Allete's Clean Energy Operations Make It A Rare Utility Growth Story

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) is not your typical utility stock. Whereas investors view most utility stocks for their income generation abilities, with "growth" referring to dividends more than share price appreciation, ALLETE flips the script. As a utility holding company based in Minnesota it operates segments ranging from regulated electricity, natural gas, and water generation, transmission, and distribution to unregulated energy and water development and management. Its non-regulated clean energy segment in particular has been part of the company's shift away from fossil fuel development in favor of sustainable energy in recent years. This shift has in turn become an important earnings driver for ALLETE despite the comparatively small scale of its non-regulated operations. The company's decision to steadily expand its non-regulated operations in response has contributed to outsized shareholder gains. ALLETE's total return since I first recommended it to investors as a long opportunity in October 2015 has been 65%, nearly twice that of the broader utility sector (see figure). This sector-topping share price performance has occurred even as its dividend has grown at a relatively modest annual rate of 2-3% over the same period.

ALE Total Return Price data by YCharts

An important aspect of ALLETE's appeal has been its ability to grow both its operations and its profitability. The company's annual profit margin, for example, has increased by almost 50% since the beginning of the decade even as its diluted annual EPS has nearly doubled (see figure). The company's strategy has been to use its regulated operations, which have been responsible for the large majority of its earnings over the last several years but relatively modest annual EPS growth of 3-4%, to support the steady expansion of its non-regulated operations, which it expects to achieve average annual EPS growth of around 15% through 2022.

ALE Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

The high earnings growth being forecast for ALLETE's non-regulated operations are the result of the company's decision to position its clean energy segment to contribute to the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan [CPP]. The CPP would have required individual states to reduce the carbon footprints of their electric grids by phasing out fossil fuels, especially coal, with low-carbon and zero-carbon pathways such as natural gas and renewables. Both ALLETE and the northern Midwest states that it operates in would have needed to make sizable (~40%) reductions to their carbon footprints under the CPP, and ALLETE's response was to build out both low-carbon generating capacity such as wind farms and high-voltage transmission lines to Canadian renewables (such as the Great Northern Transmission Line). This strategic shift was intended to support both its regulated operations, via rate case growth, and its non-regulated operations, via clean energy development projects.

The CPP was suspended by the U.S. Supreme Court before ever being implemented and ultimately discarded by the Trump administration earlier this month. The combination of cost-competitive wind power in the Upper Midwest and robust state-level renewable portfolio standards in states such as Minnesota and Wisconsin has prevented the CPP's absence from being a drawback for ALLETE, however, and ALLETE Clean Energy has become a growing factor within the company's consolidated earnings. The subsidiary's income has risen from $8.7 million in the first half of 2016 to $14.9 million in the first half of 2018, bringing it share of consolidated income from 13% to 21% over the same period. This is impressive income growth in a short period of time, especially given that the CPP has not served as a driver of it.

ALLETE's non-regulated energy infrastructure operations are expected to contribute to 31% of the company's diluted EPS for FY 2018 as wind projects are completed and either sold or used to generate electricity and production tax credits. ALLETE Clean Energy expects to achieve total wind power generation by the end of the year of 1.4 million MWh that will in turn contribute to the generation of $5 million worth of production tax credits. It is also selling a 50 MW wind farm that it is in the process of building for $85 million. Wind power will be a major driver of earnings growth for ALLETE Clean Energy moving forward thanks to 185 MW in new construction in South Dakota and Montana that will bring the subsidiary's total wind portfolio to 720 MW by the end of 2019. Furthermore, ALLETE Clean Energy is in the process of refurbishing older wind turbines for the purpose of generating both more power and federal tax credits.

ALLETE's management expects its FY 2018 diluted EPS to fall somewhere between $3.20 and $3.50, the midpoint of which would represent YoY growth of 5% on a pro forma basis. ALLETE Clean Energy's share of that total is expected to reach 24% for the year. That should be a low point moving forward based on planned annual additions to its wind power portfolio of up to 200 MW in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Both ALLETE's management and analysts covering the company expect the Clean Energy subsidiary to drive more rapid earnings growth at ALLETE as the new assets become operational. The consensus estimates predict consolidated YoY EPS growth of 8% in FY 2019 and 10.5% in FY 2020 (see figure), whereas management expects average annual growth of up to 7% through 2022. Either management is being more conservative than the analysts, or the lower estimate is the result of reduced earnings growth visibility after 2020, but even 7% would be faster than the rate that supported ALLETE's strong share price appreciation since 2015.

ALE EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In keeping with recent years, investors can expect dividend growth to fall below earnings growth over the next several years as ALLETE focuses on non-regulated asset expansion. Management expects the company to achieve a pro forma payout ratio of 60-65% through 2022, down from the ratios of 70%+ and 67% that were maintained until 2013 and this year, respectively. The lower payout ratio will prevent dividend growth from matching or exceeding earnings growth until the new, lower ratio is reached. This is not necessarily a negative for investors given the focus on double-digit earnings growth at the non-regulated subsidiaries, especially ALLETE Clean Energy, and it also leaves room for more dividend growth from a larger earnings base when earnings growth ultimately slows.

ALLETE's shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 2.9% based on the share price of $76.39 at the time of writing. Its share price is trading near the top of the trailing P/E ratio range since 2017 but does not appear overvalued after accounting for expected earnings growth in FY 2019 and especially FY 2020 (see figure). While its shares are not undervalued either following the share price rally that has occurred since March, the expected earnings and dividend growth on offer mean that existing shareholders should consider maintaining their positions.

ALE PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

