NASH Cirrhosis: The Real NASH Epidemic

Introduction

Cirrhosis of the liver threatens the lives of millions of people, and other than a risky, expensive, and temporary transplant, it has no treatment. This marks cirrhosis among those diseases with the greatest unmet medical needs.

Healthy liver, left, versus cirrhotic liver, right (source).

Cirrhosis can have many causes, including excessive alcohol use, poor diet, and Hepatitis C. With the approval of Gilead's Hepatitis C drug Harvoni in 2014, one cause of cirrhosis (Hep C) was substantially diminished. Since then, research and research money are focused on preventing cirrhosis due to another major cause and growing public health concern: non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. NAFLD can result in NASH, which can result in liver cirrhosis.

The NAFLD/NASH market is projected to reach $20-35 billion by 2025, and while I will explain the details of NASH cirrhosis as opposed to NASH or NAFLD later, the more specific NASH cirrhosis market offers an even stronger investment opportunity, with a more difficult to treat disease and limited competition. The number of United States NASH cirrhosis patients is expected to rise to ~3.4 million by 2030. At an assumed annual treatment cost of $30,000, a market penetration of 5%, and a price to peak sales ratio of 2x, the valuation of a business segment as such would reach over $10 billion. Consequently, investors should take interest in the NASH and specifically NASH cirrhosis market as the opportunity is staggering.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) and Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) offer concentrated choices for investment in the treatment of cirrhosis. In this article, I'll discuss NASH cirrhosis and the science of CNAT's and GALT's approaches to treat it, with an additional foray into Gilead Sciences' (GILD) NASH cirrhosis pipeline. I hope that my article can allow the reader to make an informed decision on which (if any) of these companies could offer an efficacious NASH cirrhosis treatment, and/or the best investment. I will offer my opinion on which company has the best treatment approach after the approaches are discussed.

NAFLD and NASH: What It Is, and Why It's Not This Article's Focus

NAFLD, essentially, means that liver cells gain abnormal amounts of fat. When that amount becomes high enough for a long period of time, NAFLD progresses to the more serious condition known as NASH: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The development of NASH is a complex, long-term process.

Factors such as inflammation, fibrotic tissue, metabolic dysfunction, steatosis, and apoptosis work in conjunction, in complex ways, to worsen the disease.

In NASH pathogenesis, the liver can be become inflamed from enlarged fatty cells. Eventually, a series of events occurs, activating hepatic stellate cells (HSC) into a fibrotic tissue producing cells (myofibroblasts). These (along with activated fibroblasts) lay down collagen in the liver, and then, the liver continues to scar down in stages until full-blown cirrhosis occurs. When that happens, the cirrhosis can be compensated or decompensated. Decompensated cirrhosis has several manifestations, revolving around the liver's scarring and choking of blood vessels (portal hypertension, which causes esophageal varices), its inability to produce proteins (causing fluid in the abdomen called ascites) and the liver's inability to break down toxic substances (causing mental confusion called encephalopathy).

NAFLD and early-stage NASH, but not fibrosis or cirrhosis, can often be reversed through a healthy diet and exercise. At that point, currently-experimental drugs from a multitude of companies can potentially be used to help reverse NASH via metabolic pathways, since there is not yet irreversible fibrotic damage. Here are some examples of drugs being developed for early-stage NASH:

Company Metabolic Approach Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Gilead Sciences (GILD) FXR Agonist Madrigal (MDGL), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) THR-beta Agonist Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Synthetic Bile Acid/Fatty Acid Conjugate

Early stage treatment is not common for two reasons. First, NAFLD is frequently a symptomless disease; second, NAFLD does not always develop into NASH. In fact, NASH symptoms may not even arise until a patient develops cirrhosis. For this reason, preventative medication for a silent disease that can be effectively treated by a health diet and exercise, is not a cost-effective response to the huge NAFLD/NASH epidemic.

The Focus: Cirrhosis

Cost-benefit analysis and an urgent unmet need are why the focus of many researchers and investors has turned to cirrhosis, which is currently irreversible, rather than earlier-stage manifestations of the disease.

