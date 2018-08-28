Dollar General: Target Price Of $138 Headed Into Wednesday Earnings

Dollar General continues to up store count and footprint, continuing their consistent revenue growth from the past decade.

Great growth on both the top line and bottom line are expected to continue.

Last quarter, Dollar General (DG) fared poorly in earnings season. The discount retailer missed on both earnings and revenue, hampered by a drop in same-store traffic. Management blamed the weather, but the market wasn't putting up with such excuses: shares fell 9.3% on earnings day. Peer firm Dollar Tree (DLTR) fared even more poorly on its earnings and analysts offered split opinions on whether the dollar sector remained a good buy.

However, the tides have turned since then. After the dust settled on May 31, Dollar General closed at $87.22. On Monday, shares closed at $107.19 - up 23% since after earnings and up 11% since before the earnings day disappointment.

These gains have been buoyed by a series of positive reports on the retail sector. Two weeks ago, it was reported that retail sails were up 0.5% in July, with strong gains in clothing stores and grocery stores. Dollar General also benefited from positive Walmart (WMT) earnings. This has led to confidence that Dollar General and its peers will be able to perform well this quarter:

"We still remain constructive on the dollar store space even after the recent rally. Consistent with our views the past several months, DG remains our top pick and we consider DLTR as the higher beta play in the space given greater uncertainty with the [Family Dollar] turn." Oppenheimer, lifting price target from $108 to $120

Guidance and Expectations

Dollar General will report earnings once again on Wednesday, before the market opens. Analysts expect to see revenue of $6.37 billion, up 9% y/y, and EPS of $1.48/share, up from $1.08 last year.

Q2/18 est Q2/17 Chg Q1/18 Q1/17 Chg Revenue $ 6,370 M $ 5,828 M 9% $ 6,114 M $ 5,610 M 9% EPS $1.48 $1.08 37% $1.36 $1.02 33%

As shown, expected results are ~in line with the gains from last quarter. Last quarter saw 9% revenue growth with 33% EPS growth. That EPS growth was primarily caused by lower tax rates: operating income was only $20 million higher in Q1/18, but $65 million lower taxes resulted in strong EPS expansion. Tax rates dropped from 37.2% in Q1/17 to 21.6% in Q1/18.

Similar tax rate effects will be seen in Q2/18. Tax rates in Q2/17 were 32.7%, while Dollar General projects 22.5% tax at midpoint in FY2018.

On a marginal basis, Q1/18 saw gross margins expand 0.2 pp but operating margins fall 0.4 pp. That drop in operating margins was the fault of weather, and should not be expected to be a permanent decline:

"[I]f not for the impact of the weather, we would have been even year-over-year in terms of operating margin, when you factor in the impact it had not only on the sales but weather related expenses." Todd Vasos, CEO, Q1/18 CC

My Expectations

Based on the tailwinds from a positive retail sector, I expect Dollar General to be able to meet or beat analysts' expectations on top-line growth and bottom-line profits:

(In millions) Q2/17 Q2/18 Chg Revenue $ 5,828 M $ 6,370 M 9% Cost of Revenue 4,038 4,414 9% Gross Profit 1,791 1,956 9% SG&A Expenses 1,297 1,414 9% Operating Expenses 1,297 1,414 9% Operating Income 493 541 10% Interest Expense 24 24 -1% Earnings before Tax 469 518 10% Income Tax Expense 175 117 -33% Net Income 295 401 36% EPS $1.08 $1.50 39%

I expect margins to be approximately flat y/y, but Dollar General will match analysts' expectations based on continued store count and square footage growth. Last quarter, Dollar General increased their store count 8.5% y/y and their square footage 8.3%. That growth led to the increases in revenue.

"Net sales increased 9% to $6.1 billion compared to net sales of $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Our same store sales increase of 2.1% reflect strong performance in the consumable category. We continued to gain market share and highly consumables over the 4, 12, 24 and 52 week periods and the May 5th, 2018 according to syndicated data." Todd Vasos, CEO, Q1/18 CC

That growth is expected to continue, as dollar stores have not yet reached saturation in the American marketplace: Consumers love the convenience and value offered by these stores. Dollar General is committed to this continued expansion which will enable long-term top-line growth.

"We believe we operate in the most attractive sector and retail and our business model is differentiated by a real estate and operating model that delivers best in class new store growth, steady comp growth, solid earnings, and strong cash growth generation." Todd Vasos, CEO, Q1/18 CC

Dollar General's growth has been remarkably consistent for years. Every quarter has seen revenue growth y/y, with growth over 5% seen most quarters. That growth has driven tremendous shareholder returns, outperforming the broader market over the past decade:

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I value Dollar General at $138/share, 28% over its current price.

All inputs into this valuation are shown above. This is a five-year discounted cash flow with revenue growth falling from a forecast 8% over the next year (matching analyst expectations) falling to the risk-free rate in five years. This may underestimate the growth runway for dollar stores. As above, Dollar General has been growing rapidly for a decade, so it may be conservative to expect that growth to decline over five years.

This valuation uses steady EBIT margins equal to the two-year average. I have used a conservative reinvestment rate assumption - that reinvestment will need to double as stores age. Cash and debt are based on Dollar General's most recent quarterly report, while outstanding options are estimated based on Dollar General's 10-K.

The valuation is based on a 6.4% cost of capital including a 6.8% cost of equity and a 3.2% interest rate on debt, matching Dollar General's recent debt payments and befitting the company's investment-grade Baa2 credit rating. This valuation uses the beta from Yahoo of 0.76, with an equity risk premium from Prof Damodaran, and a risk-free rate based on a ten-year bond.

All told, this results in a value of $138/share, well above current market prices. For those interested in using other growth rates and costs of capital, this is a table of DCF values based on other assumptions:

Values here are slightly different than above because this table uses rounded values and is based on constant growth during the first five years (while my DCF above is based on linearly-slowing growth). Regardless, it still shows Dollar General shares to be an excellent value when using a cost of capital of 6.5% and a five-year growth rate of only 1%.

In short, I believe that Dollar General shares offer an excellent value. If management can continue to execute on their growth plans, shareholders will continue to reap rewards which match or beat the market and on shares which offer less risk than the broader market.

I have been a happy Dollar General shareholder since December, and have no plans to sell my shares.

