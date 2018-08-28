Will Oil Resilience Prevail After Driving Season?

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I discuss the effects of crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA)report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, on oil markets. Then I identify key global and oil market developments and their impacts on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude inventories decreased moderately, down 1.41% (w/w) or 5.84m barrels to 408.4m during the August 10 – 17 period, whereas Cushing (w/w) stockpile continued to accelerate, up 3.29% (w/w) to 24.22m barrels for the second consecutive week. With this inventory decline, oil seasonality remains short of 3.6% or 15.1k barrels under the 5-year average and 11.8% or 54.8k barrels below last year’s storage level, which is still bullish for OIL shares.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, the five-year U.S crude oil inventory spread worsened again and is now short of 20.1k barrels, providing robust support to crude futures and OIL price.

Source: EIA

On the refined petroleum side, both gasoline and distillate stocks accelerated. Indeed, gasoline stockpile was up 0.51% (w/w) to 234.3m barrels, whereas distillates (w/w) inventory climbed 1.43% to 130.8m barrels.

Meanwhile, U.S import/export oil balance weakened compared to last week. Crude exports dip continued for the second week in a row, from 1.59m to 1.31m barrels on the reported period, whereas net imports fell 14.27% (w/w) to 6.36m barrels, establishing slightly above the 20-week mean of 6.18m barrels.

Source: EIA

U.S oil production advanced slightly for the second consecutive week, up 0.92% to 11m barrels per day, but latest Baker Hughes rig count report shows that U.S crude output will probably dip in the coming week, following 13 well withdrawals on the August 10- 17 period and will likely sustain OIL price.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL gained 3% to $8.23 per share, following steep decline in U.S currency.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR)released by the CFTC for the August 14 – 21 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex futures registered a second consecutive plummet, down 6.04% (w/w) to 538 785 contracts, whereas OIL shares lost 1.39% to $7.81 per share.

Source: CFTC

Crude net speculative length plummet is attributable to both moderate long interest decline and surging short accumulation. Indeed, during the period, speculators decreased long positioning, down 2.01% (w/w) to 642 062 contracts and heightened by strong short accumulation, up 26.23% (w/w) to 103 277 contracts. Since the net speculative high reached in June 2018, net crude oil length seems to have entered a bearish trend, which will probably bring strong headwinds to OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning reversal is now in strong negative territory, down 13.69% or 85 428 contracts, whereas OIL (YTD) gain weakened, up 18.69% to $7.81 per share.

Investor confidence and declining demand brought by driving season end will wane on OIL shares.

Since my last article, OIL gained 3% to $8.23 per share, amid fresh tariff hopes on U.S-Chinese trade. However, investor confidence on global oil demand is waving, as witnessed by the last three hedge fund net WTI positioning on Nymex, which posted surging short accumulation. Risk hovering over demand might partly explain this surge and with U.S driving season end approaching, the oil complex will likely be prone to weakness in the coming week.

The spread between Brent and WTI benchmarks further tightened, from $5.42 to $5.28 per barrel on the August 14-21 period, tapping additional pressure on U.S crude exports, which will therefore boost U.S oil stockpile.

Concomitantly, the greenback steeply corrected its latest breakout, amid increasing impeaching risks in the U.S and weakening safe haven status, which benefited the dollar in these times of trade war uncertainty. This has pushed international investors towards other currencies and brought some strength to OIL share.

Source: Tradingview

Meanwhile, WTI futures backwardation continues and persists to point to crude oil market tightness, providing additional support to crude futures and OIL shares.

Given the elements above, I believe crude oil will begin to edge lower in the near term and expected OIL to follow its underlying.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.