Of course, companies can also target early-stage NASH, not just NAFLD, as a combination therapy, along with the aforementioned diet and exercise. But cirrhosis, or "irreversible" end-stage disease, in which damaged tissue is replaced with massive amounts of scar tissue, can't simply be exercised away. A clear medical need exists for drugs to treat serious fibrotic diseases such as NASH cirrhosis.

Cirrhosis Incidence Rate, Mortality, and Cost

NASH cirrhosis patients have very poor prognosis: without a transplant, decompensated NASH cirrhosis patients have a median survival of about two years. In the US, in 2015, new cases of decompensated cirrhosis (the most severe clinical stage of cirrhosis) were estimated at 40,000, while the total number of diagnosed decompensated cirrhosis cases stood at 134,400. But only ~7,127 liver transplants were completed in that same year to treat cirrhosis (4,780 for decompensated cirrhosis), with ~25% of patients who were lucky enough to get transplants dying within 5 years anyway. This means that only 3.6% of diagnosed patients with decompensated cirrhosis got a transplant.

(Source: Milliman Research Report: 2017 U.S. organ and tissue transplant cost estimates and discussion)

And the cost? In 2017, the cost of a transplant rose to an average of $812,500, at a total cost to the healthcare system of ~$6 billion. That's over sixteen (16) Model 3 Teslas per transplant or over 100,000 Model 3s in total. Elon must be salivating at all those potential Tesla orders!

Modeling the Epidemic of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Demonstrates an Exponential Increase in Burden of Disease (Estes et al., 2018), provides a model of the trend of decompensated cirrhosis incidents and deaths (HCC = hepatocellular carcinoma):

Estes et al. write that:

"Incident decompensated cirrhosis is forecasted to increase by 168%, from 39,320 cases annually in 2015 to 105,430 cases in 2030, while cumulative incidence during 2015-2030 was estimated at 1.10 million cases (Fig. 5). The cumulative incidence is much higher than the prevalent population due to the high mortality rate."

Something other than a costly and difficult-to-obtain transplant could thus improve quality of life for hundreds of thousands every year, and prevent the deaths of tens of thousands while saving the healthcare system billions of dollars. In the NASH cirrhosis space, currently, there are only three publicly-known competitors (that I am aware of): the aforementioned Conatus Pharmaceuticals and their emricasan, Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02, and Gilead Sciences' selonsertib. I will now examine their approaches as a primer on readers' further research, and I will attempt to answer the question of who has the superior NASH cirrhosis treatment approach.

Competitor #1: Conatus Pharmaceuticals' Emricasan

Prompt removal of unwanted cells (e.g.: senescent, damaged, genetically mutated or virus-infected cells) is crucial for maintenance of organism health, and therefore liver health. In healthy organisms, the number of cells eliminated by apoptosis equals the number generated by mitosis, ensuring proper organ balance. This is done via a process called programmed cell death (or, apoptosis) via enzymes called caspases. Apoptosis can occur in multicellular organisms as a normal function of organ maintenance.

In contrast, in the damaged, cirrhotic liver, there is excessive and sustained apoptosis [one, two, three], leading to even more damage, such as irreversible subsequent liver scarring and acute liver failure. With recent advancements in our understanding of the molecular pathways involved in apoptosis, new therapeutics to inhibit or modulate it, and thus treat liver disease, can be developed.

The hyper caspase cascade is what Conatus's emricasan, a "pan-caspase inhibitor", attempts to inhibit or modulate, with a high degree of tissue specificity in the liver. In NASH cirrhosis patients, the conversion of inflamed but working tissue into scar tissue reduces liver functionality to near-zero over time. Thus, the cycle of apoptosis (programmed cell death) and overall inflammation is essential to address in the liver cirrhosis population.

Current Trials

Conatus has a Phase 2 trial underway to evaluate emricasan's effect on patients with NASH cirrhosis, with results expected later in 2018. Conatus's approach is novel and promising, and importantly, likely synergistic with other NASH therapies that target metabolic and fibrotic pathways.

