American Woodmark: Making A Mark

With pro-forma earnings multiples at just 10-11 times earnings, I have aggressively been averaging down to levels below the $100 mark.

This is comforting as the RSI deal, valued at little over a billion, has added quite a bit to the leverage position.

American Woodmark (AMWD) has been a name which I have followed with great interest following last year's billion dollar purchase of RSI. The deal made a lot of sense, and hence shares moved higher in an initial response to the deal. Ever since, shares have quickly lost quite a bit of ground again, now trading at levels below the level at which shares were trading ahead of the deal announcement.

This looks highly appealing in my book as deal integration appears to be going well, with the company already on track to earn about $8 per share this year.

Kitchen & Bath Cabinets

American Woodmark is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. This means that the business has been hit hard during the crisis a decade ago, being so reliant on the housing market. While the company suffered quite a bit during the crisis, including four consecutive years of losses, the company managed to become profitable again. In recent years, the company has grown quite impressively, now posting far higher sales and margins than the previous peak.

This allowed shares to recover from a level just around $10 per share in 2011 to roughly $100 in the autumn of last year. Around the time, the company announced the $1.07 billion deal of RSI Home Products, creating a giant in its field.

The deal added $560 million in sales and $123 million in EBITDA, for a 1.9 times sales and 9 times EBITDA multiple. The real kicker in the deal were the projected $30-$40 million in synergies, to be realised in three years time following deal closure, having the potential to reduce the EBITDA multiple to 6.8 times.

Important to realise: American Woodmark was a much larger business with $1.07 billion in sales for its fiscal year of 2017, while EBITDA margins were much lower with EBITDA seen around $130 million. In fact, margins are at 12%, about ten points lower than those reported by RSI.

The Original Thesis

American Woodmark posted net earnings of $72 million, or at about $4.50 per share, ahead of the purchase of RSI. I noted in the original review of the deal that the bottom line could see a $52-$80 million boost as a result of the deal, depending on whether synergies were taken into account or not. Even after taking into account modest dilution, earnings could increase to $7.00-$8.60 per share.

This looked rather compelling with shares trading around $100 per share before the deal announcement, as net debt of $750 million worked out to a 2.6 times leverage ratio, being manageable. The very strong pro-forma earnings power caused the shares to jump from $100 to $120 in reaction to the deal announcement and nearly hit the $150 mark in the weeks following.

What Happened?

Rising interest rates at the start of the year have caused doubt on the viability of the housing sector and hence demand for the company's products, as a reversal of the housing market could be somewhat dangerous with the leverage taken on in connection to the deal. Ironically enough, it is not just interest rates impacting sales of new homes, as lack of supply, lack of labour and rising input costs are key factors as well. Not to mention the uncertainty caused by the talk about tariffs.

These concerns triggered quite a violent sell-off in the shares to levels around $80 in recent weeks, ahead of the first-quarter earnings report, as the decline made me a gradual buyer of the shares, having averaged down to $90 per share. Following the release of the first-quarter results, shares initially jumped 15% to nearly $100, but gains largely faded a bit to levels around the $90 mark.

Alongside the release of the full-year result for the fiscal year of 2018, that is back in May, the company outlined a projection calling for organic growth at mid-single digits, total sales growth of 35%, and EBITDA margins of 15.5-16.0%. This implies that sales are seen around $1.69 billion this year, with EBITDA pegged at roughly $266 million.

The company started the first quarter on a strong note, with total revenues increasing by 55%, while organic sales growth came in at 8%. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $68.1 million, for margins equal to 15.9% of sales. The strong results made the outlook for the current year look attainable, or could even be surpassed. As the company has reduced net debt to $694 million during the first quarter, leverage ratios have fallen already to 2.6 times. In fact, the company started buying back shares as of last week, still having $36 million in authorisation as of now.

After adding back some resurrecting charges and amortisation costs, adjusted earnings came in at $2.04 per share, putting an $8 per share number on track for the year. Such an earnings number, with the integration well on track, and potential in case the housing market picks up more steam, makes me a happy holder of the stock with an average entry price at $90.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.