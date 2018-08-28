Lowe's: A Great Dividend Stock With Plenty Of Upside

Investment Thesis

Year-to-date Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) has gained 15%, with half of that coming in last week’s trading sessions after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings. Having taken an in-depth look at the company’s Q2 earnings, we are still bullish on the stock, especially after hearing the new plans laid out by the new CEO, Marvin Ellison. Mr. Ellison was hired on recently and took over the reins on July 2nd. Mr. Ellison is an intriguing selection by the board as he previously (before JC Penney) worked for home improvement rival Home Depot (HD) for 12 years. The stock has lagged their rival for a number of years now, and Ellison has plans to change that by already laying out a strategy to increase efficiencies within the supply chain technology, as well as reduce under-performing SKUs to focus on higher selling products, which should bode well for the bottom line in the future. The stock is trading in-line with many of their 5-year average metrics, so we still are believers in the stock even after the recent run up.

Recent Earnings Results

The home improvement industry has long been dominated by The Home Depot (HD), but Lowe’s Companies has been making great strides. Though they appear behind when comparing many metrics, the company is closing the gap in some areas. For starters, as we mentioned in our thesis, the company recently hired long time HD Executive and JC Penney (JCP) CEO, Marvin Ellison. During his 12-year tenure at HD, Mr. Ellison has held the title of VP of Stores, which oversaw U.S. sales and operations, and install services and pro strategic initiatives, in addition to dramatically improving customer service and efficiency across the organization to serve both do-it-yourself and pro customers. These are all areas that could improve at Lowe’s, which will pay off in the long run. All in all, Mr. Ellison knows the ins and outs of running a high-quality home improvement retailer, and his value will be evident in our view.

Let’s begin by taking a look at the company’s most recent quarterly earnings results:

Q2 ‘18 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 20,888 7.1% Gross Margin % 34.5% 30 bps Operating Income $ 2,163 (9.2%) Net Income $ 1,520 7.1% EPS $ 1.86 10.7% Adj EPS $ 2.07 31.8% SSS Growth 5.2% 70 bps Avg Ticket $ 75.53 5.8% Sales per SqFt $ 327.51 3.3%

Source: Derived from Company 2018 10-Q

As you can see, the company continues to perform at a high-level and should only improve after Mr. Ellison is able to put his stamp on the company. During Q2, the company saw revenue growth of 7.1% with same store sales increasing 5.2%, a 70-basis point increase from prior year. EPS increased to $1.86 or 10.7% on a GAAP basis and to $2.07 or 31.8% on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP difference was related to a $230 million-dollar non-cash charge associated with the company’s decision to close all Orchard Supply stores, which we will get into shortly. The company continues its strong upward growth trend, as they have grown adjusted EPS by double digits for 7+ consecutive years now. One area that stands to improve under Mr. Ellison’s direction is sales per square foot. At $327 per square foot this last quarter and $321 per square foot in Q1, the company clearly lags HD, who reached these levels in 2013. The focus on high selling SKUs as well as upgrades to the supply chain will help boost this metric by leaps and bounds.

One of Mr. Ellison’s first decision as Chief Executive Officer was to close all Orchard Supply stores due to the simple fact of wanting to focus primarily on the home improvement aspect of the company. Since acquiring Orchard Supply in 2013 for $205 million, the company has underperformed. All 99 stores are expected to close by the end of fiscal 2018. In 2017, Orchard Supply had earned revenues of $600 million and recorded negative EBIT of $65 million. To put this into perspective, Lowe’s as a whole recorded revenues of $68.6 billion during 2017. Outside of the one-time charges, the impact should be minimal to the company.

Why This Stock Has Plenty Of Upside

Revamped Management Team With A New Perspective

With Lowe’s trading near their all-time high, we still are big believers in the stock for the long haul. We believe a revamped management team, with a strong retail and home improvement experience, will make necessary changes needed to close the gap with their longtime rival. In addition to Mr. Ellison becoming the new CEO, the company will also have a new CFO, David Denton, a new EVP of Supply Chain, Don Frieson, a new EVP of Merchandising, Bill Boltz, a new EVP of Stores, Joe McFarland, and a new CIO, which a search is currently underway for. So, as you can see, Mr. Ellison is already making swooping changes.

During the Q2 conference call, which was the first as CEO for Mr. Ellison, he initiated a complete strategic reassessment of the business. This was something Mr. Ellison felt was necessary due to inefficiencies he saw within the company and due to poor use of capital from the past leadership team, all of which are things we completely agree with. During his first month as CEO, Mr. Ellison took time to visit stores throughout all 14 US regions, speaking to leaders, customers, and associates. The strategic reassessment was derived from this and the first decision was to close the Orchard Supply stores as we have already alluded to.

The next decision Mr. Ellison made was to eliminate $500 million in planned capital projects that were not focused on improving the core business, or delivering productivity to associated businesses, and did not meet company hurdle rates. The $500 million eliminated from the capital budget was reallocated to the company share repurchase program, which pleased shareholders from the start. What a way to get shareholders on your side quickly. On multiple occasions during the Q2 earnings call, Mr. Ellison alluded to the poor use of capital during the prior leaderships tenure. At one moment during the call, we thought to ourselves, is this a political call or an earnings call?