Emricasan's Mechanism of Action: Anti-apoptotic and Anti-inflammatory

The above is a simple diagram of caspase activation (adopted from this Conatus poster). Various internal stimuli (like cell fat) and external stimuli (like TNF-alpha) activate the previously inactive caspases within a cell, and initiate the process of apoptosis, which physically dismantles the cell. This activation is performed by cleaving (separating) parts of the caspases, which makes them chemically active, as shown below:

Source

TNF-alpha is displayed as the main extracellular precursor to elevated activated caspase levels, especially the executive caspases 3 and 7. The signal transduction picture above shows that emricasan can reduce death receptor initiated apoptosis by stopping the signaling process inside the cell, at the caspases. The signal transduction picture below provides a simplified view of the caspase cascade, induced by the main DISC (death-inducing signaling complex) receptors but does not by any means show all possible routes to apoptosis. Emricasan also inhibits other inflammatory and nonapoptotic caspases that have quite different signaling pathways. Caspase inhibition can therefore limit cell death and also diminish the production of inflammatory factors. Thus, Conatus is targeting a critical aspect of NASH cirrhosis pathogenesis.

Source

Emricasan: Areas of Concern

I've identified two areas of related concern regarding emricasan: (1) because emricasan inhibits cell death via caspases, could it potentially cause cancer? And (2): can other mechanisms of cell death potentially cause more damage/inflammation than caspases?

Cancer

Because cancer cells' main feature is the inhibition of or absence of programmed cell death, one could imagine that this may be a concern for a caspase inhibitor. But tumorigenesis requires mutation, and, logically, the inhibition of programmed cell death via transient molecules wouldn't seem to make mutations any more likely. Empirical evidence also shows that:

Mouse models have shown to have no effect on cancer rates, and deletion of caspase-9, which is characterized in the mitochondrial pathway of apoptosis (triggered by DNA damage), does not prevent cell death. So, the DNA damage response will still result in cell death. Conatus's recent studies have shown that (in healthy subjects, at least) levels of apoptosis (cell death) don't change with the application of emricasan. Several studies [one, two, three, four] showed a potential synergy between various cancer treatments and caspase inhibitor BV6 in multiple cancers. Certain cancers have even been shown to require caspase activity for continued survival. So, basically, emricasan lowers activated caspase levels to near normal levels.

Specificity

Further, emricasan displays a "high degree of tissue specificity", as shown by a "lack of effect in subjects with severe renal impairment" in Conatus's studies. This specificity means that emricasan may potentially not have as great of an effect in lung or GI disease, or other areas that Conatus wishes to explore in the future.

Modulation

In Caspase inhibitors for the treatment of liver disease: friend or foe? (2018), Woolbright et al. write that while caspase inhibition molecules like emricasan do perform their intended duty, the process is still not fully understood, and "necroptosis and other caspase-independent forms of cell death" could potentially make inflammation worse, not better.

However, emricasan is not designed or administered to inhibit all caspase activity, and as noted above, healthy patients have been shown to not be affected by emricasan: this may mean that emricasan has a modulating effect, rather than a linear inhibitory effect. That's what we want in a drug.

Competitor #2: Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, a leading biotechnology company that has grown substantially from the success of its HCV treatment, is also now competing to treat NASH with multiple compounds in clinical trials to target multiple aspects and stages of NASH. The virus and liver expert, in addition to having an FXR agonist like Intercept Pharmaceuticals', is developing an ACC (controls fatty acid synthesis) inhibitor for NASH. When it comes to NASH cirrhosis, however, Gilead's leading candidate is selonsertib, an ASK-1 inhibitor.

