin (BTC-USD) levels, the kind of move Tilray is making,” said Jason Spatafora, a cannabis investor who runs Marijuanastocks.com. “The market is completely irrational. [Tilray’s] market capitalization is over $4.5 billion. That’s insane. They don’t have as much cash as Canopy or Aurora. It shouldn’t trade at half that valuation.” Market Watch, August 27, 2018

New investors be a little cautious during this type of run-up. Normal investing rules apply: Don't invest due to fear of missing out, invest only what you can afford to lose, and consider using a dollar-cost-averaging approach to new investments in cannabis.

Despite all the hype (I am as guilty as any, having calculated the U.S. market could be ~$90 billion in ten years) and the interest from big businesses, this is a nascent market with the main product - recreational cannabis - not even legal until October 17. Some companies will survive and thrive, both in Canada and overseas. Other companies - those with poor management or just unlucky - will fall by the wayside and go belly-up or be sold for less than their price today.

I would encourage new investors to dollar-cost-average into an industry ETF like MJ or HMMJ.TO (depending on your country of domicile) at first until you get to know the industry and which companies you prefer within it. These are risky companies to invest in although I whole-heartedly believe that the potential for gains is there - even going so far as to purchase shares of Aurora Cannabis earlier today.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMMJ.TO, CGC, ACB.TO, HEXO.TO, NINE.V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