The last phase of the strategic reassessment was for the “new leadership team to develop an aggressive plan to rationalize our store inventory” in order to reduce underperforming SKUs. Mr. Ellison also would like investment made in the top 2,000 SKUs with strategic placement within the stores. In addition to ironing our supply chain and inventory level issues, management sees this as an important factor to gain more pro customers, an area Lowe’s has lagged HD in for many years.

Focus on E-Commerce

One area LOW has made big headway on is the growth of their e-commerce sales. During Q2, Lowe’s generated online comp growth of 18%. Both LOW and HD have rolled out options to purchase items online and pick them up in the store same day, which has been a huge success with consumers. Not only do they have the buy online pick up in store option, but they have designated parking spots up front for these customers, and actually have employees bringing out the items upon your arrival. Everything is about speed these days with consumers. On the Lowe’s earnings call, management stated that during the most recent quarter, 60% of all online orders were picked up in-store. During the most recent year-end, online sales were up a staggering 33.0% in 2017, and made up 4.1% of total sales. Growth in this area has actually increased every year since 2015. This proves that the consumer is resonating with the company’s online approach. This is an area we believe LOW is leading over HD, one of the few albeit, but leading nonetheless.

A Healthy Growing Dividend

Lowe’s Companies has been a key holding for DGI portfolios for a number of years now due to their Dividend Aristocrat status, meaning they have paid and increased their dividend for 25+ consecutive years. In fact, Lowe’s is a Dividend King, meaning they have paid and increased their dividend for 50+ years, an astonishing accomplishment. A company that has the opportunity to offer capital appreciation as well as dividend growth is a stock that should be on every investors radar.

Since bottoming out at $13 during the low of the Great Recession in mid-2009, the stock has increased approximately 700%, an astonishing recovery. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has increased 330% over the same period. Over the course of the past two years, the stock has gained about 40%, while increasing its dividend an average of 21% the past five years. This increase is in line with what investors have come accustomed to seeing from the company since the turn of the century. Here is a look at the company’s dividend growth using FAST Graphs:

Source: FAST Graphs

A couple of ways to determine the health and dependability/reliability of a company’s dividend is to look at their free cash flow as well as their payout ratio. Over the course of the last five years, free cash flow has increased at an annual rate of 11% on average. During the same time period, the company’s payout ratio has hovered around 36%. Today the company has a payout ratio of 40%. Based on this information, the company’s dividend appears well covered and healthy double digit increases should continue for the foreseeable future.

What Do The Professionals Think

We at Big Ticket Fund Managers are confident in our research, but being that we are not professionals, we do like to provide information into what they are thinking as well, to corroborate our thesis. First let’s take a look at Lowe’s valuation using FAST Graphs.

Source: FAST Graphs

Using the normal multiple tab within FAST Graphs, which values LOW with it’s historic P/E of 22x, the stock appears to be trading at fair value. Looking at more recent history, over the course of the last 5 years, LOW has traded around a P/E of 21x, which corroborates the 22x used by FAST Graphs. We tend to lean more towards this chart as it is more apples to apples by comparing LOW’s P/E multiple against its own long-term average P/E. This gives us a picture based on the stock’s own long-term market valuation instead of the market’s standard valuation.

Lastly, we like to compare the stock we are researching to recent research reports. First, let’s take a look at how Morningstar values LOW.

Source: Morningstar Equity Analyst Report

Next let’s take a look at both the Argus Analyst Report and the CFRA Analyst Report.

Source: Argus Analyst Report

Source: CFRA Analyst Report

The team out at Argus has more confidence that the stock will go up from here within the next 12-months than the folks at CFRA. They believe, similar to our thoughts, that Marvin Ellison and his new team will make the necessary changes to improve efficiencies and close the gap with HD. CFRA on the other hand does not believe there is much upside from here, at least within the next 12-months. However, both analysts agree that the new management team will have a positive impact and make necessary changes that will greatly impact Lowe’s for the foreseeable future. CFRA believes those changes will have an impact on earnings over the next two years, which is the main reason they do not have a higher price target. We happen to agree with them, as our article is written for long term investors (5+ year hold). In order to make sweeping changes, which Mr. Ellison appears to be doing, it cost money, which will have a negative impact on EPS in the short-term.

Investor Takeaway

To conclude, we are big believers in the future of Lowe’s. We believe the board made a fantastic decision in hiring Marvin Ellison, who seems to have hit the ground running by visiting stores in all 14 US regions and laying out his initial plans. He is expected to go into greater detail when the company has their annual investor conference in December. His experience, particularly with supply chain and technology, is something that Lowe’s is in dire need of an upgrade. The focus on the top 2,000 SKUs is something prior management should have done years ago. Also, the impact Mr. Ellison will have on the pro customer will pay ultimate dividends in the long run if everything is executed to plan. Currently yielding a dividend of 1.8%, with 20% growth on average the past five years, this is a stock you want to store away for the long haul. The opportunity to lock in quality dividend growth and capital appreciation is right here. Best of luck to you!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.