ASK-1 inhibition prevents some pathways of apoptosis, like caspase inhibitors, but through different routes. Gilead's phase 3 trial evaluating selonsertib in NASH cirrhosis is set to read out around 2022 at the latest. It is a staggering (up to) 240 week trial that will likely allow patients the time to reverse cirrhosis, if possible. NASH cirrhosis can take decades to develop, so running a long trial to allow time for scar tissue to be replaced with normal tissue was a wise move. Gilead is also evaluating combinations of its ASK-1 inhibitor, ACC inhibitor, and FXR agonist in NASH, which I believe is the right approach; the trials should yield excellent results due to the control of both metabolic, apoptotic, inflammatory, and therefore fibrotic pathways.

Source

Selonsertib's Mechanism of Action: Anti-apoptotic and Anti-inflammatory

The ASK-1 signaling pathway is also activated by TNF through TNFR and other DISC signal transduction, which results in reactive oxygen species (ROS) that causes dissociation of Trx from ASK-1, thereby activating the ASK-1. Prolonged activation of ASK-1 leads to multiple pathway signaling (JNK, p38) that induces cell death. Therefore, tumor necrosis factors are not the only activator of ASK-1 (or else a TNF-alpha inhibitor such as Humira could possibly be just as effective in inhibiting ASK-1 related apoptosis). It is important to note that there are other sources of ROS besides TNF-alpha, and other sources of ASK-1 activation that can result in apoptosis. However, some other 'sources' of ASK-1 activation are actually primarily due to ROS, such as DNA damage. In conclusion, Gilead's anti-apoptotic drug has a great mechanism of action because of its ability to stop multiple causes of apoptosis. More importantly, the ASK-1 inhibitor selonsertib is likely synergistic with most other NASH drugs (such as GILD's other NASH drugs), although it is quite similar in approach to Conatus's emricasan.

Source

Competitor #3: Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02

Galectin Therapeutics has a less standard approach to treating a wide variety of diseases. Instead of attempting to treat one or two aspects of NASH, they focus on one core cause of NASH - the overexpression of extracellular galectin-3. Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 an extracellular galectin-3 inhibitor that is ready for, planned for, or undergoing clinical trials for fibrotic diseases, inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Other indications aside, extracellular galectin-3 perpetuates NASH in multiple ways, and is central to NASH progression.

Galectin-3: What Is It?

According to J. Seetharaman et al:

"Galectins are a family of lectins which share similar carbohydrate recognition domains (CRDs) and affinity for small b-galactosides, but which show significant differences in binding specificity for more complex glycoconjugates."

Basically, galectins are a specific type of carbohydrate binding proteins, or galactose-binding lectin. These proteins all have an affinity for galactosides but are all different in geometry and therefore serve different purposes in extra and intracellular cell signaling. Galectin cell interactions are extremely diverse and complex and are thus not fully understood. However, it is known that "Galectin-3 [specifically galectin-3] (Gal-3) regulates basic cellular functions such as cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, growth, proliferation, differentiation, and inflammation." (Salvatore Sciacchitano et al. 2018). Galectin-3 overexpression, therefore, is implicated in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, fibrotic diseases, and a myriad of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Galectin-3 is different from all of the other galectins. Its ability to pentamerize at the also unique non-lectin N-terminal domain, shown below, lends itself to act quite differently than the other galectins.

Source

Generally speaking about diseases, though, intracellular galectin-3 has a negative effect on apoptosis and inflammation as cytoplasmic galectin-3 is able to block apoptotic pathways and protect the cell. On the other hand, extracellular galectin-3 has a negative effect on the cell and is generally considered pathogenic (Peng Gao et al. 2013). Galectin-3 is used as a biomarker for diseases, but relatively recent research (maybe within the last decade or two) has shown that the extracellular galectin-3 is implicated in pathogenic processes. An example of this would be how the oligomerized galectin-3 binds T cell receptors together, inhibiting adhesion to tumors, and preventing the T cells' anti-tumor cytokine secretion activity. Next, onto galectin-3's roles in NASH.

GR-MD-02's Mechanisms of Action: Anti-inflammatory and Anti-fibrotic

One key way extracellular galectin-3 perpetuates NASH is by stimulating the polarization of M2 macrophages, parallel to the feedback loop of TNF-alpha on M1 macrophages. The feedback loop of galectin-3 on M2 macrophages is pictorialized below. The takeaway is that macrophages are activated by TNF-alpha and galectin-3, but they also produce TNF-alpha and galectin-3.

