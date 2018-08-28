VICI: Think Like A Landlord

VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Thus, it's perfectly reasonable to evaluate it from a landlord's perspective. This approach is even more critical here because VICI has one central tenant: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). Other REITs are more diversified in its tenants than VICI.

Nevertheless, VICI does operate in different regions, which somewhat mitigates this risk. VICI is concentrated on CZR because it emerged as a spin-off from CZR's bankruptcy. Readers that are/have been landlords will find VICI easy to understand. All they have to do is look at the dynamic between VICI and CZR, as a landlord to a tenant.

Image: VICI's logo.

Landlord's perspective

Before we dive into VICI as an investment, it's essential to understand the relationship with CZR. The master lease agreement (MLA) is similar to the contract between the tenant and the landlord (but at a corporate level). This MLA has a triple net structure, which means that VICI won't be responsible for the costs related to the properties leased. Hence, VICI's operations won't be very capital intensive and will provide investors with stable cash flows.

Recently Credit Suisse calculated the annual rent of VICI to be $754 million for 2018 (AFFO rent). For 2019 and 2020 the AFFO rent will reach $821 and $972 million respectively. It's worth noting that the forecasted EBITDAs for VICI are similar to the AFFO rent (slight differences). Hence, the EBITDA is a good proxy for rent revenues in case you're wondering.

Moreover, these cash flows are relatively secure. CZR has a good 3.5x rental coverage, and the agreements in place look remarkably safe for VICI. In a default, VICI can go after CZR's properties with ease. Furthermore, the MLA subordinates CZR's interests to VICI's rent. In a way, it's similar to a corporate bond.

VICI offers a relatively safe exposure to the casino industry. Above you can see that hotels are 40% of Las Vegas revenues. This bolsters the idea that VICI's cash flows are secure. Plus, the casino gaming industry itself is already somewhat insulated from recensions (notice that 2008 revenues didn't plunge). Since the financial crisis, Las Vegas was left with an unprecedented amount of supply of new buildings (construction lagged the housing bubble). This supply kept Las Vegas revenues depressed for many years. However, now demand has outgrown supply, and it's currently favorable for Las Vegas revenues.

Valuation

I'm going to value VICI through a simple model. Remember we should think about this REIT as a landlord. So it's reasonable to discount the forecasted rent flows (AFFO rent) to estimate VICI's fair value.

This is a very straightforward process. First, we'll need to determine the discount rate. Below you'll find my calculation of this through the CAPM.

Then I'll discount the 2020 AFFO rent as a perpetuity. I use this figure because these flows are almost guaranteed given the MLA. We can still predict beyond 2020, but I prefer the prudent approach.

Above you can see my valuation for VICI from a landlord perspective. I discounted the 2020 AFFO rent taking into account that we're currently in August 2018 (I didn't use a full period there).

Back in February 2018, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) tried to buy VICI for $19.50 per share. However, the deal was rejected. Ostensibly the reason is that VICI's management (independent from CZR) thought that their shares were worth much more than that. It's reasonable to assume that if the offer were more in line with management's fair value estimates, then they would have negotiated the figure a bit. However, the $19.50 was outright rejected. My valuation is 37% higher than MGP's tender offer.

In this model, I didn't take into account the potential growth for VICI. VICI's agreements include escalators that will increase revenues by 1% to 2% per year. This growth is virtually guaranteed because it's contractually stipulated. Moreover, VICI holds call options at cap rates of 10% that would be accretive for shareholders and would also support growth.

Why is VICI undervalued?

Investors also fear VICI's tenant concentration on CZR. CZR has already defaulted in the past. However, VICI's relationship with CZR is very similar to the relationship of a banker with its creditor. CZR has a sound rent coverage right now, and there are robust contractual agreements in place that will protect VICI's interests. Furthermore, the hotel gambling exposure that VICI has is much more prominent now that back in 2008. This exposure is less risky than casinos' because people will always need a hotel room.

Therefore, I think that investors' concerns on VICI are overblown. After all, this REIT has very predictable and safe cash flows.

Can you think about VICI like a bond?

The short answer is yes, but with some obvious distinctions. For example, in a bond, you'll get a guaranteed yield (assuming there's no default) based on the price you pay. Also, you get seniority of payments in the event of a bankruptcy of your debtor. In VICI's REIT you'll get a relatively safe dividend yield of 5.6% plus potentially the estimated upside of my valuation. However, you have less seniority of payments than the creditors of the tenant.

The dividend yield alone is much higher than VICI's bonds. However, there's a caveat, VICI's bonds are trading to a 2020 call, which makes them not entirely comparable.

Source: St. Louis Fed.

VICI's dividend yield is still higher than its comparably rated bond yields. The chart above shows the bond yield of Baa corporate bonds with 20-year maturities. VICI is currently trading at an attractive dividend yield. Moreover, when you factor in the approximately 30% potential upside of my valuation, then VICI looks very attractive.

Potential valuation risks

My valuation of VICI is not without its risks. I've identified the following:

The LIBOR. The Fed is raising rates to keep inflation contained. A low beta coefficient used in the model

Source: VICI's investor relations, plus the author's annotations.

Firstly, the majority of VICI's debt is tied to the LIBOR. Increases in this rate will result in a higher WACC and interest payments of VICI. Ultimately, this can impact VICI's bottom-line adversely.

Secondly, the Fed is projected to keep rising rates. Ostensibly it aims to contain inflation. So far, the Fed has managed to do this effectively. However, it's possible that if inflation breaks out due to the impact of President Trump's tariffs, then the Fed might be forced to raise rates even faster. Higher rates will undoubtedly impact the whole US economy and by extension VICI itself. Nevertheless, in this valuation model, I've used a risk-free rate of 4%, which leaves ample room for maneuvering if rates continue rising. Hence, even though the Fed is a risk, I think VICI's current valuation remains attractive.

Lastly, the beta coefficient I used in this model is well below 1 even after I lever it. This might not be reflective of the securities "real" beta in the future. A higher beta would result in a higher discount rate and a lower estimated fair value. Nevertheless, it's the only beta figure available for now.

Source: Stockcharts.com, quote VICI.

As a brief commentary on VICI's technicals, I'd like to point out that it's currently trading inside a range. As you can see, it's at the high end of its trading range. In theory, the best opportunities are found when value stocks are trading in the low end of their trading ranges (or on dips). Hence, this isn't a definite negative for the stock, but it's not an ideal entry from a technical perspective. I wouldn't put too much emphasis on technical analysis, but it's something worth mentioning.

Conclusion

After taking into consideration all the relevant factors for VICI, I think it's evident that it's currently undervalued. Furthermore, my model leaves ample room for error regarding interest rate risk. In my view, this is the most significant risk for VICI, not CZR.

Nevertheless, investors seem to discount VICI's shares heavily because of its concentration on CZR. This makes sense at first sight. However, after some analysis, it's clear that the contractual agreements in place safeguard VICI's interests very well.

Moreover, VICI's risks are outweighed by its potential rewards. The business fundamentals are likely to keep improving in the future due to escalators and compounding earnings. Plus, the attractive dividend yield and its deep discount make VICI a viable investment at these levels.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like VICI at these prices, but I would prefer to trade it with options if it pulls back closer to the lower end of its trading range.