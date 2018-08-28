Aemetis Has Three Biofuels Segments With Very Different Outlooks

Aemetis (AMTX) is a mixed biofuel producer with operations in California and India. The company currently operates two segments, 60M gal/yr of corn ethanol production in California and 50M gal/yr of biodiesel production in India, and is in the process of developing a third segment that is scheduled to begin producing 12M gal/yr of cellulosic ethanol in California by early 2020.

The company's small production capacity compared to peers such as Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI), large U.S. producers of corn ethanol and biomass-based diesel, respectively, and historical reliance on California's cost-disadvantaged feedstock, caused its share price to fare very poorly after fuel prices collapsed in late 2014 (see figure). Indeed, its continued viability as a going concern looked increasingly unlikely until earlier this year, when the announcement that it had successfully finished construction of a pretreatment unit at its 50M gal/yr biodiesel facility in India caused its share price to more than triple. The new unit will allow the facility to utilize low-quality, low-cost lipid feedstocks to produce "advanced" biodiesel with a smaller carbon footprint than much of the biodiesel that is currently on the market. That fuel will in turn be sold into California's fuels market under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS], which provides credits to qualifying biofuels as a function of the size of their carbon footprint relative to refined fossil fuels.

AMTX data by YCharts

While the completion of the pretreatment unit was a cause for investor celebration, the company's operating outlook as a whole has slowly improved over the last year. Its primary contributor to revenues is its corn ethanol segment, which reported a segment revenue of $26.8 million in the latest quarter compared to a consolidated revenue of $45 million. Aemetis benefited from a slight increase to its average ethanol sales price in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017 and a much larger (35%) increase to its average wet distillers grains and solubles [WDG] sales price over the same period. (As with West Coast peer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) but unlike most other U.S. corn ethanol producers, Aemetis does not dry its co-product distillers grains and solubles so as to reduce its energy consumption and increase the number of credits that its corn ethanol receives under the LCFS.)

The higher WDG price was especially important for Aemetis in both Q2 and the first half of 2018. The higher ethanol sales price, which was largely attributable to a tripling of the value of LCFS credits rather than higher spot ethanol prices, was outpaced by a higher corn price on a YoY basis. This caused the company's crush spread, which only accounts for those two prices, to fall from $0.13/gallon in Q2 2017 to $0.01/gallon in the latest quarter. WDG sales brought in an additional $2.1 million of revenue over the same period, however, or roughly $0.12 more per gallon of ethanol sold. This was enough to offset the negative impact of the lower crush spread and, when combined with modest YoY increases to its biodiesel segment's revenue result, increased the company's gross profit by 65%, or $1.1 million, YoY. Operating loss shrank from $1.7 million to $0.9 million despite an increase to SG&A expense over the same period.

Aemetis added to both its current and long-term liabilities between Q2 2017 and the latest quarter, however, and the resulting $1.3 million increase to its interest costs over the same period offset most of the impact of the better operating conditions on its net earnings. Net income attributable to shareholders improved only modestly from -$6 million to -$5.4 million YoY, while diluted EPS increased from -$0.30 to -$0.27 over the same period. Aemetis did manage to record its strongest Q2 EBITDA in the latest quarter since 2014, however (see figure), and its adjusted EBITDA rose from -$0.3 million to $0.8 million YoY.

AMTX EBITDA (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The outlook for Aemetis is more complex due to the fact that its two existing and one planned segments have very different operating outlooks at present. Start with its most established segment, the Californian corn ethanol operation. CEO and President Eric McAfee sounded very upbeat on this segment's outlook in the Q2 earnings call, pointing to the recent resignation of biofuels opponent Scott Pruitt as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] and favorable comments by President Donald Trump about the possibility of increasing the maximum U.S. ethanol blend in unmodified vehicles by 50% year-round, as potential earnings drivers moving forward:

So there's about 2.75 billion gallons of demand that Mr. Pruitt almost by himself, decided to eliminate from the ethanol marketplace. Now how that played out in the market, is that the current Chicago price for gasoline is about $2.14 a gallon, up from $1.60. The price of ethanol eight months ago was the same as the price of gasoline, but has decreased to about $1.40 or $1.45. So you look at the price of gasoline going up $0.54 and the price of ethanol going down $0.15. These products are essentially in the same pump being sold to the same customer for the same price, and you can see that all this is a direct impact on the demand for ethanol by the EPA and as a result decrease in the price of the commodity in market space.

Unfortunately recent events have not provided much support for Mr. McAfee's optimism about corn ethanol, at least in the short-term. Mr. Pruitt's interim replacement, Andrew Wheeler, has signaled that he intends to maintain the steps taken by his predecessor to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate, and corn ethanol production margins have remained low relative to recent summers in response (see figure).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

The outlook for the company's biodiesel segment is better thanks to a recent uptick in the price of biodiesel. This, combined with the segment's improved ability to generate LCFS credits, which have in turn become much more valuable in recent months, is expected to make biodiesel an important earnings driver in coming quarters. The consensus analyst estimate for the company's adj. EBITDA in FY 2019 forecasts substantial growth compared to FY 2018 (see figure), let alone FY 2017's result of -$6.3 million. Investors should expect the FY 2019 result to be revised lower as Q3 ethanol margins remain poor, but that still leaves substantial room for annual growth.

AMTX EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Finally, the upcoming cellulosic ethanol segment is the wild card in the pack. Aemetis expects its Riverbank facility to generate in excess of $50 million of positive cash flow when it becomes fully functional, possibly as soon as 2020. By comparison, the company's consolidated operations generated cash flow of $20.6 million during the favorable conditions that prevailed in 2014. The cellulosic ethanol will benefit from twin subsidies in the form of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], or biofuel blending credits, under the U.S. biofuels mandate that are currently worth $2.25/gallon, as well as the LCFS credits (cellulosic ethanol has a carbon footprint that is at least 60% smaller than that of gasoline).

While Riverbank's initial economics are very attractive, investors should take a skeptical view to these numbers. This is not due to any aspect of Aemetis or its management team, but rather due to the extremely poor success rate that has been demonstrated by the U.S. cellulosic ethanol industry to date. Quite simply, the vast majority of all of the cellulosic biofuel facilities that have been planned or constructed in the U.S. have quickly failed, often while imposing large losses on their investors. For example, of the 5.5 billion gallons of cellulosic biofuel that was supposed to be produced under the U.S. mandate last year, only 250 million gallons were actually produced (and only 10 million gallons of that amount was in the form of cellulosic ethanol, with the rest being renewable natural gas). The favorable economics aside, cellulosic biofuel producers have been plagued by fuel price volatility, federal policy uncertainty, and fundraising challenges. Even many of those cellulosic biofuel facilities that have been successfully constructed to date have still been shutdown due to technical hurdles, feedstock supply limitations, and other non-economic constraints. Put another way, a probability-weighted calculation of Riverbank's annual cash flow would be much lower than $50 million at this stage.

Aemetis has survived an extended period of a very unfavorable operating environment and is on track to achieve EBITDA growth and positive annual EBITDA results. While the ethanol segment can be expected to continue to struggle in the coming quarters, the ability of the biodiesel segment to soon take advantage of higher LCFS credit generation rates and higher biodiesel prices will make it an important driver of consolidated earnings. This would in turn keep the company afloat long enough for construction to be completed at the initial Riverbank facility, although even then the latter's ability to become a major source of operating cash flow will be uncertain. With a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 49.2x (although this drops to 20x on the basis of the less-certain FY 2019 EBITDA forecast), Aemetis is a very speculative play in the advanced biofuels sector, albeit one whose prospects have improved over the last five months.

AMTX EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