Source

Normally, a balance of macrophage levels would help the initial inflammatory response to resolve by transitioning the primary levels of macrophages into M3 macrophages. However, the sheer overproduction of so many inflammatory cytokines in conjunction with the liver's poor state, and as can be seen in the above illustration, the activation of fibroblasts (and the activation of fibrocytes into myofibroblasts), results in too many activated fibrotic inducing cells that have upregulated connective tissue growth factor, or CTGF.

What does this have to do with fibrosis? Well, CTGF is associated with the vast majority of all fibrotic pathology. CTGF expression induces collagen-1 expression and has been shown to be essential for TGF-beta collagen synthesis. CTGF has also been shown to be essential to sustaining TGF-beta induced fibrosis. Note that TGF-beta is also produced by the M2 macrophages! Below is another helpful illustration showing the complex matrix of interactions resulting in a NASH "snowball effect." It is also important to note that fibrosis-focused FibroGen (FGEN) is targeting CTGF inhibition as a treatment for many scar tissue related diseases. Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 essentially accomplishes the same thing as direct CTGF inhibition, by downregulating overexpression of CTGF on fibroblasts and myofibroblasts.

Source

Furthermore, galectin-3 has also been shown to recruit macrophages to a site and activate them into TNF-alpha producing M1 macrophages, resulting in increased TNF-alpha levels, along with other inflammatory cytokines. At the center of the above illustration is Galectin-3, which perpetuates a cycle of inflammation and immune activation that results in fibrosis, as previously discussed. The fibroblasts and M2 macrophages secrete galectin-3, and the M1 macrophages secrete TNF-alpha, and these secretions recruit and activate more fibroblasts, myofibroblasts, and macrophages.

The inhibition of galectin-3 is therefore intended to put much-needed brakes on the whole inflammatory and fibrotic process in order to reduce overall inflammation and inhibit the overproduction of fibrotic tissue. If galectin-3 was simply removed from the picture, the uncontrollable inflammatory and fibrotic tissue producing cycle theoretically normalize. However, the complicated interactions described are not the entirety of extracellular galectin-3's function in the pathogenesis of NASH. In addition to the simplified inflammatory and fibrotic pathways explained, extracellular galectin-3 has an indirect effect on various pro-apoptotic cellular pathways and a relatively direct effect on metabolic pathways.

GR-MD-02's Mechanisms of Action: Anti-apoptotic

Importantly, extracellular galectin-3 can at least directly induce apoptosis in T cells and thymocytes by activating caspases within the cell through certain receptors (one of the other reasons it perpetuates cancer, along with binding T cell receptors together). But what about in the liver, in hepatocytes? After all, Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02, a galectin (mainly galectin-3) inhibitor has shown to greatly reduce [one, two] hepatocyte ballooning, a form of cell death.

Hepatocyte Ballooning: What Is It and Why Is It Important?

Hepatocyte ballooning, also known as ballooning degeneration, is a form of liver parenchymal cell death. The name is derived from how the cell enlarges to a much greater size before death. Before dying the hepatocytes accumulate fat droplets, lose cytoskeleton structure, and experience dilation of the endoplasmic reticulum. Oxidative stress can destroy the cytoskeleton structure, and of course, fat droplets are accumulated from metabolic dysfunction.

So, why does a galectin-3 inhibitor reduce a form of cell death? Perhaps it would be helpful to examine a probable mechanism of action by which galectin-3 increases apoptosis in NASH, first.

GR-MD-02's Probable Mechanism of Action in Reducing Hepatocyte Ballooning

Galectin-3, as a signaling protein, is involved in binding death receptors to their ligands (note that resistance to apoptosis in cancer is due to increased cell adhesion from galectin-3), and the subsequent activation of caspase-8 and therefore other caspases. Galectin-3 also has been shown to activate the STAT signaling pathway, causing caspase-1 activation. Again, these bindings of TNF family - TNF-alpha/TRAIL among possible others - lead to caspase-8 activation and the caspase cascade effect, resulting in cell death. This link is a helpful illustration to see the mitochondrial caspase-8 amplification loop.

