Why We Sold Our Highest Yielder

Our timing was not the best, but we came away with a positive return.

We have been waiting for inflation to steepen the yield curve, but the exact opposite has happened.

Early in 2018 we correctly identified that markets would throw a tantrum over rising long term rates. We expected the subsequent sell-off the produce a steepened yield curve with correspondingly great benefits for mortgage REITs. Hence when we wrote this article on January 19, we were expecting UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) to be an absolute sizzler of a bet.

What happened since

MORL moved lower immediately after our article (we wonder why that happens).

MORL Total Return Price data by YCharts

We did average lower, but the high dividends rescued both our latter and initial entries (shown above) to the point they both stood positive today. While the returns have been good, we decided that we needed to exit. We explain why.

Yield compression is becoming an issue

Instead of 10-2 spread moving higher it has actually moved substantially lower since our initial entry compressing from 60 basis points to 18 basis points.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Interestingly MORL has performed exactly the opposite of our expectations through all of this. It sold off heavily during the period when the 10-2 spread widened, and then rallied back as the spread compressed, something we would have never predicted. Even more surprising to us was that the 30-10 year spread has dramatically compressed.

30-10 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

All of this has happened as consumer price index metrics have hit multi year highs and deficits have widened thanks to tax cuts.

More of the same

While the yield spreads have compressed the bets still remain remarkably one-sided. Non-Commercial traders are net short both the two year notes and the ten year notes, but short positions on the ten year are seven fold as large and the largest in the history of these records.

Source: Cftc.gov

Continuously pressing their bets here has not resulted in any declines in the ten year note prices and we fear now that the stage is set for a violent reversal where the ten year Treasury notes will rally far more strongly than its two year counterpart, inverting the yield curve.

Examining the constituents of MORL today we see that the biggest ones are still very exposed to Treasury spread movements.

Some such as Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) have a fixed interest rate structure and less likely to get impacted in such a case. However the bulk are exposed to these interest spread fluctuations. The reason they have not been impacted so far is because of hedges and swaps. Some such as Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) are navigating this as if nothing ever happened with net interest margins actually expanding.

Source: NLY Q2 presentation

The hedges and swaps can be best seen in the income statement of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO). The decreasing net interest income was mostly offset with an increase in swaps and swaptions gains.

Source: TWO Q2 presentation

We are still skeptical that this can proceed indefinitely and while the stalwarts like NLY & TWO may be ok, the second line may be far more accident prone as the curve inverts.

Conclusion

This was a case of an investment having worked out, after getting the read completely wrong. Of course the opposite happens as well, we read things correctly and the investment still is a loss maker. In this case we are grateful for the exit and extend thanks to the mortgage REITs that have navigated a difficult environment with a lot of skill.

Can the investment still work? Yes. MORL throws off a huge yield of over 20% and that makes it a strong performer in a status quo environment. Almost all of the mortgage REITs that underlie MORL have maintained their dividends and also their book values. However, we just think the risks are not worth it for us at this point with what we see as a sureshot yield curve inversion down the line. We might revisit this at a later time point if the risks are better priced in.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