Given the use of TNF-alpha inhibitors in treating inflammatory diseases, it seems reasonable to argue that the resulting TNF-production increase from microglia exposed to galectin-3 would warrant galectin-3 inhibition as a viable approach for TNF-alpha reduction. However, the primary conclusion here is that galectin-3 inhibition likely diminishes the amount of apoptosis in NASH at least partially due to the decreased TNF-alpha levels associated with the galectin-3 inhibition, that would normally initiate the caspase cascade. This connection provokes the questions: Is TNF-alpha and/or galectin-3 inhibition enough to reduce caspase or ASK-1 activity to normal levels without the use of a caspase or ASK-1 inhibitor?

Comparing GR-MD-02 to Emricasan: Necroptosis

Unfortunately, in the absence of caspase-8, or in the presence of caspase inhibitors, cells stimulated by TNF-alpha simply undergo necroptosis instead, another form of cell death, rather than apoptosis. This research hints that caspase inhibitors may inhibit one form of cell death, but will force another. Emricasan's mechanism of action and recent results in other liver diseases suggest that it will perform well in NASH cirrhosis as it did in HCV patients and in mice models, post liver transplant. However, TNF-alpha can signal for necroptosis or apoptosis, and in the absence of activated caspase-8, necroptosis will be signaled. TNF-alpha decreases seem to be imperative in NASH treatment and can be accomplished by inhibiting extracellular galectin-3. That being said, emricasan's reduction in apoptosis, in general, should help lower inflammatory cytokine levels by reducing apoptotic bodies, which perpetuate inflammation.

Source

Comparing GR-MD-02 to Selonsertib: Hepatocyte Ballooning and ROS

Stephen Caldwell et al. suggests that GR-MD-02's resulting reduction in hepatocyte ballooning is a result of decreased oxidative stress in cells, reducing cytoskeleton damage, fat droplet damage, and endoplasmic reticulum damage. Therefore, one can hypothesize that GR-MD-02, through decreasing ROS and other inflammatory cytokine production in the liver environment, decreases oxidative stress in hepatocytes, instead of merely preventing the apoptosis signaled from those agents, like Gilead's ASK-1 inhibitor, selonsertib. To reduce oxidative stress and inflammatory cytokines altogether would be superior to simply preventing the cell death associated with the oxidation. In fact, galectin-3 has been shown to stimulate neutrophils to produce superoxide. Regardless, both inhibitors have shown reductions [one, two] in hepatocyte ballooning, and would likely work synergistically.

GR-MD-02's Mechanisms of Action: Metabolic/Insulin Resensitizing

With respect to the metabolic pathway, galectin-3 has been shown to bridge the gap between obesity-induced inflammation and insulin resistance. Basically, galectin-3 attaches to the side of insulin receptors and prevents signaling, leading to decreased insulin sensitivity. As animal studies have shown galectin-3 inhibitors to limit metabolic dysfunction, Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 could target a comorbidity of NASH - Type 2 Diabetes.

Source

Exploring GR-MD-02's Effect on Liver Function

GR-MD-02 NASH-CX GR2 group had a statistically significant improvement in liver function, as measured by the 13C-Methacetin Breath Test, which correlates with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity to HVPG, and directly measures liver function, which after all, is one of the most important improvements to have when treating NASH cirrhosis. This breath test could become the standard non-invasive way to diagnose patients with NASH cirrhosis, and the positive outcome of this test is great for all patients with cirrhosis and companies attempting to treat cirrhosis. According to Fierbinteanu-Braticevici et al,"13C methacetin is rapidly metabolized by hepatocytes through the cytochrome P 450 to acetaminophen and carbon dioxide (13CO2) through a single reaction of dealkylation." HVPG, hepatocyte ballooning, and the 13C-Methacetin Breath Test are all positively correlated and therefore showed that the NASH-CX patients had improving livers.

Not only does a cirrhotic liver need to have fibrosis, inflammation, and apoptosis declines; it needs to actually work, to metabolize properly. This was accurately measured and verified in the 13C-Methacetin Breath Test. So, it seems like Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 worked wonders on the NASH cirrhosis patients as their livers regained functionality. But as this drug is supposed to be an anti-fibrotic, there is one "elephant in the room" question that needs to be addressed.

Why Was Liver Scarring Not Resolved In Galectin's NASH Trials?

NASH and NASH cirrhosis takes decades to develop. As can be seen in Gilead and Conatus' more patiently (pun intended) designed trial, it takes time to break down scar tissue especially when there is an ongoing insult to the liver, as in the metabolic dysfunction, the inflammation, and apoptosis and rapid new cell generation. Therefore, one can speculate that ongoing therapy coupled with amelioration of metabolic factors can possibly reverse scarring in a more timely manner. Galectin's NASH CX trial only lasted one year, whereas Conatus has a two-year phase 2 trial, and Gilead, an over four-year phase 3 trial for the same indication. These companies will likely see the fruits of their patience when trial results finally read out, and so it would be wise if Galectin designs their phase 3 trial to last at least 18 months. A disease that develops over the course of decades will most likely not reverse in a simple one-year course.

Conclusion

NASH cirrhosis is likely going to be a huge value driver for Conatus, Gilead, and Galectin. While Conatus' emricasan will likely have a stronger effect on levels of activated caspase-8 and other associated caspases, and Gilead Sciences' selonsertib will reduce activated ASK-1 inhibition more than GR-MD-02, I believe that Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02's multiple mechanisms of action, including the likely reduction in TNF-alpha and subsequent reduced activation of the caspase cascade (apoptosis and inflammation) and ROS associated ASK-1 activation, resensitization of the insulin receptors (metabolic comorbidity), reduction in other inflammatory cytokines, reduction in collagen production (through downregulation of CTGF in fibroblasts), and other possible mechanisms of action will prove it to either be the superior NASH cirrhosis drug, or at least an invaluable part of a combination therapy in NASH cirrhosis.

Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 looks like a clear leader, or rather an absolutely indispensable drug, in NASH cirrhosis treatment. The drug not only inhibits overactivating certain inflammatory and apoptotic pathways; it also clears up the macrophage and fibroblast/myofibroblast frenzy that is a primary perpetuator of NASH progression. In other words, apoptosis induces an inflammatory feedforward cycle, but so do the very immune cells that already are recruited to the liver. Galectin-3 inhibition is probably a more holistic and likely more effective approach to treating NASH than simply inhibiting caspases or ASK-1. This is because caspase and ASK-1 activity have been shown to be strongly related to galectin-3 through TNF-alpha and ROS, and because, clinically, galectin-3 inhibition has been shown to strongly reduce hepatocyte ballooning. Galectin-3 inhibition is the only NASH cirrhosis therapy that specifically and directly targets the liver's environment rather than just the liver itself, by moderating the rampant immune system. Galectin Therapeutics' science is impressive; however, analysis of company management and finances, and GR-MD-02 in autoimmune, other fibrotic diseases, and immunotherapy are an extremely important part of an investment in GALT, and are out of the scope of this article.

Risks

A competing inhibitor of galectin-3, or an IFN-gamma or other galectin-3 inducing cytokines could possibly reduce galectin-3 levels and become a competing product. That being said, GR-MD-02 is extremely safe as it is a complex carbohydrate and is metabolized into water and C02. Galectin Therapeutics' GR-MD-02 could fail to achieve clinically statistically significant results in multiple trials, such as metastatic melanoma and other cancers, or NASH and other fibrosis related diseases. Galectin Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company and does not currently have a reliable revenue stream. I also believe that Gilead Sciences has a strong approach to treating multiple stages of NASH and could be serious competition.

